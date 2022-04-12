U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

Vitamin A Market Share, Size, Demand, and Trend Analysis by 2029 | Vitamin A Industry Future Growth During the Forecast Period 2022–2029

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in Vitamin A market are Integrated Biopharma, Inc., BASF SE, Adisseo France SAS, Amway, Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Vitamin Shoppe, Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Bayer AG, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Other renowned companies profiled

Pune, India, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vitamin A market is likely to gain impetus from the rising consumption of unhealthy food items worldwide. It is resulting in micronutrient deficiency amongst the masses. This is further causing ophthalmic disorders, such as corneal ulcers and night blindness. Also, the demand for nutritionally enhanced processed food items is up surging day by day owing to the adverse health effects caused by fast food. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in an upcoming report, titled, “Vitamin A Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2029.” The report further mentions that vitamin A is extensively used in the animal feed industry because of the increasing demand for dairy products and meat. Besides, it is utilized in the cosmetic industry on account of its positive effects on hair and skin.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/vitamin-a-market-101936

What Does This Report Contain?

  • In-depth information about the vitamin A market trends, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

  • List of all the segments present in the market.

  • Elaborate details regarding the leading region in the market.

  • Competitive landscape, including collaborations, investments, mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, contracts, and agreements.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand for Functional Food to Propel Growth

Nowadays, the number of awareness programs regarding the harmful effects of fast food is increasing across the world. Hence, the demand for nutritionally enhanced food and beverages is increasing. In addition to that, the demand for dietary supplements and functional foods is also surging. Vitamin A is very beneficial for the functioning of the eyes.

However, the governments of various countries are putting forward stringent norms regarding the labeling of functional foods and dietary supplements. The FDA’s new labeling rules were implemented from January 1, 2020. As per the regulations, vitamin A will be listed on product labels only in mcg retinol activity equivalents (RAE) and not international units (IUs). It may hinder the vitamin A market growth in the coming years.

Regional Analysis-

Increasing Demand for Dietary Supplements to Favor Growth in North America

In terms of region, the market is fragmented into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America is anticipated to dominate in terms of vitamin A market revenue owing to the rising demand for dietary supplements because of the health benefits provided by vitamins. Also, the rising number of awareness campaigns to educate the masses about the adverse effects of unhealthy food is causing a rapid shift of the masses towards micronutrient fortified foods and beverages.

Europe would grow steadily backed by the surging demand for meat and dairy products. The Middle East and Asia Pacific are set to showcase considerable growth on account of the expansion of the cosmetic and personal care industry in both regions. Also, the rising incidence of micronutrient deficiency would augment market growth.

Browse Summary of This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/vitamin-a-market-101936

Fortune Business Insights™ profiles some of the most prominent organizations present in the vitamin A market. They are as follows:

  • Integrated Biopharma, Inc.

  • BASF SE

  • Adisseo France SAS

  • Amway

  • Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd.

  • Pfizer, Inc.

  • Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

  • Bayer AG

  • The Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • Other renowned companies

Competitive Landscape-

Vitamin Shoppe Launches Only Me; BASF Expands Vitamin A Plant in Germany

The market consists of several big, small, and medium companies that are persistently striving to gain the maximum vitamin A market shares by launching novel products to keep up with the rising demand from their consumer bases. They are also investing huge sums in the expansion of their plants to increase production and sales. Below are two of the key industry developments:

  • September 2019: The Vitamin Shoppe, a retailer of nutritional supplements based in New Jersey, announced the launch of its latest personalized online assessment called Only Me™. It helps in providing a custom assortment of supplements and vitamins to subscribers every month. The new subscription service delivers consumers with an innovative wellness regimen catered to their lifestyle and health needs while offering premium-quality, trusted products.

  • September 2018: BASF, a renowned chemical company headquartered in Germany, declared the expansion of its vitamin A plant at the Ludwigshafen site. The plant first went into operation in 1970 and after the expansion, approximately 5,000 measuring points, 4,000 pipelines, and 600 machines and devices will be integrated into the process control system. It would also aid in upsurging the annual capacity of pure vitamin A by 1,500 metric tons.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/vitamin-a-market-101936

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter Blogs


