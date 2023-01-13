U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,986.87
    +3.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,240.02
    +50.05 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,036.56
    +35.46 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,880.40
    +4.34 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.20 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.60
    +23.80 (+1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +0.40 (+1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    +0.0450 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2222
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7700
    -1.5430 (-1.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,284.81
    +575.50 (+3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.45
    +7.39 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    +50.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

In Vitro Cancer Diagnostics Market Is Expected To Grow at a CAGR Of 3.9% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·7 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

Farmington, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global In-vitro Cancer Diagnostic Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecasting period 2023-2030. Cancer is the growth of cells out of control, which can cause tumours and mess up the digestive, nervous, and circulatory systems. Hormones are released by tumour cells, which change how the body works. Benign cancers are those that stay in the same place and don't grow too much. At the same time, cancer cells that spread through the body and kill healthy cells by using lymph and blood are called malignant cancer. In vitro cancer diagnosis is a way to look at body fluids, tissues, faeces, urine, and blood samples with the help of chemicals and medical tools. These samples come from a person's body and are used to find and diagnose infections, conditions, and diseases. These tests can be done at the point of care, in a lab at a hospital, or in a separate lab. As technology and design for in vitro cancer diagnostics continue to change, researchers and doctors are being forced to focus on personalised medicines instead of traditional diagnostic methods.

Request Sample Copy of Report “In Vitro Cancer Diagnostics  Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

  • In November 2018, Roche launched the first automated in vitro diagnostic VENTANA pan-TRK assay to detect tropomyosin receptor kinase protein in cancer.

Regional Outlook:

North America is expected to be the biggest market for in vitro cancer diagnostics because it has a lot of advanced technologies and well-known market players from countries like the United States and Canada.

Due to more diagnostic opportunities in cancer screening and genetic testing, Europe is expected to be a good place for the global in vitro cancer diagnostics market to grow.

Due to the growth of healthcare infrastructure in countries like India, the in vitro cancer diagnostics market as a whole is expected to grow slowly in the Asia-Pacific region. Leading market players can set up R&D centres in Asia-Pacific countries because it's easy to get key resources like land and people to work there.

Over the next few years, the overall market is likely to grow slowly in the rest of the world.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/9869?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030.

By Type

Instruments, Reagents and Kits, Other

By Technique Type

Molecular Diagnostics, Clinical chemistry, Point-Of-Care, Others

By Application

Laboratories, Hospitals, Others

By Companies 

MDx Health Quest Diagnostics, R-Biopharm AG, Signature Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Randox Laboratories, Epigenomics AG

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

The growth of the global in vitro cancer diagnostics market is caused by a number of factors. Some of the most important ones are the increasing rates of chronic and infectious diseases, the growing number of older people, the growing demand for preventive medicines and companion diagnostics, and positive government initiatives.

The market is likely to grow because more people are using Point-of-Care (POC) and IVD tools are getting smarter.

The market is growing because more and more people are using and wanting POC devices. Demand for POC devices is also being driven by the development of new technologies like biochips, nanotechnology, and the miniaturisation of microfluidic tools. Because of these new technologies, it is easy to get diagnostic tests at the point of care and test results are quick and accurate. This has made the in vitro cancer diagnostics market more popular. So, on April 11, 2019, Sophia Genetics said that it will treat lung, colorectal, skin, and brain cancers as part of its fight against cancer.

The global in vitro cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow because there are more people getting cancer.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that cancer is the second leading cause of death around the world. In 2018, more than 18.1 million people were diagnosed with cancer. In the United States, the most common types of cancer are lung, breast, prostate, colorectal, thyroid, pancreatic, non-lymphoma, Hodgkin's melanoma, renal pelvic, kidney, and leukaemia. WHO says that in 2020, there will be about 19 million new cases of cancer around the world. In the same way, the American Cancer Society said that 89,500 new cases would be found in the US in 2020. Because of these numbers, more and more people are using in vitro cancer diagnostic devices.

Conditions like storage and transportation make it hard for the market to grow significantly.

During the forecast period, the growth of the market is likely to be slowed by the rapid changes in clinical laboratories. During the next few years, the market growth is likely to be slowed by the need for technical know-how to run these systems, the need for special storage conditions, and the cost of shipping.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
MDx Health Quest Diagnostics, R-Biopharm AG, Signature Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Randox Laboratories, Epigenomics AG, and others.

By Type

  • Instruments

  • Reagents and Kits

  • Other

By Technique Type

  • Molecular Diagnostics

  • Clinical chemistry

  • Point-Of-Care

  • Others

By Application

  • Laboratories

  • Hospitals

  • Other

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market - The Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market size was valued at USD 92.08 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 71.43 Billion in 2022 to USD 107.42 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast. In 2019, North America was the leader in the global market for in vitro diagnostic quality control, and it is expected to stay at the top throughout the forecast period.

  • IVD Market  - The global in vitro diagnostics market size was valued at $71,496.16 Million in 2022, and is projected to reach $106,914.16 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.08% from 2022 to 2030. In 2021, the North American market was worth USD 35.92 billion, and it is expected to continue to be the largest market in the world for the next five years.

  • Breast Cancer Market - The global Breast Cancer Market size was estimated at USD 31.89 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 70.51 Billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. North America has the biggest share of the breast cancer market and is the market leader.

  • Anal Cancer Therapeutics Market - The global Anal Cancer Therapeutics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030). During the next few years, the anal cancer therapeutics market is expected to be led by North America.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


Recommended Stories

  • Invitae cut 1,000 jobs. Here's this new CEO's reset plan.

    Invitae CEO Ken Knight takes the questions and pushes out the answers on the genetic testing company's plans.

