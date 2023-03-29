U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,038.00
    +36.50 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,836.00
    +248.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,849.25
    +116.75 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.90
    +21.10 (+1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.70
    +0.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.70
    -6.80 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0844
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.22
    -1.38 (-6.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2329
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8080
    +0.9330 (+0.71%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,520.66
    +1,512.29 (+5.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    623.10
    +380.42 (+156.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.38
    +45.13 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Vitamins Market worth $8.9 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

PR Newswire
·5 min read

CHICAGO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vitamins market is estimated at USD 6.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Vitamins are intended to be used as a supplement along with a daily diet to curb the increasing vitamin deficiencies. It can be used as a preventive measure to curb several lifestyle diseases. Factors contributing to the rising demand for vitamins in the market are changing food habits, hectic lifestyles, more consumption of nutrition, less fast foods, etc. Additionally, the growing geriatric and infant population globally demands more nutritionally enriched and fortified food.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

 

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=159097794

Browse in-depth TOC on "Vitamins Market"

197 – Tables

47 – Figures

205 – Pages

Consumer awareness regarding fortified healthcare products like dietary supplements and infant foods drives the market

Healthcare products dominate the vitamins market by application. Growth in lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity has led to the need for food and healthcare products that are enriched with vitamins and other micronutrients. Fortification has proven to be an effective method to tackle nutritional deficiencies. Healthcare product manufacturers are increasingly manufacturing products with vitamins, which boost the growth of vitamins in the healthcare application.

The growing popularity of vitamin C is projected to boost its growth during the forecast period

Vitamin C is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023 – 2028. Vitamin C is increasingly used in various skincare and personal care products due to the presence of antioxidants, which helps in reducing skin damage. Additionally, vitamin C helps in boosting immunity when consumed orally. The increasing application of vitamin C in different end-use applications such as food, personal, and healthcare increases its demand in the market.

Synthetically sourced vitamins are set to dominate the market during the study period

Synthetically, vitamins are made in the laboratory using different chemicals. Naturally obtained vitamins are expensive and hence increase the overall production cost. On the other hand, synthetically sourced vitamins are cost-effective, and the end product prices are competitive. Though some studies suggest that the absorption of synthetically sourced vitamins is questionable, some studies say that the body absorbs both types of vitamins. Synthetic vitamins are stable and can be used in all sorts of applications, so the demand is increasing in the vitamins market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=159097794

Europe provides the highest growth prospects for the vitamins market in 2023

The European population is prone to lifestyle diseases and vitamin deficiencies due to improper food habits. Consumers are adopting healthy lifestyles and different supplements fortified with vitamins. The trend of vegan and vegetarian diets is also increasing in the region, as consumers are adopting animal and dairy-free diets. Due to these dynamics in the region, manufacturers are manufacturing different fortified food products. This increases the demand for vitamins in Europe. Additionally, key players like Koninklijke DSM N.V., Glanbia PLC, BASF, and Lonza Group have a strong presence and market share in the region, which further boost the vitamin market in Europe.

Key players in this market include Koninklijke DSM (Netherlands), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), ADM (US), BASF (Germany), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Adisseo (France), Vitablend Nederland B.V (Netherlands), Sternvitamin GmbH (Germany), Farbest Tallman Foods Corporation (US), The Wright Group (US), Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co.,Ltd (China), NewGen Pharma (US), Rabar Pty Ltd. (Australia), Resonac (Japan), and BTSA Biotecnologias Aplicadas S.L (Spain).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=159097794

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market by Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Vitamin & Mineral Combinations), Application (Food & Beverages, Feed, Healthcare, and Cosmetics & Personal Care), Form (Dry and Liquid), Functionality and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Vitamin D Market by Analog (Vitamin D2, Vitamin D3), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Feed & Pet Food, Pharma, Functional Food, and Personal Care), End Users (Adults, Pregnant Women, and Children), IU Strength and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/vitamins-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/vitamins.asp

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitamins-market-worth-8-9-billion-by-2028--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301784371.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Next Chapter in Europe’s Energy Crisis — Summer Risks for Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe has negotiated through the winter of a crisis that threatened to choke energy supplies and overwhelm its economy, but officials are warning that the squeeze may not yet be over. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksFears of black

  • Home Depot's Charts Reveal a DIY Downtrend

    Home improvement retailer Home Depot has struggled to overcome chart resistance in the $330-$340 area the past 12 months, but now prices are looking to retest the support in the $270 area. A break of this chart support could precipitate further declines.

  • Lyft’s new CEO says its competition isn’t just Uber, it’s a ‘battle against staying at home’

    Lyft and Uber have gone head-to-head for in the ride-share market for over a decade, and the pandemic-era lockdowns heightened the competition.

  • Top Tech Stocks for April 2023

    As inflation and interest rate concerns weigh on tech companies, these stocks lead the sector in value, growth, and momentum.

