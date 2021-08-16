Vitamin A Market revenue to Hit $700 Million by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Vitamin A Industry is set to register around 5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 owing to wide applications of vitamin A in different industries includes food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and many others.

Global Vitamin A Market is projected to cross USD 700 million by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. The growing trend of natural ingredients in personal care & cosmetic has accelerated the growth of vitamin A in the cosmetic industry, especially among millennials.

Millennials are shifting toward natural ingredients owing to their concerns regarding synthetic ingredients/chemical compounds and their side effects. Natural sources of vitamin A have extensively been used in the personal care & cosmetics industry. They provide a natural feel and good effect on the skin, which in turn, will drive vitamin A demand.

Some major findings of the vitamin A market report include:

Pharmaceutical-grade vitamin A is expected to witness over 6% CAGR in the coming timeframe owing to a rise in the global pharma industry.

Natural vitamin A is anticipated to demonstrate a significant CAGR of over 6% through 2027 owing to the increasing trend of natural and organic products in multiple industries including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and many others.

Animal feed application held a significant share of up to 68% in the global market due to continuous increase in the demand for vitamin A to improve animal diet.

The animal feed segment from poultry captured a major share in the global market and is anticipated to show significant CAGR between 2021 and 2027 due to the rising consumption of meat, especially in developed regions.

Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the global market and is anticipated to demonstrate a lucrative CAGR of over 5.6% owing to the booming Asia Pacific animal and food industries.

Vitamin A Market Statistics, By Product (Food-Grade, Feed-Grade, Pharmaceutical-Grade), Type (Natural, Synthetic), Application (Dietary, Supplements, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed {Poultry [Layers, Broilers, Turkey], Cattle [Dairy, Beef, Calf], Swine, Aquaculture}, Personal Care & Cosmetics), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027

Vitamin A market from food & beverages is set to surpass USD 30 million by 2027 with a CAGR of over 5.4%. Vitamin A aids growth & development, skin & bone formation, red blood cell formation, immune functions, reproduction, and vision improvement, thus making it preferable for food fortification. The adding of micronutrients to processed food is known as food fortification. The rising health consciousness about vitamin deficiencies that can cause health afflictions, such as anemia, pellagra, scurvy, and beriberi, will increase the demand for fortified food & beverages. These factors will boost the vitamin A demand in the food & beverages industry.

North America vitamin A market surpassed USD 135 million in 2020 and is projected to register a lucrative CAGR in the coming years. Growing consumer health concerns related to chronic diseases combined with a growing desire to live a better lifestyle are expected to drive the demand for vitamin A in North America. Due to increased visibility through media houses and e-commerce portals, consumers of all ages are focusing on improving their diet consumption patterns through the usage of nutritional food ingredients. This is projected to expand the scope of nutraceuticals including dietary supplements in the region.

