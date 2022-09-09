U.S. markets open in 7 hours 57 minutes

Vitamin E Market Size to Grow by USD 548.3 million, Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vitamin E market growth will be driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Vitamin E supplements can reduce calories and cholesterol. They also act as immunostimulants, ferroptosis modulators, and enzyme activity regulators. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, cholesterol osteoarthritis, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is likely to fuel the demand for vitamin E supplements during the forecast period. These factors will thus augment the growth of the global vitamin E market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vitamin E Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vitamin E Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The vitamin E market size is expected to grow by USD 548.3 mn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Vitamin E Market 2022-2026: Scope

The vitamin E market report covers the following areas:

Vitamin E Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Vitamin E Market, including Advanced Organic Materials, SA., American River Nutrition LLC, Amway Corp., Antares Health Products, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Beijing Gingko Group, BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL, Cargill Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Jilin Beisha Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Matrix Life Science, Merck KGaA, N. S. Chemicals, Orah Nutrichem Pvt. Ltd., Orochem Technologies Inc., PMC Isochem, The Bountiful Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Vance Group Ltd., Wuhu Huahai Biotech Co. Ltd., Kensing LLC, and Prinova Group LLC.

Vitamin E Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Vitamin E Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist vitamin E market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the vitamin E market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the vitamin E market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vitamin E market vendors

Vitamin E Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 548.3 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.0

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Advanced Organic Materials, SA., American River Nutrition LLC, Amway Corp., Antares Health Products, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Beijing Gingko Group, BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL, Cargill Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Jilin Beisha Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Matrix Life Science, Merck KGaA, N. S. Chemicals, Orah Nutrichem Pvt. Ltd., Orochem Technologies Inc., PMC Isochem, The Bountiful Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Vance Group Ltd., Wuhu Huahai Biotech Co. Ltd., Kensing LLC, and Prinova Group LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Advanced Organic Materials, SA.

  • 10.4 Antares Health Products, Inc.

  • 10.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 10.6 BASF SE

  • 10.7 BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL

  • 10.8 Cargill Inc.

  • 10.9 Koninklijke DSM NV

  • 10.10 Matrix Life Science

  • 10.11 Merck KGaA

  • 10.12 N. S. Chemicals

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

