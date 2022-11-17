U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,929.25
    -39.25 (-0.99%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,298.00
    -293.00 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,619.50
    -120.00 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,835.40
    -22.50 (-1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.82
    -1.77 (-2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.40
    -12.40 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    21.00
    -0.53 (-2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0321
    -0.0075 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.72
    +0.18 (+0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1786
    -0.0130 (-1.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.4150
    +0.9070 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,529.46
    -47.23 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.01
    -11.87 (-2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,309.84
    -41.35 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,930.57
    -97.73 (-0.35%)
     

VITAS® Healthcare Receives Inclusion and Diversity Excellence Award From American Association for Men in Nursing

·4 min read

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Men in Nursing (AAMN) honored VITAS Healthcare with the 2022 Inclusion & Diversity Excellence Award, presented at AAMN's annual conference in October. This recognition acknowledges efforts by VITAS, the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care, to create and promote diversity, inclusion and a welcoming environment for all nurses.

VITAS Healthcare team members accepted the inaugural award presented by Blake Smith (far right) and Michael Ward (far left), AAMN’s immediate past president and vice president, respectively, at the 50th annual conference held in Orlando, Florida.
VITAS Healthcare team members accepted the inaugural award presented by Blake Smith (far right) and Michael Ward (far left), AAMN’s immediate past president and vice president, respectively, at the 50th annual conference held in Orlando, Florida.

"Being there when patients, families and team members need us most is who we are." Nick Westfall, VITAS President & CEO

Traditionally given to individuals, this is the first time the award was presented to a healthcare organization in AAMN's 50-year history. According to the committee that conducted a blind review of the nomination, VITAS has "raised the bar for any organization that will come after them to receive this award."

"We are humbled to be the inaugural organization to receive this AAMN accolade," said Nick Westfall, VITAS President and CEO. "For more than 40 years, VITAS has been committed to leading exemplary work throughout the country to reach all people in the communities we serve, specifically people that are underrepresented and most vulnerable. A diverse workforce is essential for providing better care delivery, and cultivating an inclusive and welcoming environment for our staff empowers them to bring their authentic selves to work."

The interdisciplinary teams at VITAS practice culturally competent care, ensuring that patients and families are treated with respect. By building meaningful connections, nurses and other clinicians are better able to develop end-of-life care plans that honor the cultural beliefs and values of patients and families.

Examples of collaborative opportunities led by VITAS include:

VITAS has partnered with AAMN since 2016 on various opportunities, such as the ProActive Volunteer Caller (PAVC) Program. Through PAVC, student nurses are engaged to call and provide support for patients and families, many of whom were isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mutually beneficial, nurses have the opportunity to learn in a telehealth setting while hospice patients receive personalized care. PAVC program participants have made more than 650,000 calls to patients and families in the past two years.

"With diversity, equity, and inclusion being recognized by Medicare as key metrics to measure quality care throughout the healthcare industry, VITAS remains dedicated to meeting the needs of all patients," says Westfall. "We are committed to serving patients that other providers don't serve in areas where others won't go. VITAS cares. Being there when patients, families and team members need us most is who we are."

About VITAS® Healthcare
Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 50 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 9,693 professionals who care for patients with advanced illness, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 25 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the third quarter of 2022, VITAS reported an average daily census of 17,325. Visit www.vitas.com.

Media inquiries contact: media@vitas.com, 877-848-2701

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care. For more information, visit VITAS.com. (PRNewsfoto/VITAS Healthcare)
Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care. For more information, visit VITAS.com. (PRNewsfoto/VITAS Healthcare)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitas-healthcare-receives-inclusion-and-diversity-excellence-award-from-american-association-for-men-in-nursing-301681169.html

SOURCE VITAS Healthcare

Recommended Stories

  • The Petri Dish: Moderna touts new booster; MGH spins out diagnostics startup

    The Joung Lab at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School has given birth to a new diagnostics startup. It's called SeQure Dx, and it aims to use tests to evaluate the potential that a patient might be vulnerable to off-target editing.

  • After FDA Approval For Ovarian Cancer Drug, ImmunoGen Becomes Top Pick For This Analyst

    Tuesday, the FDA granted accelerated approval for ImmunoGen Inc's (NASDAQ: IMGN) Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) for folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer. HC Wainwright says the approved label does not require a prior treatment with bevacizumab, which according to management, could nearly double the eligible patient population. The analyst increased the price target from $12 to $20, with a Buy rating. E

  • CVS pharmacists are now prescribing Paxlovid directly to Covid-19 patients

    CVS's launch of the initiative comes four months after the FDA first authorized state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer's anti-viral treatment.

  • For Cigna CEO Dave Cordani, the future is all about vitality

    Cordani's dedication to his personal health starts with an hourlong workout every morning, no matter where in the world he happens to be.