  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Plummets After Insulin Test Results

    Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals lost three-quarters of their value, hitting a multi-year low, after the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company said it was throwing in the towel on its most advanced program. + Oramed late Wednesday said its lead product candidate, the oral insulin drug ORMD-0801, missed the primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase 3 study in patients with type-2 diabetes, and that it would share its plans for the drug once full study data is available. + In a filing Thursday wi

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Could This New Drug Launch Be a Hit for Viatris?

    Viatris and Kindeva Drug Delivery could soon launch a generic version of AstraZeneca's Symbicort.

  • This Semiconductor Stock Has Doubled Since July: Here's How to Play It Now

    Amkor Technology is one of the world's largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging, design, and test services. Its share price has doubled from its July low so let's check out the charts to see if more gains are possible.

  • Up 35% in This Bear Market, Is Devon Energy Still a Winner?

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), however, didn't get the memo that we're in a bear market. The oil company significantly outpaced the broader indexes, rising almost 35% since the onset of the downturn, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Here's a look at what fueled Devon's remarkable return and whether it can continue producing strong results for its investors.

  • Drug companies plan to raise prices on vital medicines to fund R&D, but they already spend more on shareholder returns than research

    Drug companies say they need to raise prices on cancer drugs and other treatments to fund research. But they already spend more on stock buybacks and dividends.

  • 4 Coal Stocks to Watch From the Challenging Industry

    Despite the expected drop in United States coal production volumes, high-quality coal producers like Peabody Energy (BTU), Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP), CONSOL Energy (CEIX) and Warrior Met Coal (HCC) are likely to remain competitive with improving export volumes.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell With Covid Uncertainty Building?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after getting a downgrade on its falling Covid-tied sales? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Exact Sciences a Decade Ago

    Holding on to popular or trending stocks for the long-term can make your portfolio a winner.

  • China’s Shortage of Antivirals Puts Vulnerable People at Risk

    China is struggling with shortages of lifesaving antivirals more than a month after its government made an abrupt U-turn on its zero-Covid policies.

  • Drug companies favor biotech meds over pills, citing new U.S. law

    Drugmakers are prioritizing complex biotech medicines over treatments that can be given as pills because recent U.S. legislation gives biologics a longer runway before becoming subject to government price limits, top industry executives said this week. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which Democrats passed last August, for the first time allows the government's Medicare health plan for people age 65 and over to negotiate the prices it is willing to pay for certain medications. The pharmaceutical industry, whose members gathered in the thousands this week in San Francisco for the annual JP Morgan Healthcare conference, opposed the legislation and has begun implementing strategies to mitigate its impact.

  • Is Merck A Buy After Its Huge Investment In Moderna's Cancer Vaccine Pays Off?

    Is Merck stock a buy after Moderna said adding its cancer vaccine to Keytruda reduced the risk of relapse? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • Volkswagen Group deliveries lowest in over a decade

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The Volkswagen Group reported its lowest sales in over a decade in 2022 as COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine upended supply chains, and a fourth-quarter recovery risks running into further challenges this year. The German group, whose brands range from mass-market VWs and Skodas to premium Audis and Bentleys, said on Thursday it delivered 8.3 million vehicles to customers last year. That indicates it will remain in second place globally for the third year in a row behind Japan's Toyota Group, which by November had already produced over 9.5 million cars.

  • Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Disposition, Special Dividend and Updated Guidance

    CALGARY, AB, Jan. 11, 2023 Paramount Resources Ltd. (ʺParamountʺ or the ʺCompanyʺ) (TSX: POU) is pleased to announce the closing of the disposition of its Kaybob Smoky and Kaybob South Duvernay properties and a special dividend of $1.00 per class A common share (ʺCommon Shareʺ). The Company is also pleased to provide preliminary estimates of its fourth quarter production and annual 2022 capital expenditures and updates to its 2023 guidance, preliminary 2024 guidance and five-year outlook.

  • Wells Fargo misses profit estimate on higher reserves, scandal costs

    (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co on Friday reported a 50% decline in profit for the fourth quarter, missing analysts' estimates, as the bank racked up more than $3 billion in costs related to a fake accounts scandal and boosted loan loss reserves for a potential economic slowdown. Provision for credit losses was $957 million in the quarter, compared with a $452 million release a year earlier. Provision for credit losses in the quarter included a $397 million increase in the allowance for credit losses primarily reflecting loan growth, as well as a less favorable economic environment, the bank said.

  • These S&P 500 Stocks Have A $1 Trillion Government Tailwind; Can Industrial Stocks Like Caterpillar, Freeport-McMoRan Buck A Recession?

    Strong recent performances by S&P 500 stocks Caterpillar and Freeport McMoRan reveal several drivers propelling the industrial economy.

  • Wells Fargo Beats Profit Estimates but Misses on Revenue. The Stock Falls.

    Wells Fargo was falling Friday after the bank posted quarterly earnings that beat expectations but revenue that was below what Wall Street anticipated. Wells Fargo (ticker: WFC) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 67 cents a share on revenue of $19.7 billion, compared with year-earlier earnings of $1.38 a share on revenue of $20.9 billion. “Though the quarter was significantly impacted by previously disclosed operating losses, our underlying performance reflected the progress we are making to improve returns,” CEO Charlie Scharf said in a press release.

  • Roche (RHHBY) Gets EU Approval for Xofluza in New Patient Base

    The European Commission approves Roche's (RHHBY) Xofluza for treating uncomplicated influenza and post-exposure prophylaxis of influenza in children aged one year and above.

  • The Petri Dish: Moderna looks at new price tag for Covid vaccine

    Moderna Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA) is considering hiking the price of its Covid-19 vaccine up by up to 400%.