Vitesco and Sanden join on BEV thermal management

Vitesco Technologies, the drive technology and electrification products supplier, and Sanden International (Europe), an automotive thermal management technology supplier, are collaborating on an integrated thermal management system for battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

Sanden - known for its auto a/c compressors - is developing a compact refrigeration unit using the natural refrigerant propane (R290) while Vitesco Technologies is working on the heat energy distribution system using a coolant distribution unit with water/glycol.

The building blocks of the coolant unit are the coolant pumps and coolant flow control valves (CFCV) plus sensors.

Depending on the application, the coolant valve can have between five and 13 ports to connect heat sinks and heat sources.

By integrating the entire thermal management functions and features into one indirect system, several advantages such as flexible adaptation, reduced complexity, reduced effort in the vehicle manufacturing process, system cost reduction for the OEM, and conformity to regulations, including the upcoming per- and

polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) ban in Europe, can be achieved, the suppliers said.

The new technology would also increase driving range in cold conditions, enable fast charging, and provide thermal comfort inside the cabin.

“The new thermal management system makes BEV heating and cooling more sustainable. It also helps to maximise vehicle range under cold conditions. At the same time, we intend to achieve significant cost benefits to increase the economy of thermal management,” said Gerd Roesel, head of innovations electrification solutions at Vitesco.

For vehicle manufacturers, the integrated thermal management system would offer simplified assembly because a lot of the current complexity of heating and cooling would be integrated in the preassembled module.

“Holistic thermal management is the more sustainable approach. That is why we prepare ‘green’ technology for a system solution together with Sanden which will be ready for the natural refrigerant propane,” Roesel added.

"Vitesco and Sanden join on BEV thermal management" was originally created and published by Just Auto, a GlobalData owned brand.







The information on this site has been included in good faith for general informational purposes only. It is not intended to amount to advice on which you should rely, and we give no representation, warranty or guarantee, whether express or implied as to its accuracy or completeness. You must obtain professional or specialist advice before taking, or refraining from, any action on the basis of the content on our site.