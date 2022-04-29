U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,261.00
    -22.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,772.00
    -56.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,332.00
    -122.75 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,914.90
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.79
    +0.43 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.90
    +24.60 (+1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.38 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0574
    +0.0072 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.95
    -2.65 (-8.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2557
    +0.0097 (+0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1720
    -0.6650 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,461.46
    -158.70 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    915.60
    +3.76 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.61
    +25.42 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Vitrectomy Devices Market - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

Market Data Centre
·6 min read
Market Data Centre
Market Data Centre

The global vitrectomy devices market will reach an estimated value of ~USD 2,180 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of ~7.3% between 2022 and 2030.

Pune, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitrectomy devices are necessary medical accessories and tools for the procedure. Vitrectomy is a type of eye surgery used to correct problems in the vitreous and retina. The most common symptoms of eye problems are seeing floating cobwebs or specks, distorted or blurred vision, side vision issues, and loss of vision. During surgery, the surgeon removes the vitreous and replaces it with a different solution. ? The center of the eye is filled with vitreous, which is a gel-like substance. Vitrectomy surgery requires the use of specialized equipment, such as Vitrectomy supplies and systems. Vitrectomy machines, tamponades, scissors, light pipes, probes, and lasers are all used in vitrectomy. Advanced Vitrectomy procedures provide surgeons with the most up-to-date technological developments and great performance, allowing them to provide the best possible treatment for patients. In cases of retinal detachment, the method is also utilized to avoid traction. This results in a smoother procedure for various ophthalmic surgeries, as well as the prevention of retinal detachment. Furthermore, vitrectomy can restore eyesight loss caused by vitreous fluid bleeding.



Download Sample PDF https://www.marketdatacentre.com/samplepdf/13477



Drivers

  • Increasing prevalence of diabetes

    • Due to the growing incidence of diabetes, the number of instances of diabetic retinopathy has grown. It is a disorder that develops as a result of damage to the retina's blood vessels in diabetics. Diabetic retinopathy is more common in those who have type 1 or type 2 diabetes. Diabetic retinopathy falls into two categories, nonproliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) and proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR).

    • According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), diabetes affects about 463 million persons aged 20 to 79. By the year 2045, this number is expected to reach 700 million. The market is being driven by an increase in the occurrence of eye injuries, retinal illnesses, and diabetes.

  • Increasing awareness of eye-related diseases and treatment options

  • The market is growing due to rising demand for minimally invasive eye surgery techniques

List of Key Vendors Covered in this Report

  • Alcon Inc.

  • Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

  • BVI

  • NIDEK CO., LTD.

  • Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

  • Blink Medical

  • Topcon Corporation

  • Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

  • Hoya Surgical Optics

  • HAAG-STREIT GROUP

  • MedOne Surgical, Inc



Read Overview of the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/vitrectomy-devices-market-13477


Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Vitrectomy Devices Market. The MDC Competetive Scape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's Competitive Scape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's Competitive Scape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency. Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.


Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/sample/13477


Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Vitrectomy Devices Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Vitrectomy Devices Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Vitrectomy Devices Market Sizing, Analysis Tables


Buy Now: https://www.marketdatacentre.com/checkout/13477


Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Vitrectomy Devices Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • What is the potential of the Vitrectomy Devices Market?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Vitrectomy Devices Market?

  • What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Vitrectomy Devices Market?

  • What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Vitrectomy Devices Market?

  • Which region has the highest investments in Vitrectomy Devices Market?

  • What are the latest research and activities in Vitrectomy Devices Market?

  • Who are the prominent players in Vitrectomy Devices Market?

  • What is the potential of the Vitrectomy Devices Market?

Additional vendors profiles can be added based on client business requirements

At MDC Research, we offer research solutions to help businesses break the barriers of doubt or uncertainties when they plan to expand their growth. Our researchers compile data and information that help chief executive officers decide which growth opportunities in a market to pursue.

MDC Research is known for conducting well-researched reports, and the expertise of our researchers contributes to the outstanding quality of our reports. MDC Research enables businesses to make impactful decisions by blending innovation and analytical thinking. Our unique blend of these two skills assures you access to the most complete and up-to-date information about your industry.

MDC Research has a wealth of experience using the latest methodologies to develop reports for a wide range of clients in diverse markets. Our commitment to delivering high-quality research and creating innovative reports is one of the reasons why MDC Research is such a trusted name in the business world today.


Read Overview of the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/vitrectomy-devices-market-13477


About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses. These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry .The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.

CONTACT: Market Data Centre Office 808, Amar Business Park, S.No. 105, Baner Road, Pune 411045, India Email: sales@marketdatacentre.com Phone: +1-916-848-6986 (US) Website: https://www.marketdatacentre.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • These 2 Oil Stocks Are ‘Top Picks’ Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    2022 has brought us crazy volatility and some serious cross currents in the commodities markets. Rising inflation is putting downward pressure on demand, but increased prices in commodities, especially oil and other fuels, is partly to blame for that inflation – and consumers simply cannot cut all demand for fuel. At the same time, supply chains are still tangled, and the return of severe lockdown policies in China are impacting both supply and demand in the world’s second largest economy – and

  • More of Europe's crude supply is coming from deep in the heart of Texas

    U.S. crude exports to Europe climbed in March and April as buyers across the Atlantic snapped up the country's light sweet grades to offset the expected loss of Russian oil, according to shipping data, traders and analysts. As the European Union weighs an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. exporters are ramping up shipments of U.S. light crude to Europe, helped by Washington's decision to release 180 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is flooding the domestic market. U.S. crude exports bound for Europe are close to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) so far in April, the highest in two years and one of the strongest months on record, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas at data provider Kpler.

