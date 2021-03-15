U.S. markets open in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,949.00
    +6.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,878.00
    +106.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,967.00
    +33.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,347.20
    -4.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.54
    -0.07 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.10
    +10.30 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    26.20
    +0.29 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1936
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.33
    -0.58 (-2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3914
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1360
    +0.1180 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,231.85
    -4,364.73 (-7.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.32
    -17.71 (-1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,788.42
    +26.95 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,766.97
    +49.14 (+0.17%)
     

In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Reagents Market Worth $77.6 billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 7% From 2020, Says Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
·9 min read

Factors such as increasing cancer incidence, rising cancer related healthcare expenditure, and demand for advanced cancer care options are driving the interventional oncology market, globally

London, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report In-Vitro Diagnostic Reagents Market by Type (Oligonucleotide, Antibodies, Nucleic Acid Probe), Technology (Immunoassay, Hematology, Microbiology), Use (Research, Analyte Specific Reagent), End User (IVD Manufacturer, Clinical Laboratory) - Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, the IVD reagents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to reach USD 77.6 billion by 2027.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5110

The epidemiological burden of infectious diseases across the globe has increased in the past few years. During past few decades, various infections such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), Ebola, chikungunya, avian flu, swine flu, and Zika are the majorly occurred emerging infections. The recent outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease is an example of the same. Testing is one of the greatest tools in understanding and managing the pandemics. Apart from this, the advances in protein-engineering technologies, such as mass spectrometry; advances in molecular genetics; and progress in production technologies are some of the key drivers of the IVD reagents market. This has urged drug developers to exploit the functional characteristics of desired proteins by maintaining or enhancing product safety or efficacy. The fastest-growing class of therapeutic proteins is an antibody that includes bispecific mAbs and multispecific fusion proteins, and mAbs conjugated with small molecule drugs designed for the treatment of cancers, immune disorders, infections, and other diseases. According to a research article published in F1000Research (an innovative open access publishing platform), the recent developments in protein purification technologies and expression systems have increased the production of therapeutic peptides while maintaining product safety or efficacy or both at the same time. Due to this, the number of therapeutic peptides approvals has grown significantly over the past few years.

Further, government initiatives for the development of personalized medicines, which include monoclonal antibodies as its major part, boosted the production of antibodies. Therefore, the increasing demand for therapeutic proteins and personalized medicine and their subsequent increase in approvals is expected to create significant opportunities for the players operating in the IVD reagents market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the IVD Reagents Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely hit many economies around the globe. In this global pandemic, although many dedicated healthcare professionals work tirelessly on the frontlines to fight against this crisis, it is equally important to minimize the spread of disease by preparing kits for early diagnosis. Thus, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created immense opportunities for the IVD reagents market as testing has provided one of the greatest solutions in managing the pandemic. In response to the pandemic and shortages of laboratory-based molecular testing capacity and reagents, multiple diagnostic test manufacturers have developed and begun selling various assays & kits which are prepared by using the IVD reagents.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5110

Thus, this increase in the launch of newer diagnostic kits will result in the increased adoption of IVD reagents for the kits or the assay development, thereby providing lucrative opportunities for the IVD reagents manufactures in the upcoming years.

The overall IVD reagents market is mainly segmented by type (oligonucleotide, antibodies, nucleic acid probe), technology (immunoassay, hematology, microbiology), use (research, analyte specific reagent), end user (IVD manufacturer, clinical laboratory), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at a global and regional level.

On the basis of technology, the immunoassay/immunochemistry segment accounted for the largest share of the overall IVD reagents market in 2020. However, the molecular diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to factors such as the high prevalence of infectious diseases, rising awareness of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics, and advancements in molecular techniques. Further, the rising focus of market players on the development of diagnostic NGS kits and reagents and rising penetration of cutting-edge clinical laboratory technologies are also responsible for the fastest growth of the segment.

Base on the type of reagent, the antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market in 2020, owing to the widespread application of antibodies in medicine for the purpose of research, diagnosis, drug & IVD development, and disease treatment; increasing proteomics & genomics-based research and funding for R&D; and rising need for disease specific biomarkers.

On the basis of use of the IVD reagent, the clinical use segment commanded the largest share of the overall IVD reagent market in 2020. Rising number of initiatives undertaken by manufacturers for the development of advanced IVD reagents for clinical applications, ongoing clinical trials, and exemption from the investigational device (IDE) requirements are some of the factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on the end user, reference laboratories accounted for the largest share of the overall IVD reagents market in 2020, due to factors such as the exponential increase in the number of accredited clinical laboratories, growing R&D activities in labs, presence of skilled professionals & well-equipped systems, and outbreak of COVID-19.

