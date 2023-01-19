U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,911.25
    -34.50 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,108.00
    -278.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,362.00
    -113.75 (-0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,844.90
    -19.10 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.89
    -0.59 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.80
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    -0.18 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0815
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.52
    +2.16 (+11.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2337
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5710
    -0.1790 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,723.00
    -567.53 (-2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.37
    -16.29 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,730.82
    -99.88 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.23
    -385.89 (-1.44%)
     

Vitamin D Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $2.68 Billion by 2027 at an 8.49% CAGR

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vitamin D Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global vitamin D market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.49% during 2022-2027. The industry is expected to generate incremental revenue of over USD 1 billion during the forecast period due to its application in the nutricosmetics, premixes, functional beverages, and vegan industries.

The vitamin D market is highly competitive, with many significant vendors. Clinically proven formulas and scientific research are the major differentiating factors in the market. Over one-third of the global population is considered to have suboptimal levels of micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals. It is estimated that over 1 billion people across the globe suffer from low vitamin D levels primarily due to poor diet and lack of exposure to sunlight. Geographical, cultural, and demographic factors also play a crucial role in determining vitamin D levels.

The vitamin D market is highly characterized by the increasing demand for supplements and functional foods. The COVID-19 outbreak has further accelerated the growth of the vitamin D market. Increasing nutrition requirements, government initiatives, and lucrative investments in the end-user industries are additionally expected to drive market growth.

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES
Emerging Therapeutic Application of Vitamin D

  • Numerous studies have shown that vitamin D affects many biological processes that control calcium and phosphorus metabolism, cell division, differentiation, apoptosis, immunological control, genome integrity, and neurogenesis. Additionally, recent research has revealed a strong correlation between vitamin D and various illnesses, including cancer, autoimmune, viral, and cardiovascular diseases. There is increasing evidence to support the role of the VD system in cancer prevention and treatment. Many scientific articles report on the role of the VD system in the development, progression, prognosis, and treatment of cancer. Randomized clinical trial data suggest a more significant benefit of vitamin D over cancer mortality and survival than cancer incidence. These data indicate that vitamin D may play a role in reducing advanced or fatal cancers. According to laboratory and animal research, vitamin D may decrease tumors' development and prevent cancer cell growth.

Increasing Demand for Vitamin D Formulation in Personal Care

  • Dermatologists praise the benefits of the ingredient in topical skincare, and the outcomes are striking. Vitamin D has several anti-oxidative, proliferative, anti-inflammatory, and healing properties. Applying 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 cream is believed to have a therapeutic effect on people with psoriasis. Oil-based vitamin D3 solutions are highly recommended to treat psoriasis. Vitamin D beauty products are also sold OTC and therefore are readily available. Vitamin D3 protects the skin, prevents aging, and normalizes cell turnover. Vendors are also tapping vitamin D3's potential to encourage beauty and health, which additionally contributes to the vitamin D market growth. It exerts a rejuvenating and protective effect on aging skin. For instance, through products such as VitaD Fortified Topical Elixir and Skin Authority, topical skin care formulations promote the vitamin D market.

Rising Prevalence of Vitamin D Deficiency Coupled with Consequences of Diseases

  • One of the most widespread medical conditions worldwide is vitamin D insufficiency. Poor bone growth and health are side effects of vitamin D insufficiency, as is an increased risk of many common and serious illnesses like type 1 diabetes, several types of cancer, and other autoimmune and cardiovascular problems. In the US, Canada, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and Asia, it has been estimated that between 30 and 50 percent of children and adults suffer from vitamin D deficiency.

  • While over 1 billion people around the globe are estimated to be vitamin D deficient, over 50% of the population are estimated to have insufficient levels of vitamin D. Several epidemiological research suggest that about 24% of people in the US are vitamin D inadequate. Other regions of the globe may have higher rates of deficiency. About 40% of the population in Europe likely has vitamin D deficiency. In severe cases, vitamin D might increase the risk of osteoporosis, hip fracture, and even rickets. Rickets is more common among children and causes softening of bones, skeletal fractures, and deformity. Depression, bone pain, and weakness are other associated conditions with the disease. Such factors propel the awareness of Vitamin D, thus boosting the Vitamin D Market share globally.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segmentation by Application