  • Four European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as President Vladimir Putin demanded, according to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billi

  • COVID-19: Moderna asks FDA to authorize vaccine for young kids, Merck antiviral pill sales top $3B

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani details the latest information surrounding Moderna's FDA filing to authorize a COVID vaccine for children, as well as looking at Merck's Q1 earnings beat attributed to its COVID treatment pill.

  • Top Stocks for May 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. United States Steel Corp.: United States Steel makes high value-added steel products, including its proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel.

  • China and U.S. Negotiate On-Site Audit Checks as Delistings Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing is discussing with American regulators the logistics of allowing on-site audit inspections of Chinese companies listed in New York, according to people familiar with the matter, a sign of progress in talks to keep U.S. stock markets open to issuers from Asia’s largest economy.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $4 Billion of Tesla Stock After Sealing Twitter DealPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaMusk’

  • Top Utilities Stocks for May 2022

    The utilities sector is made up of companies that provide electricity, natural gas, water, sewage, and other services to homes and businesses. Many of these companies are heavily regulated. They include major utilities companies such as Dominion Energy Inc.

  • Microsoft Receives an Important Green Light

    Ever since Microsoft announced its intent to acquire video game publisher Activision Blizzard in January 2022 for $68.7 billion, it seemed as if the latter could get an intervention it was in desperate need of. Thanks to a slate of sexual harassment allegations that were filed against Activision Blizzard last year, resulting in an in-depth Wall Street Journal story that claims Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick knew about sexual harassment within the company and did nothing to stop it, the company's reputation has taken a nose dive. Activision Blizzard's sales have also taken a hit.

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. The EU aims to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas by two-thirds by the end of the year and to zero by the end of 2027, EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni has said. Germany, the EU's largest economy, has announced plans to end its dependence on Russian oil by the close of this year.

  • Exxon declares force majeure on Russian Sakhalin-1 operations

    (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday its Russian unit Exxon Neftegas Ltd has declared force majeure for its Sakhalin-1 operations due to sanctions on Russia that have made it increasingly difficult to ship crude to customers. The Sakhalin-1 project produces Sokol crude oil off the coast of Sakhalin Island in the Russian Far East, exporting about 273,000 barrels per day, mainly to South Korea, and to other destinations including Japan, Australia, Thailand and the United States. Exxon said on March 1 it would exit about $4 billion in assets and discontinue all its Russia operations, including Sakhalin 1, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • US GDP unexpectedly contracted at a 1.4% annualized rate in Q1

    U.S. economic activity likely decelerated to the slowest rate since mid-2020, with lingering supply chain constraints, inflation and disruptions amid Russia's war in Ukraine each weighing on growth.

  • Asian markets gain after tech-led rebound on Wall Street

    Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies.

  • EU Tells Gas Companies Not to Bend to Russia’s Demand for Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned companies not to bend to Russia’s demands to pay for gas in rubles, as the continent scrambles for a united response to Moscow’s weaponization of its energy resources.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demand

  • Oil ends higher as report says Germany ready to stop buying Russian crude

    Oil futures end higher Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported that Germany was prepared to stop buying Russian crude, clearing the way for a European Union embargo.

  • Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries he terms "unfriendly" must pay for gas in roubles or be cut off. Under the new Russian payment system, buyers are obliged to deposit euros or dollars into an account at Gazprombank, which has then to convert them into roubles, place the proceeds in another account owned by the foreign buyer and transfer the payment in Russian currency to Gazprom.

  • Oil Heads for Longest Run of Monthly Gains Since Early 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil is poised for a fifth monthly gain after another tumultuous period of trading that saw prices whipsawed by the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine and the resurgence of Covid-19 in China.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $4 Billion of Tesla Stock After Sealing Twitter DealPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaMusk’s Twitter Pitch Featured Job Cuts, Ways to Make MoneyU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction,

  • Banks Accused of ‘Woke,’ Marxist Agendas as MAGA Comes to Annual Meetings

    (Bloomberg) -- Giant U.S. banks have come to expect activists at their annual shareholder meetings, usually decrying the lenders as capitalist powerhouses behind fossil fuels, gunmakers and societal inequities.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to

  • PayPal Looks To Close Down Its San Francisco Office That Houses Xoom

    PayPal Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is closing its San Francisco office at 425 Market Street as it evaluates its global office footprint, the TechCrunch reports. The office housed its Xoom business unit. The employees that worked out of that office will work virtually with the ability to work from the company’s headquarters office in San Jose. Also Read: PayPal Q1 Profits In-Line With Street Expectation, FY22 Outlook Lags Street Consensus The move could be due to San Francisco’s Prop C, which le

  • Google has abandoned interview riddles but is asking frustrating ‘gotcha’ questions during hiring, employee says on Blind

    Much to interviewees’ annoyance, Google still reportedly asks questions meant to trip them up