Vitamin K2 Market to Reach USD 705.8 Million by 2028 - Demand for Nutraceutical Products to Bloom the Market - Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Vitamin K2 Market size is expected to reach USD 705.8 Million by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.8% during the forecast period. The number of cases of vitamin K2 deficiency is increasing because of changing lifestyle as well as food related habits. Vitamin K2 is produced in human guts by bacteria naturally. Vitamin K2 is very rare in western diet and it has become necessary to involve vitamin K2 through the supplementary diet and pharmaceutical products, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Vitamin K2 Market by Product (MK-7, MK-4, Others), by Source (Natural, Synthetic), by Form (Oil, Powder, Others), by Application (Nutraceutical, Food, Pharmaceuticals), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The market size was valued at USD 450.5 Million in 2021.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/vitamin-k2-market-1222/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 180+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research).

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Market Dynamics:

Growing Demand for Nutraceutical Products Containing Vitamin K2

In past few years, the number of cases of vitamin deficiency has been increased and vitamin deficiency disorders are one of the major factors increasing demand for nutraceuticals containing vitamins. Additionally, the Vitamin K Deficiency Bleeding (VKDB) is a situation where babies can’t stop bleeding because their blood does not have enough Vitamin K present to form a clot. Vitamin K deficiency bleeding is now have become a serious concern with its growing prevalence rate in different countries around the globe.

Stringent Regulations for Nutraceuticals to Hinder the Market Growth

The players operating in the nutraceuticals market are required to fulfil several rules and regulations that are set by governments to meeting the standards set by them. There are concerned authorities who are responsible for setting regulations, controlling permits, for new players entry is restricting the market growth. In addition, other issues related to residual management coupled with inspection for the expiry dates of certain products like dietary supplements holding the market growth back.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/vitamin-k2-market-1222/1

Benefits of Purchasing Vitamin K2 Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the healthcare industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

The report on Vitamin K2 Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/vitamin-k2-market-1222

Regional Analysis:

North America Dominates the Global Vitamin K2 Market

North America is expected to have largest regional market share driven by the growing adoption of herbal medicines, increasing healthcare investment, government focus on health and wellness, coupled with presence of efficient medical facilities in countries like the U.S. and Canada. Growth and development in food & beverage, and cosmetic industry is another factor driving regional market growth.

List of Prominent Players in the Vitamin K2 Market:

  • Kappa Bioscience

  • NattoPharma

  • GNOSIS S.p.A.

  • Viridis Bio Pharma

  • Seebio Biotech

  • DSM, DuPont

  • Geneferm Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  • International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

  • KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD

Key questions answered in the report include:

  • This report gives all the information about the industry analysis, revenue, and overview, of this market.

  • What will be the the rate of increase in market size and growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

  • What are the major global Vitamin K2 market trends influencing the development of the market?

  • What are the vital results of SWOT analysis of the major players operating in the Vitamin K2 market?

  • What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by Major competitors in the market?

  • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by vendors in the Global Vitamin K2 market?

Speak To Analyst @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/vitamin-k2-market-1222/contact-analyst

Recent Developments:

February, 2020: Lesaffre has opened a new baking centre in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, which aims to aid the creation of products which meet local requirements. The facility will be operated by the company’s Lesaffre Ivoire subsidiary, and is Lesaffre’s first baking centre in West Africa. Lesaffre Ivoire has been based in Abidjan since 2004 and distributes yeasts and bread improvers throughout the Ivory Coast. It is also the commercial and technical support base for much of Lesaffre’s West and Central African operations.

May 2020: Kappa Bioscience (Oslo, Norway) introduced an educational program called “D3 & K2: The Perfect Pair.” The series shows how vitamins D3 and K2 work together, specifically for bone and cardiovascular health-from scientific evidence to market success. New research shows this duo helps regulate calcium absorption and utilization and how the two vitamins work better together.

May 2021: Gnosis by Lesaffre (Lille, France), supplier of vitaMK7, acquired NattoPharma, supplier of MenaQ7. The two companies will collaborate to leverage their combined capabilities to set a roadmap for the future of vitamin K2.

This market titled “Vitamin K2 Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 450.5 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 705.8 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 25.8% from 2022–2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Product: - MK-7, MK-4, Others

Source: - Natural, Synthetic

Form: - Oil, Powder, Others

Application: - Nutraceutical, Food, Pharmaceuticals

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/vitamin-k2-market-1222/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs


