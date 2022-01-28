In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market to record USD 23 Bn growth | North America to emerge as largest market | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The in-vitro diagnostics instruments market is witnessing significant growth in North America. The growing awareness among the population is resulting in regular tests and check-ups, which is increasing the sales of in-vitro diagnostics products in the region.

The region is also witnessing a strong rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. According to a study, around 34.2 million people belonging to all age groups in the US had diabetes in 2018. The prevalence of such chronic diseases coupled with rising healthcare expenditure, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, and the presence of prominent vendors are driving the growth of the in-vitro diagnostics instruments market in North America.

Market growth 2020-2025: USD 23 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95 % YoY growth (%) in 2021: 6.23 % Performing market contribution: North America at 35% Key consumer countries: the US, China, Germany, Canada, and the UK

Regional Market Analysis

Although 35% of the growth will be originating from North America, this region will record a slower growth rate during 2020-2025.

The market growth will be faster in Europe. The high prevalence of non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic respiratory diseases is driving the growth of the market in Europe. In addition, the increasing R&D for the development of novel drugs for various diseases is contributing to the growth of the regional market in Europe.

The in-vitro diagnostics instruments market is highly fragmented and competitive due to the presence of several small and large vendors. The growing competition in the market is driving vendors in the market to acquire other vendors or form strategic alliances to develop new products and enhance competitiveness.

For instance:

In July 2021, Becton Dickinson and Co. acquired Tepha, Inc. for developing advanced repair of soft tissue and regeneration. In July 2021, the company announced a new eCommerce site to reimage Digital Marketplace for Flow Cytometry.

In June 2021, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. partnered with Seegene for the testing of molecular diagnostic products. In June 2021, the company launched Wastewater Quantification Kit for COVID-19 Wastewater Testing named Prevalence ddPCR SARS-CoV-2.

In July 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. partnered with My Green Lab to improve the environmental sustainability of scientific research. In June 2021, the company launched a saliva collection kit to aid global SARS-CoV-2 research and surveillance efforts.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the in-vitro diagnostics instruments market.

Growing geriatric population:

The geriatric population is expanding at a significant rate across the world. For instance, in 2020, 16% of the total population in the US were aged 65 years and above. Similarly, the percentage of geriatric population in the total population was 18% in Canada, 20% in France, 22% in Germany, 28% in Japan, and 19% in the UK. The growth of this population group is increasing the need for regular health check-ups, disease diagnosis, and treatment. All these factors are increasing the demand for in-vitro diagnostics instruments, which is driving the growth of the market.

