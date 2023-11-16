Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,518.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,045.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,868.00
    -21.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,808.40
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.37
    -0.29 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.90
    +3.60 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.18 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0850
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.06
    -0.12 (-0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2406
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.2070
    -0.0470 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,310.24
    +1,430.29 (+3.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    775.55
    +33.03 (+4.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,449.74
    -37.17 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,424.41
    -95.29 (-0.28%)
     

Vitol hires ship to load Venezuela crude for China after U.S. lifts sanctions - sources

Reuters
·1 min read

SINGAPORE/HOUSTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Vitol, world's largest independent oil trader, has provisionally chartered a supertanker to load oil from Venezuela for China, according to two shipbrokers and data from shiptracking firms Kpler and Vortexa.

The Very Large Crude Carrier Gustavia S., chartered for $11 million, is scheduled to load its cargo between Nov. 27 and Dec. 2, according to the sources.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vitol is among major European trading houses seeking to resume trade in Venezuelan oil after Washington in mid-October issued a general licence lifting, through April, sanctions on the country's oil production and exports.

The U.S. has said it wants to see progress towards a transparent presidential election in Venezuela as well as a release of political prisoners by Nov. 30 or it could reimpose the sanctions.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu in Singapore and Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; writing by Florence Tan; editing by Jason Neely)

Advertisement