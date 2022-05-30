U.S. markets closed

Vitamin D Testing Market Size [2022-2029] worth USD 871.7 Million | exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Vitamin D Testing Market size is projected to reach USD 871.7 Million in 2029, at CAGR of 4.9% during forecast period; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Launched Cobas Infinity Edge to Boost Operational Efficiencies

Pune, India, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vitamin D Testing Market Size stood at USD 600.2 million in 2021. The market is anticipated to rise from USD 625.0 million in 2022 to USD 871.7 million by 2029 at 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived these inputs in its latest research report, titled, “Vitamin D Testing Market, 2022-2029.”

According to an analysis, the demand for point-of-care testing kits will be pronounced across emerging and advanced economies. Some factors, such as lower turn-around time, fewer needs for professional guidance, and ease of use, have encouraged prominent companies to prioritize Vitamin D Testing Market. Bullish investments in research and development activities will trigger investments in the portfolio.

Key Industry Development

January 2022 – F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd rolled out Cobas Infinity Edge for clinical settings to boost operational efficiencies and improve patient outcomes.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/vitamin-d-testing-market-100968


Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

4.9%

2029 Value Projection

USD 871.7 million

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2022

USD 625.0 million

Historical Data for

2018-2020

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

By Product, By Application, By End-User, By Geography

Growth Drivers

The market players for the introduction of advanced test kits along with the growing utilization of vitamin D tests in a number of healthcare research procedures is anticipated to boost the growth of the research testing segment significantly.

Increasing investment for the expansion of the standalone clinical laboratories is also boosting the growth opportunity globally.

Market Growth Drivers

Trend for Point-of-Care Testing Kits and Vitamin D Deficiency Trigger Investments

Strong investments in point-of-care testing kits could spur the vitamin D testing market share during the forecast period. A potential emphasis on research and development activities will encourage leading companies to boost their portfolios. Moreover, the prevalence of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) and osteoporosis will play a pivotal role in fueling investment in the landscape. Rampant vitamin D deficiency has prompted governments and other stakeholders to inject funds into testing kits. Heightened awareness campaigns will bode well for the industry outlook. According to the Indian Express, in 2021, Royal DSM rolled out a digital-led campaign in India to raise awareness of increasing vitamin D levels through good nutrition.

Report Coverage

The Vitamin D Testing Market report offers a comprehensive perspective of the market size, share, revenue, and volume. It has also delved into Porter’s Five Force Analysis and SWOT analysis. Quantitative and qualitative assessments have provided a holistic view of the market. The primary interviews validate assumptions, findings, and the prevailing business scenarios. The report also includes secondary resources such as annual reports, press releases, white papers, and journals.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/vitamin-d-testing-market-100968


Segments

25-hydroxy Vitamin D to Remain Dominant with Growing Prevalence of Nutrient Deficiency

In terms of product, the market is segregated into 24,25-dihydroxy vitamin D testing, 1,25-dihydroxy vitamin D testing, and 25-hydroxy vitamin D testing. The 25-hydroxy Vitamin D Testing Market segment will account for a considerable share of the global market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to rising cases of vitamin D insufficiency and deficiency.

Hospitals and Clinics to Exhibit Traction with Rising Number of Research Surveys

With respect to end-user, the Vitamin D Testing Market growth is classified into hospitals & clinics, standalone clinical laboratories, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment will contribute considerably to the global market in the wake of infrastructural developments and focus on research surveys.

Regional Insights

Europe to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities with Surging Regulatory Approvals

Stakeholders expect the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy to emerge as happy hunting grounds in the wake of favorable regulatory approvals. According to the National Library of Medicine, in 2019, approximately 30.0-60.0% of the people in eastern, western and southern Europe were suffering from vitamin D deficiency. An uptick in vitamin D deficiency will prompt leading companies to boost their regional outlook.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Focus on Product Launches to Tap into Markets

Prominent players could inject funds into mergers & acquisitions, product rollouts, technological advancements, and R&D activities. Besides, major companies could invest in innovations and product offerings in the ensuing period.


Quick Buy - Vitamin D Testing Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100968


The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Vitamin D Testing Market

•             F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

•             DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy)

•             Abbott (U.S)

•             bioMérieux SA (France)

•             Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

•             Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S)

•             Quidel Corporation (U.S)

•             Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S)

•             RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH (Germany)

Table of Contents

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Vitamin D Testing Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Prevalence of Vitamin D Deficiency - for Key Countries, 2021

    • Vitamin D Testing Volumes - For Key Countries/Regions, 2021 and 2029

    • Distribution of the Global Vitamin D Testing Market (in Revenues) by Technology, 2021 and 2029

    • Technological Evolution in Vitamin D Testing

    • Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

    • Key Growth Indicators of Market

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

  • Global Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • 25-Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing

      • 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing

      • 24,25-Dihydroxyvitamin D Testing

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Clinical Testing

      • Research Testing

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End Users

      • Standalone Clinical Laboratories

      • Hospitals & Clinics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • 25-Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing

      • 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing

      • 24,25-Dihydroxyvitamin D Testing

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Clinical Testing

      • Research Testing

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End Users

      • Standalone Clinical Laboratories

      • Hospitals & Clinics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

ToC Continued…


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/vitamin-d-testing-market-100968


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


