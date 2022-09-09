Vitamin E Market Size to Grow by USD 548.3 million, Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vitamin E market growth will be driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Vitamin E supplements can reduce calories and cholesterol. They also act as immunostimulants, ferroptosis modulators, and enzyme activity regulators. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, cholesterol osteoarthritis, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is likely to fuel the demand for vitamin E supplements during the forecast period. These factors will thus augment the growth of the global vitamin E market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vitamin E Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The vitamin E market size is expected to grow by USD 548.3 mn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Vitamin E Market 2022-2026: Scope

The vitamin E market report covers the following areas:

Vitamin E Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Vitamin E Market, including Advanced Organic Materials, SA., American River Nutrition LLC, Amway Corp., Antares Health Products, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Beijing Gingko Group, BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL, Cargill Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Jilin Beisha Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Matrix Life Science, Merck KGaA, N. S. Chemicals, Orah Nutrichem Pvt. Ltd., Orochem Technologies Inc., PMC Isochem, The Bountiful Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Vance Group Ltd., Wuhu Huahai Biotech Co. Ltd., Kensing LLC, and Prinova Group LLC.

Vitamin E Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Geography

Story continues

Vitamin E Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist vitamin E market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vitamin E market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vitamin E market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vitamin E market vendors

Vitamin E Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 548.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Organic Materials, SA., American River Nutrition LLC, Amway Corp., Antares Health Products, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Beijing Gingko Group, BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL, Cargill Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Jilin Beisha Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Matrix Life Science, Merck KGaA, N. S. Chemicals, Orah Nutrichem Pvt. Ltd., Orochem Technologies Inc., PMC Isochem, The Bountiful Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Vance Group Ltd., Wuhu Huahai Biotech Co. Ltd., Kensing LLC, and Prinova Group LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Advanced Organic Materials, SA.

10.4 Antares Health Products, Inc.

10.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

10.6 BASF SE

10.7 BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL

10.8 Cargill Inc.

10.9 Koninklijke DSM NV

10.10 Matrix Life Science

10.11 Merck KGaA

10.12 N. S. Chemicals

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