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Animal Health

  • Functional Food and Beverages

  • Personal Care

Segmentation by Form

  • Dry

  • Liquid

Segmentation by Analog

  • Vitamin D2

  • Vitamin D3

Segmentation by End User

  • Humans

  • Animals

Segmentation by Geography

  • North America

  • US

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • France

  • UK

  • Russia

  • Poland

  • APAC

  • Japan

  • China

  • South Korea

  • India

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Vietnam

  • Thailand

  • Malaysia

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Argentina

  • Columbia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Turkey

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • Turkey

Key Vendors

  • BASF SE

  • Fermenta Biotech Limited

  • DSM

  • Dishman Carbogen Amcis

  • Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co Ltd

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Adisseo

  • Synthesia

  • Vitablend

  • NewGen Pharma

  • Sichuan Neijiang Huixin Pharmacy

  • HangZhou Think Chemical

  • Lycored

  • Pharmavit

  • Divi's Nutraceuticals

  • Tocris Bioscience

  • Spectrum Chemical

  • Stabicoat Vitamins

  • Xiamen Kingdomway Group Company

  • Zhejiang NHU

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. How big is the vitamin D market?
2. What is the growth rate of the global vitamin D market?
3. What are the growing trends in the global vitamin D market?
4. How big is the North American vitamin D market?
5. Who are the prominent players influencing vitamin D market growth?
6. Which region has the most extensive vitamin D market share globally?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Premium Insights

8 Introduction

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

10 Market Growth Enablers

11 Market Growth Restraints

12 Market Landscape

13 Applications

14 Form

15 Analog

16 End-User

17 Geography

18 Europe

19 North America

20 APAC

21 Latin America

22 Middle East & Africa

23 Competitive Landscape

24 Key Company Profiles

25 Other Prominent Vendors

26 Report Summary

27 Quantitative Summary

28 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e9p9lw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitamin-d-global-market-report-2023-sector-to-reach-2-68-billion-by-2027-at-an-8-49-cagr-301725603.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's Shares Whopper of a Plan for the Big Mac

    The fast-food giant appears to be borrowing a strategy that has been very successful for Burger King.

  • Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for as much as $385,000 a year after cutting hundreds of jobs just 7 months ago

    The ideal candidate is expected to operate with "discretion."

  • Biomea (BMEA) Begins Dosing in Lung Cancer Study, Stock Up

    Biomea Fusion (BMEA) announces the successful dosing of the first patient in phase I/Ib study of BMF-219 in KRAS mutant solid tumors. Stocks rise 11.69% in response.

  • 'Impracticable for the state': GOP lawmakers in Wyoming just proposed a ban on EV sales, phase-out by 2035 — here are 3 big oil stocks to revisit

    The opposite of California?

  • Former FTX U.S. CEO Sam Bankman-Fried rejects liquidators’ claim of recovered assets

    Founder and former chief executive of FTX U.S., Sam Bankman-Fried, has rejected claims by the company’s current leadership made in a presentation on Tuesday that the team has only recovered US$181 million worth of funds from the exchange.

  • SLB wins Russia business as oilfield rivals exit after Ukraine invasion

    Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, world's largest oilfield firm SLB has boosted its business in Russia by cherry-picking service and equipment contracts from rivals who left, according to company documents and people familiar with its operations. While SLB's continued embrace of Russia has drawn sharp criticism, interviews with two people close to the company and industry sources, as well company documents reviewed by Reuters show SLB's decision to help Russia increase oil and gas production with its services and drilling equipment has paid off. For example, SLB's Russia and Central Asia reservoir performance division in the third quarter of 2022 grew revenue by 25% over the prior quarter.

  • Chesapeake CEO Urges Slowdown in Natural Gas Output After Price Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Chesapeake Energy Corp. Chief Executive Officer Nick Dell’Osso urged his peers in the US natural gas sector to scale back production growth in response to the “very clear signal” from low prices for the fuel.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetMicrosoft Cuts Incl

  • Microsoft is cutting 46 Silicon Valley workers as part of its layoff

    On the same day it announced plans to cut 10,000 workers overall, the software giant told California employment officials how many it planned to let go in Silicon Valley.

