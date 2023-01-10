U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 71.43 Billion in 2022, Grow at a CAGR Of 6.0% During Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·6 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

Farmington, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market is projected to grow from USD 71.43 Billion in 2022 to USD 107.42 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast. The growing number of infectious diseases, like HIV and cancer, around the world is a big reason why the market is growing. These diseases need new ways to diagnose them and keep an eye on how well they are working. For example, the Joint United Nations Program on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) says that in 2019, antiretroviral treatment was given to 24.5 million people with HIV around the world. During the forecast period, the growth of the global market is also likely to be fueled by an increase in government involvement in stopping the spread of infectious diseases and a rise in the demand for quality assessment support and systems that can make a diagnosis right away.

Request Sample Copy of Report “In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control  Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

  • In August 2021, Zeptometrix Corporation (USA) announced the immediate availability of ready-to-use NATSARS (COV2)-ERC for laboratory QC and test validation.

  • In July 2021, Quidel Corporation (USA) received CE marking for its innovative Savanna multi-molecular analyzer and Savanna RVP4 assay (Respiratory Virus Panel-4).

  • In June 2021, LGC SeraCare (USA) expanded its SARS-CoV-2 molecular quality solution line to include the AccuPlex SARS-CoV-2 Variant Panel 1.

  • In June 2021, Abbott Laboratories (USA) received the CE mark for Panbio Rapid Antigen self-test. It has helped the company expand its reach across Europe for fast and reliable COVID-19 testing.

Regional Outlook:

In 2019, North America was the leader in the global in vitro diagnostic quality control market, and it is expected to stay at the top throughout the evaluation period. This is because there is a growing demand for technologically advanced multi-assay controls and strict rules about how to use controls. Based on the assessment timeline, the APAC region is thought to be a fast-growing area with a lot of market potential. This is because the number of companies that make products is growing. The Asia Pacific Federation of Clinical Biochemistry and Laboratory Medicine is also making IVD more useful. Because of this, more people are becoming aware of how important early and accurate diagnosis is. This drives demand for products, which in turn drives the IVD quality control market in the region. The growth of the market will also be helped by the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW), the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Evaluation Agency (PMDA), and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/9357?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2022                       

USD 71.43 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030                       

USD 107.42 Billion

By Type

Quality Controls, Data Management, Quality Assurance Services, Other

By Applications

Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Immunoassay, Molecular Diagnostics, Microbiology, Coagulation/Hemostasis, Other

By End-User

Hospitals, Clinical/ Reference Laboratories, Research and Academic Institutes, Others

By Companies 

Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Roche Diagnostics, Alere Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Bio-Techne, Hologic Inc.

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

  • Increase in Accredited Clinical Laboratories

  • Increased third-party quality control services

  • A favourable presence of regulatory bodies

Market Restraint:

  • High-cost IVD quality control services

  • Adverse reimbursement scenarios in the IVD industry

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Roche Diagnostics, Alere Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Bio-Techne, Hologic Inc., and others.

By Type

  • Quality Controls

  • Data Management

  • Quality Assurance Services

  • Other

By End-User

  • Hospitals

  • Clinical/ Reference Laboratories

  • Research and Academic Institutes

  • Other

By Application

  • Clinical Chemistry

  • Hematology

  • Immunoassay

  • Molecular Diagnostics

  • Microbiology

  • Coagulation/Hemostasis

  • Other

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

  • Remote Diagnostics Market - The global Remote Diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.78% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the biggest market for remote diagnostics because they make a lot of cars and more people are buying hybrid electric cars there.

  • In Vitro Cancer Diagnostics Market - The Global In-vitro Cancer Diagnostic Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecasting period 2022-2030. North America is expected to be the biggest market for in vitro cancer diagnostics because it has a lot of advanced technologies and well-known market players from countries like the United States and Canada.

  • Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market- The global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market size was valued at USD 5.62 Billion in 2022. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% from 2022 to 2030. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is expected to have a CAGR of 8.6% over the next few years.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