  • Coca-Cola And Pepsi Face New Threat In India As Country's Richest Person Revives Iconic Brand

    India's Reliance Industries, led by the country's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has partnered with three popular franchise cricket teams as it seeks to pit Campa, an iconic cola brand, against soft drink giants like Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). What Happened: In the upcoming Indian Premier League, or IPL — the country's most popular franchise cricket tournament — Campa Cola will be seen as a “pouring partner” for three teams, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings Squad and Su

  • Emerson Electric Shares Continue to Disappoint

    Emerson Electric were upgraded to an overweight ("buy") rating at Morgan Stanley a week ago. The company was named the 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Energy Management Tuesday. Lot's of media attention but in my review of March 21 I wrote that "Fundamental analysts can be comfortable recommending stocks in downtrends but technical analysts are not."

  • Pilbara Minerals to Nearly Double Lithium Production by 2025

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s top lithium miners, said it will nearly double production by late 2025 to meet soaring demand for the key electric-vehicle battery metal.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksThe Perth-based comp

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Could Pioneer Natural Resources Rally Soon?

    In this daily bar chart of PXD, below, I see a downward trend from November. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows weakness from June and confirms the price decline. The 12-day price momentum study shows higher lows from December even though prices made lower lows.

  • Gilead Sciences Could Retreat Further From Here

    Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences makes and distributes many drugs but today I am more interested in the position of the charts and indicators. Bottom-line strategy: GILD is a volatile stock that can move up or down quickly depending on the results of any given drug or treatment.

  • Vietnam economy slows on rising costs, weaker exports

    Vietnam's economy slowed sharply in the first quarter of this year, with growth coming in at a much weaker than expected 3.3%, as its exporters were hit by rising costs and weaker demand, the General Statistics Office reported Wednesday. Vietnam has been one of the most dynamic economies in Asia in recent years, buoyed by strong foreign investment in manufacturing of electronics and other light industries. “The primary risk facing Vietnam's growth is the worsening real estate sector crunch that is triggering an episode of defaults,” Theng Theng Tan of Oxford Economics said in a report.

  • 2 Manufacturing Tools Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Woes

    Slowdown in manufacturing activities weigh on the Zacks Manufacturing-Tools & Related Products industry's near-term outlook. However, LECO and KMT are poised for growth on recent signs of improvement in demand.

  • Ocado says Kroger committed to build more warehouses despite roll-out slowdown

    U.S. supermarket group Kroger Co is committed to building more automated warehouses in partnership with British online grocer and technology group Ocado, despite slowing a roll-out of sites, Ocado CEO Tim Steiner said on Tuesday. Ocado struck a deal with Kroger in 2018 to help the U.S firm ratchet up its delivery business with the construction of robotically operated warehouses. The initial deal saw Kroger identify 20 sites to build automated warehouses, or customer fulfilment centres (CFCs) as Ocado calls them, in the United States.

  • Don't let Silicon Valley Bank's financial catastrophe spill over to these crucial banks

    Community banks may pay a heavy price for the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. But the nation's smallest banks bear no responsibility for recent financial fiasco.

  • Lundin Mining Boosts Copper Clout With Takeover of Mine in Chile

    (Bloomberg) -- Lundin Mining Corp. agreed to pay $950 million for control of a Chilean copper mine, adding to a flow of deals as miners seek a bigger slice of metals needed for the world’s energy transition.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines

  • U.S. banks fallout will intensify margin headwinds for Aussie lenders, UBS says

    Australian banks are "well regulated" and carry strong liquidity coverage ratios, UBS said. However, it slashed the net interest margin forecasts for the major lenders amid increasing risk of global contagion and a weakening credit environment in the country. Regulators and bankers insist the country's banks, bolstered by post-global financial crisis reforms, are well placed to handle the solvency and liquidity shocks that rocked lenders overseas like Silicon Valley Bank in the United States.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks Beating Near-Term Uncertainty in Industry

    While secular growth prospects for the Semiconductor - General industry remain bright, cyclical and macroeconomic factors are hurting the near-term outlook. STM and NVDA stand out.

  • US consumer bankers tighten monitoring, processes as industry reels

    Consumer and mid-sized banks are planning to monitor their internal processes more closely and hold more frequent discussions with regulators as the industry tries to move forward from weeks of turmoil, industry executives say. Industry leaders were taking stock after the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and trying to differentiate solid institutions from troubled ones, executives said at a conference in Las Vegas. "There is definitely optimism among bankers despite the last few weeks, but they are not turning a blind eye to what has happened," Consumer Bankers Association (CBA) CEO Lindsey Johnson told Reuters at the conference, which ends on Wednesday.

  • Here Are the Best Cars to Own in 2023

    The average price paid for a new non-luxury vehicle in February was $44,697, according to Cox Automotive, and while that may be down $681 from January, it's still a lot of dough. "What we've found is that models that promise luxury, fuel and energy efficiency (gas or electric), or pulse-quickening performance—and actually deliver—are often the ones that most satisfy owners," Consumer Reports said. For 2023, Consumer Reports included separate categories for hybrids and electric vehicles, as well as the compact and midsized pickup truck categories.