Quick Buy – IVD Reagent Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/29579204

The report also includes extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 3 years. The IVD reagents market has witnessed number of collaborations and expansions in recent years.

Geographically, emerging economies like Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for IVD reagents manufactures due to the rising demand for antibodies & oligonucleotides, increasing funding for R&D, rising healthcare expenditure, and ongoing developments in the healthcare infrastructure. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico have been significant contributors to revenue generation for various stakeholders in the overall IVD reagents market. This is mainly due to the increasing number of research institutes, clinical & diagnostic laboratories, and pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industries. In addition, rising public & private funding for R&D and rising contract research in these countries are further supporting the growth of the IVD reagents market in these countries.

Some of the key players operating in the overall IVD reagents market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), LGC Biosearch Technologies (U.K.), BioLegend, Inc. (U.S.), InBios International, Inc. (U.S.), LakePharma, Inc. (U.S.), Bioline (U.K.), Abcam plc (U.K.), The Binding Site Group Ltd.(U.K.), SDIX, LLC (U.S.), DIACLONE SAS (France), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Hologic Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Synthesis Inc. (U.S.), RayBiotech, Inc. (U.S.), and Sino Biological Inc. (China), among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/in-vitro-diagnostic-reagents-market-5110

Scope of the Report:

IVD Reagents Market, by Technology

  • Immunoassay/Immunochemistry

  • Biochemistry/Clinical Chemistry

  • Molecular Diagnostics

  • Microbiology

  • Hematology

  • Coagulation/Hemostatis

  • Other technologies

Other Technologies comprises of hybridization and loop-mediated isothermal amplification

IVD Reagents Market, by Type

  • Antibodies

  • Oligonucleotides

  • Nucleic Acid Probes

  • Purified Proteins or Peptides

  • Other reagents

Other reagents comprises of blocking agents, detergents, surfactants, wetting agents, buffers, stabilizers, purified water, dyes, standards & controls, enzymes, cell culture reagents, anti-coagulants

IVD Reagents Market, by Use

  • Research Use

  • Analyte Specific Reagents

  • Clinical Use

IVD Reagents Market, by End User

  • IVD Manufacturers

  • Reference Laboratories

  • Academic & Research Institutes

  • Hospital Laboratories

IVD Reagents Market, by Geography

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • France

    • Italy

    • U.K.

    • Spain

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

    • Japan

    • China

    • India

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa


Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5110

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

In-vitro Diagnostics Market (IVD Market) by Product & Solution (Consumables, Systems, Software & Services), Technology (ELISA, Rapid Tests, PCR, Microbiology), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories) – Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ivd-market/

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product and Solution (Consumables, System, Software and Services), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, PCR, INAAT), Disease (HIV, HAIS, Influenza), End User (Hospital, Reference Lab, Research) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/infectious-disease-diagnostics-market-4976/

Influenza Diagnostics Market by Test Type {[Traditional (RIDT, Direct Fluorescent Antibody, Viral Culture, Serology), Molecular [RT-PCR, INAAT (NASBA, LAMP)]}, End User (Hospitals, Laboratories, Academics, Research Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/influenza-diagnostics-market-5099/

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to detail. With meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Research®
Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America)
+44-203-868-8738 (Europe)
+91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific)
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/58/in-vitro-diagnostic-reagents-market-2027

CONTACT: Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bank of England Official Says QE ‘Not Ideal’ in the Longer Term

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England’s main program to stimulate the economy is “not ideal in the long run,” an official overseeing threats to the banking system said.Alex Brazier, the U.K. central bank’s executive director of financial stability, identified the quantitative easing program as a potential risk. Under the measure, the bank buys bonds in markets to keep a lid on interest rates.“It sends a signal to the market that whenever people are struggling for cash, don’t worry we’ll come in and buy gilts,” Brazier said in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph. “This is a major area, I think, of unfinished business in financial stability. Over the past 10 years, the system’s developed a lot (and) shifted away from banks towards non-banks. On balance, that’s good, but we’ve caught a glimpse in March of how, without proper development of regulation and infrastructure, things can go wrong.”The bank plans to purchase about 150 billion pounds ($209 billion) of bonds this year, bringing to 895 billion pounds the value of securities it has scooped up since the last financial crisis more than a decade ago.Brazier is a member of the BOE’s financial policy committee, which assess risks to the banking system. His term ends on March 31.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to wrong bank accounts for some Americans checking IRS ‘Get My Payment’ tool

    Some taxpayers say the IRS "Get My Payment" tool indicated that their third stimulus check was deposited into a bank account that isn't theirs.

