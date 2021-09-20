U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,326.89
    -106.10 (-2.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,764.94
    -819.94 (-2.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,617.83
    -426.13 (-2.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,166.64
    -70.23 (-3.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.38
    -1.59 (-2.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.70
    +11.30 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    22.20
    -0.14 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3060
    -0.0640 (-4.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3646
    -0.0092 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3690
    -0.5260 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,785.32
    -3,798.60 (-7.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.55
    -39.83 (-3.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Vitana-X Announces Highly Successful Opening in Romania

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / VitanaX, Inc. (OTC:VITX), a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, is pleased to announce it started successfully in Romania on August 12, 2021.

"With an annual turnover of $407 million, Romania is ranked #33 within the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA) global ranking of all direct selling markets," stated, Founder Bernhard Sammer. "This makes it a bigger market than some of the western European countries such as Switzerland or Austria. There are more than 400,000 independent distributors actively participating in Romania's direct selling industry."

The high market potential is also reflected in very positive feedback starting with the very first steps into this market plus the entrepreneurial skills of the Romanian People, which have chosen to become a part of Vitana-X.

Sammer, continued, "We have entered a first phase of momentum directly from the start and feel optimistic for the future and this year's Christmas season business which is about to begin shortly."

Vitana-X expects to open additional markets for the products and the business concept of Vitana-X within a short time period. Sammer, concluded, "The priority levels for constant growth of our sales opportunities and our activities in the fields of research and development are identical. We want to provide our customers with products based on the newest scientifical knowledge. Thanks to shareholders for their patience. Financial reports and OTC disclosures have been amended and re-filed and our corporate profile was verified by OTC. Attorney will be working on letter with respect to current information and we look forward to returning to "Pink Current" status."

About Vitana-X

Vitana-X, Inc.'s (OTC:VITX) Vitana-X, an international wellness company specializing in the development and manufacture of health-promoting products based on DNA analysis. As a pioneer in this industry and a worldwide network of highly qualified experts, it offers its customers extensive opportunities to lead a healthier life. Vitana-X offers comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health by helping you achieve the desired results and offering exercises that fit your body type. Vitana-X wants to support people in their healthy development and be their reliable partner for their full potential. Vitana-X comes from two worlds and wants to unite them in the future - science and the challenges of daily life, so that its customers can continue to care for other areas of life without sacrificing a healthy life.

For additional information on Vitana-X, please visit: https://vitanax.net/en/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

Contact Information:

press.IRclear2157@gmail.com
www.vitanax.net
305-714-9397
bs@vitanax.com
Phone: +41 76 439 63 64 (Anna Gräfinger)

SOURCE: VitanaX, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664799/Vitana-X-Announces-Highly-Successful-Opening-in-Romania

Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande fears send stock market tumbling: What investors need to know about China’s teetering property giant

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading lower at midday on Monday, amid a broad-based sell-off driven by investor concerns about the deeply indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). As of noon EDT, Ford's share price was down about 5.6% from Friday's close. Investors are concerned about Evergrande: The giant property developer has huge debt that it probably can't service, bankruptcy appears likely, and the Chinese government has hinted that no bailout will be forthcoming.

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Monday morning amid a broad-based sell-off driven by concerns around the heavily indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). At 11:30 a.m. EDT, NIO's American depositary shares were down about 5% from Friday's closing price. You've probably heard that Evergrande is thought to be close to bankruptcy, that the Chinese government is thought to be unwilling to bail it out, and that its failure could have broad effects on stocks in China and possibly beyond.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Simple physics tells us that what goes up must come down – but sometimes, market forces take what’s gone down and pushes it back up. And that fact helps to outline the basic opportunities investors should look for. In short, what’s needed are stocks that have hit a hard time – but remain fundamentally sound. Prices can rise and fall for a wide range of reasons, and while many times those reasons bode ill for the stock, they don’t always. A bad sales month coinciding with a quarterly report; a se

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Palantir in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) didn't gain much attention when it went public via a direct listing last September. Let's see why investors weren't initially interested in Palantir, why it subsequently attracted a stampede of bulls, and why it could still have room to run after retreating from its all-time highs. Why did investors ignore Palantir's direct listing?

  • Evergrande crisis triggers this short-term stock market sell signal

    A key technical level for the stock market has been breached due to the crisis gripping China property developer Evergrande.

  • Why Monday’s selloff will be a ‘blip’ by year-end

    Baird PWM Market Strategist Michael Antonelli&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the hectic actions taking place in the market right now, how Chinese stocks are affecting the market, and what to expect from Congress debt ceiling as they debate the debt ceiling.

  • Analysts Are Upgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are upgrading. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Are Upgrading These 5 Stocks. The United States (US) economy has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic faster than expected. According to a data depository maintained by the Department […]

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 5 other reasons

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Popular Amongst Institutions?

    If you want to know who really controls Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Here are the worst-performing U.S. stocks as the Evergrande crisis rattles investors

    DEEP DIVE An expected bond default by real estate company China Evergrande Group led to an early tumble for U.S. stocks Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down 1%, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) fell 1.

  • Dow skids 700 points as implosion of China’s Evergrande rattles U.S. stock investors

    U.S. stocks are sharply lower at midday Monday as investors eye the potential collapse of a major Chinese property developer and traders position ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee Sept. 21-22 meeting.

  • There’s an Opportunity Brewing in Plug Power Stock, Says J.P. Morgan

    Rewind to a year ago and Plug Power (PLUG) was a high-flying stock. Times change fast on Wall Street, however, and now the hydrogen fuel cell maker sits 25% into the red on a year-to-date basis. Yet, could a shift in sentiment be right around the corner? J.P. Morgan’s Paul Coster thinks so and says the company’s “dedicated leadership team and clear focus on execution across its business domains” leaves it very well-placed to be a hydrogen economy “leader.” Looking at the near-term, Coster believ

  • 15 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best blue-chip stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks to Invest In. Many investors consider buying blue-chip stocks to be the safest equity investment in the face of rising inflation, due […]

  • 2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Right Now

    It can be unnerving to watch a stock drop 30% (or more), but it's something you'll likely encounter many times, especially if you invest in growth stocks. With that in mind, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) are down 39% and 40%, respectively, from their all-time highs. Pinterest blends visual search and social media, enabling users to engage with content like articles, images, and videos.

  • Dow Jones Plunges 550 Points On China Property Fears; AMD, Apple, Nvidia, Tesla Sell Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 550 points Monday on China property default fears. Apple and Tesla stock sold off sharply.

  • My Top Defense Stock to Buy Right Now

    This contractor giant packs a triple-threat punch that makes it worth considering for your portfolio.

  • Morning Brief: This is why September stinks for stocks

    Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down Monday’s Morning Brief, which details how September is living up to its persona of being a historically weak time for the market as stocks continue to slip and the other factors that could continue to affect the market during September.

  • 3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. The following trio of stocks are all down at least 33%, if not more, from their 52-week highs, but can be confidently bought hand over fist by investors. The first winning stock that's been beaten down of late is technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).