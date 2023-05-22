Vitesco Technologies Group (ETR:VTSC) shareholders have earned a 42% return over the last year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:VTSC) share price is 42% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 6.2% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Vitesco Technologies Group hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

We don't think that Vitesco Technologies Group's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Vitesco Technologies Group grew its revenue by 8.6% last year. That's not great considering the company is losing money. The modest growth is probably largely reflected in the share price, which is up 42%. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Vitesco Technologies Group shareholders have gained 42% over the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 5.2% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Vitesco Technologies Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Vitesco Technologies Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

