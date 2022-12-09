U.S. markets closed

Vitamins market to grow by USD 29,240.02 million: Packaged foods and meats products are the parent market - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vitamins market has been categorized as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. The global packaged foods and meats products market covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life. Technavio calculates the global packaged foods and meat market size based on the combined revenue generated by the vendors operating in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vitamins Market 2023-2027

The vitamins market size is forecast to grow by USD 29,240.02 million, at a CAGR of 7% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio, Download a sample

Vitamins market 2023-2027: Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others, Buy the Report

Vitamins market 2023-2027: Scope

The vitamins market report covers the following areas:

Vitamins market 2023-2027: Vendor Landscape

The global vitamin market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors are entering into collaborations, mergers, strategic alliances, and acquisitions to raise the demand for vitamins and their global expansion. Hence, the competition among the vendors in the global vitamins market is expected to intensify during the forecast.

Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Alltech Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Chr Hansen Holding AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Sanofi SA, Vitafor NV, Vitala Foods, Zinpro Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Nestle SA, and Virbac Group are among some of the major market participants.

Vitamins market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • Content application

The food and beverages segment was valued at USD 22,330.82 million in 2017 and continue to grow until 2021. Various market players are coming up with new food and beverage products that are fortified with vitamins to meet growing demand. Vitamin deficiencies can lead to minor and major problems, including preventable blindness in children due to lack of vitamin A, short-term memory loss, fatigue, and weight loss due to low vitamin B12. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to fuel the growth of the food and beverages segment in the market during the forecast period.

  • End-user

  • Geography

APAC is estimated to account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The use of vitamin supplements is increasing among consumers in APAC on the back of growing health consciousness to prevent the onset of various lifestyle-related diseases. China, India, and Japan are among the major vitamin product consumers in the region. Commendable economic growth, coupled with increasing health awareness among consumers, will boost the market in APAC during the forecast period. To gain further insights about various segments, Request a PDF sample

What are the key data covered in this Vitamins market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist Vitamins market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the Vitamins market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the Vitamins market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vitamins market, vendors

Related Reports:

Africa feed Vitamins Market by Animal Type and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The feed vitamins market share in Africa is expected to increase by USD 808.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the feed vitamins market in Africa segmentation by animal type (Poultry, ruminants, swine, and others), type (VitaminA, VitaminB, and VitaminC), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Animal Feed Vitamin Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The animal feed vitamin market share is expected to increase by USD 629.01 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.61%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (poultry, swine, ruminants, aquaculture, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Vitamins Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

168

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 29,240.02 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

6.8

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Alltech Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Chr Hansen Holding AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Sanofi SA, Vitafor NV, Vitala Foods, Zinpro Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Nestle SA, and Virbac Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of

1 Executive Summary

  • .1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global vitamins market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Feed additives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Adults - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Children and teenager - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Infants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 12.4 Alltech Inc.

  • 12.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 12.6 Associated British Foods Plc

  • 12.7 BASF SE

  • 12.8 Cargill Inc.

  • 12.9 Chr Hansen Holding AS

  • 12.10 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • 12.11 Evonik Industries AG

  • 12.12 Koninklijke DSM NV

  • 12.13 Merck KGaA

  • 12.14 Nestle SA

  • 12.15 Virbac Group

  • 12.16 Vitala Foods

  • 12.17 Zinpro Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