  • I gave my ex-husband half of the first two stimulus payments for our child. He calls me a ‘monster.’ What do I do with the third?

    ‘I am bugged by him paying nothing while also going on trips and buying vehicles when he gets extra money, instead of paying anything to me for our child. Maybe I am being petty.’

  • Biden Eyes First Major Tax Hike Since 1993 in Next Economic Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is planning the first major federal tax hike since 1993 to help pay for the long-term economic program designed as a follow-up to his pandemic-relief bill, according to people familiar with the matter.Unlike the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus act, the next initiative, which is expected to be even bigger, won’t rely just on government debt as a funding source. While it’s been increasingly clear that tax hikes will be a component -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said at least part of the next bill will have to be paid for, and pointed to higher rates -- key advisers are now making preparations for a package of measures that could include an increase in both the corporate tax rate and the individual rate for high earners.With each tax break and credit having its own lobbying constituency to back it, tinkering with rates is fraught with political risk. That helps explain why the tax hikes in Bill Clinton’s signature 1993 overhaul stand out from the modest modifications done since.For the Biden administration, the planned changes are an opportunity not just to fund key initiatives like infrastructure, climate and expanded help for poorer Americans, but also to address what Democrats argue are inequities in the tax system itself. The plan will test both Biden’s capacity to woo Republicans and Democrats’ ability to remain unified.“His whole outlook has always been that Americans believe tax policy needs to be fair, and he has viewed all of his policy options through that lens,” said Sarah Bianchi, head of U.S. public policy at Evercore ISI and a former economic aide to Biden. “That is why the focus is on addressing the unequal treatment between work and wealth.”While the White House has rejected an outright wealth tax, as proposed by progressive Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, the administration’s current thinking does target the wealthy.The White House is expected to propose a suite of tax increases, mostly mirroring Biden’s 2020 campaign proposals, according to four people familiar with the discussions.The tax hikes included in any broader infrastructure and jobs package are likely to include repealing portions of President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law that benefit corporations and wealthy individuals, as well as making other changes to make the tax code more progressive, said the people familiar with the plan.The following are among proposals currently planned or under consideration, according to the people, who asked not to be named as the discussions are private:Raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%Paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnershipsRaising the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000Expanding the estate tax’s reachA higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. (Biden on the campaign trail proposed applying income-tax rates, which would be higher)An independent analysis of the Biden campaign tax plan done by the Tax Policy Center estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over a decade, though the administration’s plan is likely to be smaller. Bianchi earlier this month wrote that congressional Democrats might agree to $500 billion.The overall program has yet to be unveiled, with analysts penciling in $2 trillion to $4 trillion. No date has yet been set for an announcement, though the White House said the plan would follow the signing of the Covid-19 relief bill.An outstanding question for Democrats is which parts of the package need to be funded, amid debate over whether infrastructure ultimately pays for itself -- especially given current borrowing costs, which remain historically low. Efforts to make the expanded child tax credit in the pandemic-aid bill permanent -- something with a price tag estimated at more than $1 trillion over a decade -- could be harder to sell if pitched as entirely debt-financed.What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...“The next major legislative initiative, infrastructure investment, could provide the sort of durable economic gains that not only support higher pay, but promote diffusion of those gains across demographic lines and political persuasions.”--Andrew Husby and Eliza Winger, U.S. economistsFor the full report, click hereDemocrats would need at least 10 Republicans to back the bill to move it under regular Senate rules. But GOP members are signaling they are prepared to fight.“We’ll have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month, predicting Democrats would pursue a reconciliation bill that forgoes the GOP and would aim for a corporate tax even higher than 28%.Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House Ways & Means Committee, said, “There seems to a be a real drive to tax investment of capital gains at marginal income rates,” and called that a “terrible economic mistake.”While about 18% of the George W. Bush administration’s tax cuts were allowed to expire in a 2013 deal, and other legislation has seen some increases in levies, 1993 marks the last comprehensive set of increases, experts say. That bill passed on a two-vote margin in the House and required the vice president to break a tie in the Senate.