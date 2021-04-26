U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

VITAS® Healthcare Invites Daughters And Sons To Celebrate Memories At A National Mother's Day Bereavement Event

·3 min read

MIAMI, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Day is an opportunity to celebrate motherhood and honor the mothers and mother figures in our lives. Daughters and sons who are missing their mothers this year are invited to join VITAS Healthcare for the "Remembering Our Mothers" virtual memorial event.

&quot;Remembering Our Mothers: Daughters and Sons Celebrate Memories&quot; is open and free to the public. Register for at VITAS.com/MothersDay.
Accessible safely from home via phone or videoconference, the event provides an opportunity to honor all mothers and mother figures who live on in spirit and memory around Mother's Day.

This year's program will feature special presentations by renowned grief specialists, talented musicians, heartfelt and inspirational readings, and time dedicated to sharing treasured memories.

"Losing a mother is an emotional experience nearly everyone will face, yet knowing that intellectually doesn't make it any easier to cope with the absence of such an important figure—especially during a holiday dedicated to motherhood," said Diane Deese, vice president of community affairs for VITAS. "Our virtual event offers guidance and support for those struggling to navigate the death of their mother or mother figure, and it serves as an outlet for the complex emotions, treasured memories and personal experiences that accompany grief."

"Remembering Our Mothers: Daughters and Sons Celebrate Memories" is open and free to the public. Interested individuals can register for either of the hour-long events and provide a loved one's name for commemoration at VITAS.com/MothersDay. A link and call-in number for accessing the event via video or phone will be made available upon registration.

"For so many years, I have been grieving my mother," said one daughter, a former event attendee. "Today, VITAS has taught me I should be celebrating my mother!"

As the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care, VITAS has over 40 years of experience supporting individuals of all ages through the grief process after the loss of a loved one. For grief resources, including a list of VITAS bereavement and caregiver support groups, or to learn more about future memorial events, visit VITAS.com/MothersDay.

About VITAS® Healthcare
Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 49 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 11,394 professionals who care for patients with advanced illness, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 27 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the fourth quarter of 2020, VITAS reported an average daily census of 18,566. Visit www.vitas.com.

Media inquiries contact: media@vitas.com, 877.848.2701

Honor your beloved mother or mother figure who is no longer here but remains in spirit and memory this Mother&#39;s Day. Register at VITAS.com/MothersDay for the May 6th or May 7th event.
Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is the nation&#39;s leading provider of end-of-life care. For more information, visit VITAS.com. (PRNewsfoto/VITAS Healthcare)
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitas-healthcare-invites-daughters-and-sons-to-celebrate-memories-at-a-national-mothers-day-bereavement-event-301276861.html

SOURCE VITAS Healthcare

