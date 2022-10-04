Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York's Richard F. Spaide, MD Has Received the Honorary Hermann Wacker Prize

The Hermann Wacker Prize aims to support the fight against blindness due to retinal detachment

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For 46 years, the Herman Wacker Award of the Club Jules Gonin has been an award given every second year to one of the top vitreoretinal surgeons in the world. This award was created by the German Industrialist Hermann Wacker, Director of the Hermann Wacker Werke KG in Munich, with the aim of supporting the fight against blindness due to retinal detachment.

"I am honored to receive this prestigious award and could not be more excited to join past honorees on this important journey to help support the fight against blindness," Spaide said.

To honor the donor as well as the founder of retinal surgery, the title of the prize is "The Hermann Wacker Prize of the Club Jules Gonin." The prize is offered every two years to one or several researchers for an experimental or clinical piece of work, which provides an important new contribution to the understanding and/or treatment of retinal, choroidal and vitreous diseases.

About Richard F. Spaide, M.D., Ophthalmologist

Richard F. Spaide, MD is a specialist in retinal diseases and has published more than 400 articles in peer-reviewed journals, more than 50 book chapters, and edited several books. He is a graduate of Muhlenberg College and Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia. He completed his Ophthalmology Residency at St. Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center in New York and his Retina Fellowship at the Manhattan Eye, Ear, and Throat Hospital. His current research interests include multimodal imaging, optical coherence tomography angiography, and new computer-based rendering techniques to visualize retinal anatomy.

Dr. Spaide is a Fellow of the Association for Research and Vision in Ophthalmology. He is on the Editorial Board of several journals, an Associate Editor of the journal Retina. In a recent publication by John Ioannidis, MD, D Sc recently published a study of the impact of publications by nearly 7 million scientists around the globe and Richard Spaide was ranked in the top 0.01%. For more information: https://www.vrmny.com/

