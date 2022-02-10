U.S. markets closed

Vitamin D3 Market to Record 6.23% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Increasing Geriatric Population to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vitamin D3 market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The vitamin D3 market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Amway Corp., BASF SE, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd., Divis Laboratories Ltd., Fermenta Biotech Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lycored Corp., Xiamen Jindawei Group Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Garden Biochemical Hightech Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. among others. The vitamin D3 market is set to grow by USD 928.48 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.95% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vitamin D3 Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vitamin D3 Market 2022-2026: Scope

Vitamin D3 Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges
The increasing geriatric population, increase in awareness regarding bone and joint health and the increasing demand for vitamin D3 from the animal feed industry will offer immense growth opportunities for the vitamin D3 market. However, a lack of awareness and limited healthcare services in developing regions will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing geriatric population to boost market - Globally, there has been a gradual increase in the geriatric population. Individuals over 50 years and above are at increased risk of vitamin D deficiency, as they lose a certain ability to synthesize vitamin D from sunlight. Older people confined at their homes have reduced outdoor activity; thereby, they lose their ability to obtain vitamin D through natural sunlight. Vitamin D deficiency in the geriatric population may lead to osteoporosis, muscle weakness, hip fractures, diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, and poor general health. This will drive growth in the global vitamin D3 market.

Lack of awareness and limited healthcare services in developing regions to hamper growth - There is a lack of awareness and limited healthcare services in developing regions. High-quality diagnostic tests, including vitamin D3 testing, are readily available and affordable in most developed countries. However, they are not easily affordable or accessible in developing countries, wherein the disease burden is high. The availability of food sources rich in vitamin D is limited and unaffordable in developing countries, contributing to low levels of vitamin D3 in the population. In addition, the low awareness among people regarding the intake of additional vitamin D3 supplements poses a challenge in providing proper nutrition to the required people.

Vitamin D3 Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Vitamin D3 Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist vitamin d3 market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the vitamin d3 market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the vitamin d3 market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vitamin d3 market vendors

Vitamin D3 Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 928.48 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.23

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, China, UK, and The Netherlands

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amway Corp., BASF SE, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd., Divis Laboratories Ltd., Fermenta Biotech Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lycored Corp., Xiamen Jindawei Group Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Garden Biochemical Hightech Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitamin-d3-market-to-record-6-23-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--increasing-geriatric-population-to-boost-growth-17000-technavio-reports-301478522.html

SOURCE Technavio

