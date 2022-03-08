U.S. markets close in 1 hour 39 minutes

Vitech Wins Two XCelent Awards for Leading Policy Administration

·2 min read

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group announced today that it has received two "XCelent" awards by Celent in the recently published "2022 North American Group/Voluntary Life PAS ABC" report. In this comprehensive market review, Celent profiled 18 group and voluntary insurance administration systems available in North America. With customers noting "flexibility, speed to market, and a comprehensive platform," Vitech received the XCelent Advanced Technology Award, and the XCelent Customer Base and Support Award.

Software for Insurance, Retirement &amp; Investment Administration. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com (PRNewsFoto/Vitech)
Software for Insurance, Retirement & Investment Administration. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com (PRNewsFoto/Vitech)

"V3locity remains a leading policy administration platform in today's increasingly competitive landscape of group platform providers," said Keith Raymond, Senior Analyst in Celent's North American insurance practice and coauthor of the report. "We recognized its intuitive product configuration, intelligent workflows, and seamless dashboard navigation. It is a key platform in the North American group life market."

"We are honored to receive these prestigious XCelent awards for the second consecutive year," said Richard Hart, Vitech's CEO. "Celent's recognition is a testament to our V3locity platform's transformative qualities, our success at delivering new, innovative cloud-based solutions to our customers, and our firm belief that supportive, customer-centric relationships are a core business imperative. We are proud to be recognized for our ongoing efforts to keep our customers at the forefront of the industry."

V3locity® is a cloud-based administration solution that helps insurance, retirement, and investment organizations achieve their transformation, modernization, and growth objectives. It marries core administration with a revolutionary digital experience, to enable an effortless and intuitive customer experience across multiple channels while harnessing the benefits of straight-through processing for powerful and responsive servicing.

To download the report, click here.

About Vitech®
Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. We help our Insurance, Retirement, and Investment clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,600 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, such as Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitech-wins-two-xcelent-awards-for-leading-policy-administration-301498226.html

SOURCE Vitech Systems Group

