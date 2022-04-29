Vitrectomy Devices Market - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

Market Data Centre

The global vitrectomy devices market will reach an estimated value of ~USD 2,180 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of ~7.3% between 2022 and 2030.

Pune, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitrectomy devices are necessary medical accessories and tools for the procedure. Vitrectomy is a type of eye surgery used to correct problems in the vitreous and retina. The most common symptoms of eye problems are seeing floating cobwebs or specks, distorted or blurred vision, side vision issues, and loss of vision. During surgery, the surgeon removes the vitreous and replaces it with a different solution. ? The center of the eye is filled with vitreous, which is a gel-like substance. Vitrectomy surgery requires the use of specialized equipment, such as Vitrectomy supplies and systems. Vitrectomy machines, tamponades, scissors, light pipes, probes, and lasers are all used in vitrectomy. Advanced Vitrectomy procedures provide surgeons with the most up-to-date technological developments and great performance, allowing them to provide the best possible treatment for patients. In cases of retinal detachment, the method is also utilized to avoid traction. This results in a smoother procedure for various ophthalmic surgeries, as well as the prevention of retinal detachment. Furthermore, vitrectomy can restore eyesight loss caused by vitreous fluid bleeding.





Drivers

Increasing prevalence of diabetes Due to the growing incidence of diabetes, the number of instances of diabetic retinopathy has grown. It is a disorder that develops as a result of damage to the retina's blood vessels in diabetics. Diabetic retinopathy is more common in those who have type 1 or type 2 diabetes. Diabetic retinopathy falls into two categories, nonproliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) and proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR). According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), diabetes affects about 463 million persons aged 20 to 79. By the year 2045, this number is expected to reach 700 million. The market is being driven by an increase in the occurrence of eye injuries, retinal illnesses, and diabetes.

Increasing awareness of eye-related diseases and treatment options

The market is growing due to rising demand for minimally invasive eye surgery techniques

List of Key Vendors Covered in this Report

Alcon Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

BVI

NIDEK CO., LTD.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Blink Medical

Topcon Corporation

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Hoya Surgical Optics

HAAG-STREIT GROUP

MedOne Surgical, Inc





Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Vitrectomy Devices Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Vitrectomy Devices Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Vitrectomy Devices Market Sizing, Analysis Tables



Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Vitrectomy Devices Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the potential of the Vitrectomy Devices Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Vitrectomy Devices Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Vitrectomy Devices Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Vitrectomy Devices Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Vitrectomy Devices Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Vitrectomy Devices Market?

Who are the prominent players in Vitrectomy Devices Market?

Additional vendors profiles can be added based on client business requirements