“I don’t think it is an understatement to say the current partisan environment is more severe than 1993” said Ken Kies, managing director of the Federal Policy Group, a former chief of staff of the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. “So you can draw your own conclusions” about prospects for a deal this year, he said.Still, there could be some tax initiatives Republicans could get behind. One is a shift from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects.Read More: By-the-Mile Vehicle Tax to Help Fund Infrastructure Gains SteamAnother is more money for Internal Revenue Service enforcement -- a way to boost revenue without raising rates. Estimates have found that for every additional $1 spent on IRS audits, the agency brings in an additional $3 to $5.Democrats are also looking to revise tax laws that they say don’t do enough to stop U.S. companies from shifting jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue, one aide said. Republicans could potentially support incentives, though it’s unclear whether they’d back penalties.White House officials including deputy director of the National Economic Council, David Kamin -- who wrote a 2019 paper on “Taxing the Rich” -- are in the process of fleshing out the Biden tax plans.As for timing, if passed, tax measures would likely take effect in 2022 -- though some lawmakers and Biden supporters outside the administration have argued for holding off while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.Lawmakers have their own ideas for tax reforms. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden wants to consolidate energy tax breaks and require investors to pay taxes regularly on their investments including stocks and bonds that have unrealized gains.“A nurse pays taxes with every single paycheck. A billionaire in an affluent suburb on the other hand can defer paying taxes month after month to the point where their paying taxes is pretty much optional,” Wyden told Bloomberg in an interview. “I don’t think that’s right.”Warren has pitched a wealth tax, while House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters has said she would like to consider a financial-transaction tax.Democratic strategists see the next package as effectively the last chance to reshape the U.S. economy on a grand scale before lawmakers turn to the 2022 mid-term campaign.“Normally, the party in power gets one or two shots to do major legislative packages,” said Chuck Marr, senior director of Federal Tax Policy at the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. “This is the next shot.”(Updates with details of tax increases under consideration in 2nd paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AMC’s Chinese Owner Gives Up Control Over World’s Largest Cinema Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Dalian Wanda Group Co., the conglomerate founded by Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin, has given up its majority control over AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. after the world’s largest cinema chain reported a record loss of $4.6 billion for 2020 amid repeated warnings of insolvency.Wanda, which bought AMC in 2012 for $2.6 billion, cut its stake and voting power in the company to 9.8% as of March 3, AMC said in its annual report. The group continues to be AMC’s largest shareholder, the cinema chain’s Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron said in an earnings call. As of October, Wanda had held 37.7% of the Leawood, Kansas-based company and 64.5% of its voting power.Wanda’s dwindling holdings in AMC marks further contraction of the group’s operations outside of China after it sold its last overseas real estate project in Chicago last year. The company, spanning malls, films, sports and theme parks, was among Chinese conglomerates that accumulated some of the world’s largest debts after paying top prices for overseas trophy assets. The conglomerate has been slimming down aggressively since 2017 to pare debt.“With no controlling shareholder in place, now, AMC will be governed, just as most other publicly traded companies, with a wide array of shareholders,” Aron said during the call.The core businesses of Wanda have been hit by lockdowns and other pandemic-induced restrictions. AMC racked up the record loss after theater attendance plummeted over 90%. The cinema chain has raised more than $1 billion since December to keep itself afloat and has cut all non-essential spending.Wanda cut its stake in AMC to 23.1% by the end of December, with a voting power of 47.4%. In February, the group converted all outstanding Class B common stock to Class A common stock, resulting in further downsizing of its holdings, according to the annual report.The group may still have significant influence over AMC’s management because it sill has two board seats, according to the statement and Aron.AMC’s stock has surged more than fivefold this year to $11.16, fueled by an investment frenzy led by Reddit users.At the height of its overseas expansion, Wanda bought landmark assets including Spanish soccer club Atletico Madrid, Hollywood studio Legendary Entertainment and luxury real estates in Beverly Hills and London. Most of these assets have been disposed of. Last year, Wanda also sold its Ironman triathlon business for $730 million.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Customers Push Banks To Release Stimulus Payments Early

    Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) say customers might not receive direct-deposit stimulus payments until Wednesday, which has upset some customers. What Happened: After U.S. President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Thursday, people have been eagerly awaiting their $1,400 stimulus checks. Wells Fargo and JPMorgan say customers might not receive their stimulus payments until Wednesday, March 17, at the earliest. This has upset impatient customers at the banks, as they were expecting an early release of the funds, reports Bloomberg. The official payment date is March 17, but some people received their payments as early as Friday, the IRS says on its "Get My Payment" page. Customers voiced their concerns on social media platforms, saying they would close their accounts with the lenders if their stimulus checks were not disbursed soon. Photo courtesy: MiosotisJade via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCountries Piling In To Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine Over Blood-Clotting ConcernsUS Transportation Regulator Singles Out Tesla In Calling For Tighter Autonomous Driving Rules© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Greensill Says He Warned Credit Suisse Weeks Before Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Lex Greensill said he told top Credit Suisse Group AG officials of his difficulties in securing fresh insurance to cover corporate loans underpinning his business for weeks before his supply-chain finance empire’s abrupt collapse.The ex-billionaire “regularly updated” executives including Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner on his problems in finding new cover after Australian insurer Bond and Credit Company had decided against renewing policies on $4.6 billion of corporate loans. The Swiss bank “was aware of the difficulties that Greensill Capital was having in renewing the TBCC policies and the likely consequences of a failure to renew,” the financier said in newly disclosed court documents.The documents add a new twist to a saga that rocked markets when Credit Suisse froze $10 billion of funds March 1 over valuation uncertainties. The decision came on the same day as a court in Australia shot down a last-ditch effort by Greensill to force the insurer to provide more coverage. Credit Suisse is now returning about $3.7 billion in cash that the funds were holding, but hasn’t said how much of investors money is ultimately likely to be returned or when they’ll get it.Credit Suisse declined to comment. In a statement on its website, the bank said it was only informed “very recently” about the insurance lapse at the heart of Greensill’s downfall.The scandal continues to ripple through the bank and has claimed some early casualties. Credit Suisse temporarily replaced three employees in its asset management unit tied to the funds. Michel Degen, head of asset management in Switzerland and EMEA, is being replaced on an interim basis by Filippo Rima, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Luc Mathys, head of fixed income in the unit, was also suspended from his role, the person said. It’s started an internal probe into the collapse of the supply chain finance strategy.The scandal is also raising fresh questions about the firm’s risk management after a series of missteps and Warner’s role after she signed off on a $140 million loan to Greensill in late October, overruling some risk managers, people familiar with the matter said recently. As one of the highest-profile executives of the Tidjane Thiam era to stay on after the Ivorian’s departure, she was recently promoted under new Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein to group chief risk and compliance officer -- two functions that were previously separate.Also see: Credit Suisse Blow-Ups Give Gottstein a Crash Course in RiskWarner has challenged risk managers to stop thinking only about defending the bank’s capital and also look at strategic business priorities, according to people familiar with the matter. But recent hits -- including the collapse of client Luckin Coffee -- have raised questions about whether Credit Suisse prioritized revenue growth at the expense of risk and compliance.The documents were disclosed following a Bloomberg News application