  • Trump's ex-CFO, at tax fraud trial, says company reaped big savings with perks

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's namesake company saved hundreds of thousands of dollars by paying longtime executive Allen Weisselberg's rent and other personal expenses instead of increasing his salary, Weisselberg testified on Tuesday at the company's tax fraud trial. Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's former chief financial officer, spoke about the savings during testimony as the prosecution's star witness. The Trump Organization has pleaded not guilty to charges in 2021 by the Manhattan district attorney that it hid executive perks from tax authorities for over 15 years, and falsely reported bonuses as non-employee compensation.

  • 5 Unusual COVID Symptoms -- and What to Do About Them

    By this point in the long slog of the pandemic, many people know the telltale symptoms of a COVID-19 infection: a ragged ache in your throat, a pernicious cough, congestion, fever and full-body exhaustion. But a tiny subset of people also develop less common symptoms, ones that can sound like hexes from a children’s story: hairy tongues, purple toes, welts that sprout on their faces. “Every infectious disease has common and uncommon manifestations,” said Dr. Mark Mulligan, an infectious disease

  • Three months after leadership change, vTv Therapeutics reports cash of $15.3 million and net loss of $4.3 million in Q3

    Three months after yet another leadership change, High Point clinical-stage pharmaceutical company vTv Therapeutics reported a slight increase in both cash position and net loss at the end of the third quarter of 2022. Paul Sekhri, who became CEO in August, told TBJ he is committed to getting the company back on the right track.

  • National security secrets raised in case against crypto couple charged in billion-dollar bitcoin heist

    A court filing in the case against Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan reveals that classified government information is now involved.

  • Don't Use These 5 Non-Cost Effective COVID Treatments Including Antivirals From Merck and Gilead, Britain's NICE Says

    National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended stopping using five COVID-19 treatments, including Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) antiviral pill for high-risk patients, citing cost-effectiveness concerns. NICE acknowledged that there is evidence that Merck's molnupiravir and Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) hospital-administered antiviral remdesivir are effective at treating COVID-19, not found to be cost-effective. It also recommended against three other COVID treatme

  • Peninsula drug company Tricida cutting more than half of staff after clinical trial failure

    The company earlier this month said it was looking at "strategic alternatives," including a sale in whole or in part.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: MACK Up on Study Data, MRNA Offers Vaccine Update & More

    Pipeline updates from MACK and MRNA are the key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • AbbVie's Migraine Treatment Scores Canadian Approval

    Health Canada has approved AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) Ubrelvy (ubrogepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults. Ubrelvy is the first orally-administered calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist (gepant) for migraine attacks once they start. Calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) is a neuropeptide in the peripheral and central nervous systems. CGRP is released from sensory nerve endings during a migraine attack. Ubrogepant blocks the binding of CG

  • Novartis weighs sale of ophthalmology, respiratory units - Bloomberg

    The company is seeking to raise money from the possible sale of the assets to invest in cutting-edge medicines, the report said, adding that the ophthalmology unit could alone fetch about $5 billion. Novartis in August said it was planning to spin off its generics unit Sandoz to sharpen its focus on its patented prescription medicines. Sandoz sales have been hurt by pricing pressure that has affected the broader generics industry for years, particularly in the United States, although the country accounts for less than a quarter of its total sales.

  • Fentanyl 'vaccine' may have been discovered, researchers say

    Researchers at the University of Houston say they have developed a vaccine to reverse the effect of fentanyl, saving potentially thousands of lives.

  • Starbucks U.S. workers at 100 stores plan one-day walkout

    Workers at more than 100 U.S. company-owned Starbucks locations plan to strike for one day on Thursday to protest what they say is illegal retaliation against their union organizing. The walkout comes on the one day each year that Starbucks gives away reusable, red, holiday-themed cups to customers with coffee purchases. Starbucks has nearly 9,000 corporate-owned U.S. locations.

  • Clayton County judge chews out lawyer who missed court after suffering stroke on national TV

    The judge said she was going to hold him in contempt of court because of his “behavior.”

  • Group of 30 Thieves Steal 13 Cars From Michigan Dealership

    On Monday, a large group of car thieves broke into a dealership in Flint, Michigan, stealing 13 vehicles. And things only went downhill from there.

  • Novartis Weighs Ophthalmology, Respiratory Unit Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG is weighing sales of non-core assets as it seeks to raise money to invest in cutting-edge medicines, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize Him

  • Police: 2 Other Roommates Were Home During Murder of 4 U of Idaho Students

    At a press conference held on Nov. 16, police confirmed that two additional roommates were at home during the Nov. 13 slaying of four University of Idaho students.

  • Elizabeth Chan Wins 'Queen of Christmas' Trademark Dispute Against Mariah Carey: 'Badge of Honor'

    In August, Chan and Darlene Love challenged Mariah Carey's decision to trademark the title