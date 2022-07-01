U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,783.50
    -6.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,735.00
    -46.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,500.50
    -29.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,705.40
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.72
    +1.96 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.60
    -16.70 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    19.67
    -0.68 (-3.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0462
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.55
    +0.39 (+1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    -0.0104 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3500
    -0.3780 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,398.79
    +316.04 (+1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    414.92
    -16.55 (-3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,198.35
    +29.07 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Vitamin B3 Market Research Report by Type, Source, Form, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Vitamin B3 Market Research Report by Type (Feed Grade and Nutrition Grade), Source, Form, Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vitamin B3 Market Research Report by Type, Source, Form, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287213/?utm_source=GNW

The Global Vitamin B3 Market size was estimated at USD 312.79 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 356.51 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 14.23% to reach USD 695.09 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Vitamin B3 to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Feed Grade and Nutrition Grade.

Based on Source, the market was studied across Natural and Synthetic.

Based on Form, the market was studied across Dry and Liquid.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Agrochemicals, Consumer, Industrial & Technical Applications, Nutrition, and Pharmaceuticals.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:
We continuously monitor and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States. This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics. The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Vitamin B3 market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Vitamin B3 Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Vitamin B3 Market, including DSM, Foodchem, Gehring Montgomery, Inc., Glanbia plc, Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd., Jiangsu Brother Vitamins Co. Ltd., Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Lasons India, Lonza Group AG, NutraScience Labs, Shandong Hongda Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp, The Chemical Co., The Western Drugs Ltd., Tianjin Zhongrui Pharmaceutical, Vanetta, Vertellus, Yuki Gosei Kogyo Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Chemvplus Biotech Co., and Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Vitamin B3 Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Vitamin B3 Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Vitamin B3 Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Vitamin B3 Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Vitamin B3 Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Vitamin B3 Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Vitamin B3 Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287213/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood warns investors about the ‘big problem’ in the economy. Here’s what she likes today

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Micron stock slumps after posting weak revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith takes a look at Micron's stock following a slump in Q4 revenue guidance.

  • NIO stock jumps after June EV deliveries rise sharply from a last month and from last year

    The U.S.-listed shares of NIO Inc. jumped 2.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported June deliveries that rose sharply from last month and from a last year. The company said it delivered 12,961 vehicles in June, up 84.5% from May and 60.3% more than the same period a year ago. The June deliveries consisted of 8,612 sport utility vehicles, including 1,684 ES8s, 5,100 ES6s and 1,828 EC6s, as well as 4,349 ET7 sedans. For the second quarter, NIO delivere

  • Tech stocks are having their worst year ever. Here's what history says happens next: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon or Alphabet?

    A stock split is a way for a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operating performance. Enacting a forward stock split is a way companies can make their shares more nominally affordable for retail investors who might not have access to fractional-share investing. More importantly, stock splits are viewed as a positive sign by Wall Street and investors.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • Apple Ex-Corporate Law Chief Admits Years of Insider Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- The Apple Inc. lawyer who was once responsible for enforcing the company’s insider trading policy admitted he used his access to draft SEC filings to personally profit. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAGene

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in July

    Few investors have a nose for making money quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since becoming CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $610 billion in value for shareholders and delivered an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. As we push into the second half of what's been an exceptionally volatile and challenging year for investors, several Berkshire Hathaway holdings stand out as amazing values.

  • The Latest Inflation Data Is (Mildly) Good News for the Fed

    The Fed's favored inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures price index, is starting to show a peak. That could possibly give the central bank leeway to move less aggressively on interest rates.

  • AMD Stock Approaches Key Support Amid Fall to New Lows

    Advanced Micro Devices is declining to new 52-week lows and is now down 54% from its all-time high just just seven months ago. For now, Micron's earnings report after the close remains a bit of a wildcard for semi-stock investors, as it sits on a critical support level. Regarding AMD stock specifically, the valuation has been pummeled, as the stock price has been more than halved while earnings estimates remain steady — at least so far.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Dow Jones Dives After Key Inflation Report

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 575 points Thursday after a key inflation reading, threatening to extend this week's losses.

  • Technology Stocks Head for Historic Wipeout as US Economy Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Skeptics have long made a sport of predicting that the decade-long rally in technology stocks was destined to reverse. At the halfway point of 2022, it seems like this is the year when they will be proven right.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Bide

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Micron Skids On Warning; Tesla Rivals Li, Nio Sales Boom

    The stock market continues to weaken. Micron sank overnight on grim guidance. Tesla EV rivals reported strong June sales.

  • Here's how America's millionaires are positioning themselves for a recession ⁠— if you're doing something different, you might want to think twice

    We don’t advocate for theft. But stealing these strategies is a victimless crime.

  • Palo Alto Networks Is Almost Profitable. Its Stock Is Too Cheap, Morgan Stanley Says.

    The security software company is nearing GAAP profitability, Morgan Stanley predicts. Inclusion in the S&P 500 could follow.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: META, GOOGL Among 25 Names On This Screen

    See who joins META and GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • As Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Sink, Here's When to Dive In

    These stocks are priced for an industry-wide calamity, but how realistic is that considering their customer base?

  • Analysis-Some investors bet top growth stocks will thrive in U.S. recession

    Concerns about a possible U.S. recession are prompting some fund managers to rotate back into the big tech and growth winners of the last decade in the hope that they can better weather an economic storm. Many stalwarts like Microsoft Corp, Apple and Google-parent Alphabet Inc have suffered declines on par with or exceeding those in broader stock indexes this year, as jumbo rate hikes delivered by an inflation-fighting Federal Reserve hit the tech and growth names that led markets in previous years. Since growth companies tend to be less affected by the broader economy’s performance, however, some investors believe the category’s most profitable names may outperform the rest of the market if the Fed’s hawkish policy stance drags the U.S. into recession.

  • These 10 stocks in the S&P 500 lost $4.2 trillion of investors’ money during the first half of 2022

    DEEP DIVE The first half of 2022 is over, and good riddance for investors: The S&P 500 Index declined 20.6%. Below are two lists of the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 (SPX) this year. First, here are the 10 companies whose market capitalizations dropped the most during the first six months of 2022.