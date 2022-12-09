Vitamins market to grow by USD 29,240.02 million: Packaged foods and meats products are the parent market - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vitamins market has been categorized as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. The global packaged foods and meats products market covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life. Technavio calculates the global packaged foods and meat market size based on the combined revenue generated by the vendors operating in the market.
The vitamins market size is forecast to grow by USD 29,240.02 million, at a CAGR of 7% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio, Download a sample
Vitamins market 2023-2027: Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others, Buy the Report
Vitamins market 2023-2027: Scope
The vitamins market report covers the following areas:
Vitamins market 2023-2027: Vendor Landscape
The global vitamin market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors are entering into collaborations, mergers, strategic alliances, and acquisitions to raise the demand for vitamins and their global expansion. Hence, the competition among the vendors in the global vitamins market is expected to intensify during the forecast.
Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Alltech Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Chr Hansen Holding AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Sanofi SA, Vitafor NV, Vitala Foods, Zinpro Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Nestle SA, and Virbac Group are among some of the major market participants.
Vitamins market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Content application
The food and beverages segment was valued at USD 22,330.82 million in 2017 and continue to grow until 2021. Various market players are coming up with new food and beverage products that are fortified with vitamins to meet growing demand. Vitamin deficiencies can lead to minor and major problems, including preventable blindness in children due to lack of vitamin A, short-term memory loss, fatigue, and weight loss due to low vitamin B12. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to fuel the growth of the food and beverages segment in the market during the forecast period.
End-user
Geography
APAC is estimated to account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The use of vitamin supplements is increasing among consumers in APAC on the back of growing health consciousness to prevent the onset of various lifestyle-related diseases. China, India, and Japan are among the major vitamin product consumers in the region. Commendable economic growth, coupled with increasing health awareness among consumers, will boost the market in APAC during the forecast period. To gain further insights about various segments, Request a PDF sample
What are the key data covered in this Vitamins market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will assist Vitamins market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the Vitamins market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the Vitamins market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vitamins market, vendors
Vitamins Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
168
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 29,240.02 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
6.8
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 40%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Alltech Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Chr Hansen Holding AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Sanofi SA, Vitafor NV, Vitala Foods, Zinpro Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Nestle SA, and Virbac Group
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Customization purview
Table of
1 Executive Summary
.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global vitamins market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Feed additives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Adults - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Children and teenager - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Infants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Abbott Laboratories
12.4 Alltech Inc.
12.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
12.6 Associated British Foods Plc
12.7 BASF SE
12.8 Cargill Inc.
12.9 Chr Hansen Holding AS
12.10 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
12.11 Evonik Industries AG
12.12 Koninklijke DSM NV
12.13 Merck KGaA
12.14 Nestle SA
12.15 Virbac Group
12.16 Vitala Foods
12.17 Zinpro Corp.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