for the witness statement of Greensill at proceedings to appoint administrators. He described the events that led to the unraveling of his eponymous firm as “something of a perfect storm.”In the statement, Greensill also revealed a 110 million-euro ($131 million) loan taken out last July by Greensill Capital from Greensill Bank AG, the company’s German lender. As of the end of February, $108.6 million of what it described as a “revolving factoring loan agreement” was outstanding. The loan is due to mature at the end of the year.Executives at Credit Suisse also knew early on that a large portion of the assets in the funds were tied to Sanjeev Gupta, a Greensill client whose borrowings were at the center of a 2018 scandal at rival asset manager GAM Holding AG, Bloomberg has reported. About a third of the assets in the strategy’s flagship were linked to Gupta’s GFG Alliance companies or his customers as of April 2018, according to a filing.On Nov. 5, Greensill agreed with Credit Suisse to pay as much as $390 million in any shortfall from the failure of its assets. The document shows the financier would pay the shortfall “to the extent” that Bond and Credit Company declines any claim. The indemnity was provided in a letter to Credit Suisse’s Nova Lux fund.(Updates with details of loan from Greensill Bank in the ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tencent Loses $62 Billion, Wiping Out Value of Fintech Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. shares fell a second day on concern regulators are now turning their sights to Pony Ma’s business empire, fueling a $62 billion wipe-out that one brokerage says obliterated most of the value of its online finance business.The stock fell more than 4% in Hong Kong on Monday, following a 4.4.% drop on Friday. China’s top financial regulators see Tencent as the next target for increased supervision after the clamp down on Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., people with knowledge of their thinking have said. Like Ant, Tencent will probably be required to establish a financial holding company to include its banking, insurance and payments services, according to one of the people.Read more: Tencent Said to Face Broad China Clampdown on Fintech, Deals The internet giant’s payments and fintech business is worth between $105 billion to $120 billion, according to estimates by Bernstein analysts including Robin Zhu, who assigned a multiple of up to 8 times to the division’s trailing 12-month revenue of 100 billion yuan ($15 billion). That would imply the payments business is worth about $70 billion to $80 billion, with credit, wealth management and insurance accounting for the remaining $35 billion to $40 billion.“All else equal, we think it could be argued that Tencent’s fintech business is now valued at almost zero,” the Bernstein analysts wrote in a research report, citing Friday’s loss. “This is significant, as it implies any further declines from here would essentially imply a de-rating of the Tencent multiple.”What Is Behind China’s Crackdown on Its Tech Giants: QuickTakeA move against Tencent would mark a significant escalation in China’s campaign against the unfettered expansion of its technology giants. Premier Li Keqiang pledged at the National People’s Congress earlier this month to expand oversight of financial technology, stamp out monopolies, and prevent the “unregulated” expansion of capital.Tencent’s regulatory woes goes beyond its fintech business. The antitrust regulator on Friday fined the company, along with some of China’s other tech behemoths, for not seeking prior approval for earlier investments and acquisitions. The market is also concerned the government may step up a clampdown on digital gaming, according to UOB Kay Hian.“Ultimately though we consider the regulatory risk that Tencent faces in a very different light to the situation facing Alibaba,” the Bernstein analysts said. “We consider Tencent top management’s low public profile helpful on the margin. More importantly, we’d argue Tencent’s competitive position in its main businesses remain very solid, with relatively few obvious competitors in core profit-driving businesses.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. becomes India's second biggest oil supplier, Saudi plunges to No. 4

