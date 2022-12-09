Vitamins market to grow by USD 29,240.02 million: Packaged foods and meats products are the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vitamins market has been categorized as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. The global packaged foods and meats products market covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life. Technavio calculates the global packaged foods and meat market size based on the combined revenue generated by the vendors operating in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vitamins Market 2023-2027

The vitamins market size is forecast to grow by USD 29,240.02 million, at a CAGR of 7% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio, Download a sample

Vitamins market 2023-2027: Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others, Buy the Report

Vitamins market 2023-2027: Scope

The vitamins market report covers the following areas:

Vitamins market 2023-2027: Vendor Landscape

The global vitamin market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors are entering into collaborations, mergers, strategic alliances, and acquisitions to raise the demand for vitamins and their global expansion. Hence, the competition among the vendors in the global vitamins market is expected to intensify during the forecast.

Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Alltech Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Chr Hansen Holding AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Sanofi SA, Vitafor NV, Vitala Foods, Zinpro Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Nestle SA, and Virbac Group are among some of the major market participants.

Vitamins market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Content application

The food and beverages segment was valued at USD 22,330.82 million in 2017 and continue to grow until 2021. Various market players are coming up with new food and beverage products that are fortified with vitamins to meet growing demand. Vitamin deficiencies can lead to minor and major problems, including preventable blindness in children due to lack of vitamin A, short-term memory loss, fatigue, and weight loss due to low vitamin B12. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to fuel the growth of the food and beverages segment in the market during the forecast period.

End-user

Geography

APAC is estimated to account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The use of vitamin supplements is increasing among consumers in APAC on the back of growing health consciousness to prevent the onset of various lifestyle-related diseases. China, India, and Japan are among the major vitamin product consumers in the region. Commendable economic growth, coupled with increasing health awareness among consumers, will boost the market in APAC during the forecast period. To gain further insights about various segments, Request a PDF sample

What are the key data covered in this Vitamins market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist Vitamins market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Vitamins market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Vitamins market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vitamins market, vendors