  • Pfizer CEO Says Governments Haven’t Learned Lessons of Covid-19 Pandemic

    Albert Bourla also tells an audience in Davos, Switzerland, the pharma giant is looking to acquire smaller firms with breakthrough science.

  • Is Merck A Buy After Its Huge Investment In Moderna's Cancer Vaccine Pays Off?

    Is Merck stock a buy after Moderna said adding its cancer vaccine to Keytruda reduced the risk of relapse? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • I ruined my family’s finances by withdrawing from my 401(k) to buy a house — and I regret it

    See: I’m a single dad maxing out my retirement accounts and earning $100,000 — how do I make the most of my retirement dollars? Keep in mind, however, that loans from your employer-based retirement plans are also risky — if you were to become separated from your job, for whatever reason, you’d be responsible to pay it back or it would be treated as a distribution. “I wouldn’t advise this or [have] done it this way, but he’s not stuck and it’s not detrimental — it’s just a tough lesson to learn,” said Jordan Benold, a certified financial planner at Benold Financial Planning.

  • Filing reveals eye-popping amount former Disney executive earned during his brief tenure

    A proxy statement filed by Disney revealed the enormous amount of money former Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Geoff Morrell earned in connection to his time there.

  • Moderna Comes Swinging For Pfizer, GSK In The Mega-Billions RSV Market

    Moderna stock surged early Wednesday after the company said its experimental RSV vaccine proved nearly 84% effective.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook asked for — and got — a major pay cut this year. Is there ever a time when some of us should accept one too? The answer is ‘yes.’

    The new year is barely underway, but for Apple CEO Tim Cook, 2023 is already memorable — though not in a way you may expect. In an SEC filing, Apple announced that Cook will receive a big pay cut in 2023, and the filing noted that he requested the cut. “Mr. Cook’s 2023 target total compensation is $49 million, a reduction of over 40% from his 2022 target total compensation,” the filing noted.

  • Consumer-Staple Stocks Lead Market Decline Wednesday

    Shares of consumer-staples companies led stock-market declines on Wednesday. Consumer staples were the worst-performing sector of the S 500, down 1.7%. Among the biggest decliners within the sector: + **Kraft Heinz:** -5.1% + **General Mills:** -3% + **Conagra Brands:** -3% + **Hormel Foods:** -2.9% + **Campbell Soup:** -2.7% Last year, consumer staples were among the top performers as investors turned to defensive stocks to weather the market turmoil. The idea is that consumer staples' earnings

  • Amazon's largest layoff in company history hits retail, HR, cloud teams

    A new wave of layoffs hit Amazon employees on Wednesday as the company looks to cut costs amid declining retail sales growth.

  • This Health Care Name Is Getting Hit -- And We're Watching for a Buy

    The portfolio's shares of AMN Healthcare are getting hard hit in trading Wednesday, even though the only company-specific news is that December-ending quarter results are due on Feb. 16. Taking a wider look, shares of competitor Cross Country Healthcare are also under pressure this morning and we chalk the move in both shares up to the latest Aya Index, an index of travel nurse demand published by private health care staffing company Aya Healthcare. While we wait for the December JOLTs job openings report, upcoming quarterly earnings reports from public hospital and health care real estate investment trust companies such as HCA Healthcare , Community Health Systems , Tenet Healthcare , Omega Healthcare , Physician's Realty Trust among others, will give us a more well-rounded picture of healthcare staffing demand.

  • Oil slips on bearish U.S. data, crude stocks build

    Oil futures fell by about 1% on Thursday, extending losses from the previous day, as a surprise jump in U.S. crude stocks weighed on the market along with fears of a recession that were heightened by disappointing U.S. retail sales and output data. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined 79 cents, or 1%, to $78.69 a barrel. "Bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. producer prices, a drop in retail sales and the massive decline in manufacturing output last month raised worries once again about the economic cost of rate hikes," PVM Oil analyst Tamas Varga said.

  • Global Foundry Sales Set to Drop in 2023 in Blow to Taiwan, South Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- Revenues in global contract chipmaking, or foundries, are projected to fall this year as demand cools rapidly for the advanced chips that have bolstered Asian technology-driven economies Taiwan and South Korea.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetMicrosoft Cuts In