    The United States overtook Saudi Arabia as India's second biggest oil supplier after Iraq last month, as refiners boosted cheaper U.S. crude purchases to record levels to offset OPEC+ supply cuts, data from trade sources showed. The switch in supplies, triggered by lower U.S. crude demand, coincided with Saudi Arabia's voluntary extra 1 million barrel per day (bpd) output cut, on top of an agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) to maintain lower production. India's imports from the United States - the world's top producer - rose 48% to a record 545,300 bpd in February from the prior month, accounting for 14% of India's overall imports last month, the data obtained by Reuters showed.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Bought Up This Investment Firm’s Stock

    Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, bought more than $1 million of shares of investment firm AllianceBernstein in February.

  • Singapore Property Dynasty’s China Deal Is a Cautionary Tale

    (Bloomberg) -- When Singapore’s richest property family invested in a Chinese real estate group, the deal was touted as “game-changing” for its expansion in Asia’s largest economy. Almost a year later, it has instead become a cautionary tale for firms looking to invest in Chinese developers.In a case of a dream turning into a burden, City Developments Ltd. last month revealed a S$1.78 billion ($1.3 billion) writedown on Chongqing-based Sincere Property Group that led the Singapore firm to suffer a record annual loss.The impairment constituted almost all of CDL’s S$1.9 billion investment in Sincere, which more than doubled from its initial outlay as its partner’s finances deteriorated. Now CDL has had enough, saying it will no longer inject funds until the Chinese company returns to health. Cash-strapped Sincere has dragged their rift into the open after missing a bond repayment.CDL’s wager in a Chinese developer with liquidity issues quickly unraveled when Beijing imposed checks on fresh fund-raising by highly indebted builders that breached its “three red lines.” For others seeking to expand in China, its predicament is a warning: Investing in the world’s second-largest economy may be seductive but also comes with hidden risks.“It’s a tightly regulated sector and swift change in policies can quickly turn the table against an investor,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung. “In Sincere’s case, the three red lines rule heightened the refinancing difficulties of smaller-scale developers with high leverage.”Conducting due diligence when investing in China may not reveal the true extent of debts, profitability or potential of a company, said corporate governance expert Mak Yuen Teen, an associate professor of accounting at the National University of Singapore.“Due diligence is more challenging and differences in legal system, rule of law, business practices and corporate governance are all risks that are greater in China than, say, in other more developed markets,” Mak said.While CDL declined to comment for this story, Chief Executive Officer Sherman Kwek said at the company’s earnings briefing on Feb. 26 that Sincere’s debt restructuring turned out to be “far more difficult, challenging and complex than we expected.”To scrutinize Sincere before clinching the April 2020 deal, CDL hired one of the big-four accounting firms, along with HSBC Holdings Plc as its financial adviser and China-based Fangda Partners on legal matters. Representatives for Fangda and HSBC declined to comment.CDL conducted thorough due diligence, said Zhao Dongmei, chief financial officer of Sincere Holding Group, the second-largest shareholder in the Chinese builder. “We opened hundreds of accounts to them, our entire situation,” Zhao said in an interview.Sincere faced debt issues even before CDL took it over. At the end of 2019, its liabilities made up 68% of assets excluding advance proceeds from projects sold on contract, according to calculations based on its financial report. That’s close to the 70% ceiling later imposed by authorities -- one of the red lines -- as a condition for refinancing.The Chinese developer had almost 16 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of short-term interest-bearing liabilities as of June 2020, versus about 2.6 billion yuan of cash on hand, its semiannual report showed. It has around 3 billion yuan in bonds coming due this year through September, including 444.5 million yuan on a note that matured on March 9.Sincere paid interest on that bond two days after it matured, though investors are still waiting for a principal payment, according to two bondholders.Blame GameThen the blame game began. After missing the repayment, Sincere released a statement saying delays in decision-making by CDL “severely affected” its ability to use fundraising and asset disposals to improve operations and cashflows.CDL replied by saying that Sincere’s message contained incorrect information which could mislead people to believe it should take primary responsibility. While CDL has a 51% joint controlling stake, the Singapore developer said it doesn’t have majority control of Sincere’s board decisions.At last month’s earnings briefing, chairman and family patriarch Kwek Leng Beng said CDL needed the consent of Sincere’s founder and chairman Wu Xu to monetize its numerous portfolio assets. “He has a different view from us,” Kwek said, adding that he was hopeful that Wu would cooperate.To be sure, the firms have faced headwinds beyond their control. On top of the crackdown on leverage, the real estate industry has been roiled by the pandemic, which slowed demand for residential and commercial assets. Yet CDL renegotiated the deal after Covid-19 struck, describing the new terms as “significantly improved” over original ones announced in May 2019.“CDL could have overestimated the easiness of cashing out on Sincere’s heavy assets post-pandemic, and underestimated its refinancing difficulties,” said Hung. “Then things quickly went downhill when the three red lines rule was introduced in August.”Shares of CDL rose 0.7% on Monday morning in Singapore. The stock has gained less than 1% since the Sincere deal was announced 11 months ago, while the benchmark Straits Times Index is up 19%. Chairman Kwek has signaled his optimism that the Chinese firm might still attract investors. But with fellow local developers busy repairing their own balance sheets to comply with the stricter rules, that could be wishful thinking, according to Hung. With Sincere unable to repay its bond on time, “any white knight coming in could be investing at a distressed price given its serious liquidity problem,” she said.“The cautionary tale for other companies is, venturing out to diversify is great, but you need to take a step back and see where your true competitive advantage lies and whether you’re truly gaining from the acquisition,” Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “Not everything that glitters is gold.”(Updates with CDL shares in the third-to-last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lordstown stock bounces after response to short seller report, to 'elaborate' on progress on March 17 call

    Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. bounced 6.7% in premarket trading Monday, after the electric truck maker responded to a bearish short-seller report by saying it remains on track to start production of its Endurance electric pickup truck in September 2021. The company said that on Wednesday (March 17) it will "elaborate on its progress" toward the start of production. Lordstown's stock had tumbled 16.5% on Friday after short seller Hindenburg Research took aim, accusing the company of being a "mirage." Lordstown's stock has dropped 28.6% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.7%.

  • Stripe’s valuation soars to $95 billion after $600 million funding round

    Digital-payments company Stripe said Sunday it had closed a $600 million funding round that values the company at $95 billion -- more than double its valuation a year ago.

  • Huawei Pivots to Fish Farms, Mining After U.S. Blocks Its Phones

    (Bloomberg) -- Six months after the Trump administration dealt a crushing blow to Huawei Technologies Co.’s smartphone business, the Chinese telecommunications giant is turning to less glamorous alternatives that may eventually offset the decline of its biggest revenue contributor.Among its newest customers is a fish farm in eastern China that’s twice the size of New York’s Central Park. The farm is covered with tens of thousands of solar panels outfitted with Huawei’s inverters to shield its fish from excessive sunlight while generating power. About 370 miles to the west in coal-rich Shanxi province, wireless sensors and cameras deep beneath the earth monitor oxygen levels and potential machine malfunctions in mine pit -- all supplied by the tech titan. And next month, a shiny new electric car featuring its lidar sensor will debut at China’s largest auto show.Once the world’s largest smartphone maker, the Chinese corporation has seen a series of U.S. sanctions almost obliterate its lucrative consumer business. With the Biden administration keeping up the pressure on Huawei, billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei has directed the company to grow its roster of enterprise clients in transportation, manufacturing, agriculture and other industries. Huawei is the world’s leading supplier of inverters and it’s now banking on growing those sales alongside its cloud services and data analytics solutions to help the 190,000-employee business survive.“It’s very unlikely that the U.S. will remove us from the Entity List,” Ren said last month at the opening of a mining innovation laboratory partly sponsored by Huawei. “Right now, we just want to work harder and keep looking for new opportunities to survive.”Ren said the new initiatives may offset the drop in its handset business “more or less within this year,” though the company declined to provide specific figures. Its consumer unit generated revenue of 256 billion yuan ($39 billion) in the first six months of 2020, more than half of the company’s total. It managed “marginal growth” in sales and profit last year, thanks to record 5G base station orders and strong smartphone sales in the first half.Huawei has been exploring business opportunities beyond telecom gear and smartphones for years but the efforts took on new urgency after phone shipments tumbled 42% in the final three months of 2020, largely due to a Trump-era order that cut off its ability to obtain the most advanced semiconductors.The Biden administration has informed some suppliers of tighter conditions on previously approved export licenses, prohibiting items for use in or with 5G devices, according to people familiar with the move. On Friday, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission also included Huawei in a list of companies whose telecommunications and video equipment “pose an unacceptable risk to national security.” Read more: How Huawei Landed at the Center of Global Tech Tussle: QuickTakeThe U.S. ban has had limited impact on Huawei’s emerging businesses, as most of the components required are available from Chinese suppliers, according to a person directly involved in the initiative. To meet the increasing demand from contractors including Huawei, local suppliers are squeezing better performance from mature technologies that Washington hasn’t banned, the person said, declining to be identified discussing internal matters.The most advanced chips in Huawei’s inverters, used to convert the electrical output from solar panels, rely on 28-nanometer technology, which Chinese companies are capable of manufacturing. Other components, such as power modules, can be made by 90nm technology or older. Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co. and China Resources Microelectronics Ltd. are among the top power diode producers in China.Each inverter -- slightly bigger than an outdoor unit of a central air conditioner -- can sell for over 20,000 yuan, more than Huawei’s latest high-end Mate X2 foldable phone. The company is planning to roll out more of its photovoltaic inverters, as Beijing’s push to have carbon emissions in the world’s second-largest economy peak by 2030 drive investments in renewable energy.Like its solar inverter business, the chips required for Huawei’s automotive systems are less sophisticated than mobile phone processors and can partly be sourced from European suppliers, according to one person familiar with the matter. That’s allowed Huawei to double down on the car industry, moving engineers from other business units to work on sensors for self-driving cars and power units for electric vehicles.While the company has denied it plans to launch EVs under its own brand, Huawei’s worked with several manufacturers to test its autonomous driving and driver-car interaction technologies. Its entertainment features can be found in Mercedes-Benz sedans and the firm has teamed up with domestic electric automobile makers such as BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co. to develop smart car systems. The first model under its partnership with the Chinese EV maker, the Arcfox αS HBT, will be unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2021 in April.Another initiative dubbed 5GtoB involves Huawei deploying 5G technology to areas ranging from health care to airplane manufacturing. The company has helped China build the world’s largest 5G network, supplying more than half of the 720,000 base stations operating across the nation. Now it’s seeking to use the country’s 5G connectivity to help pandemic-hit businesses automate factory lines -- joining fellow tech behemoths such as Xiaomi Corp. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in trying to modernize manufacturing -- and digitize once labor-intensive industries like mining.Huawei has signed over 1,000 5GtoB deals in more than 20 sectors with help from telecom carriers and partners, according to rotating chairman Ken Hu. Online education, entertainment and transportation are among the sectors it plans to explore, he said. The firm in January gave smartphone czar Richard Yu a new role to shepherd its rapidly-growing cloud and AI businesses.“The adoption of 5G in mining, medical services and manufacturing is getting clearer and some of the applications are being used nationwide,” Liu Liehong, vice-minister for industry and information technology, said at an industry event in Shanghai last month.Ren is personally leading the expansion into mining, meeting with local officials and inspecting coal pits in Shanxi province. “Most information communications technology companies didn’t think of mining as a field where they can make market breakthroughs, but we did,” the billionaire told reporters last month. “China has around 5,300 coal mines and 2,700 ore mines. If we can serve these 8,000-plus mines well, we could expand our services to mines outside China.”Read more: China’s Coal Industry Fights for Survival in a Greener WorldWhile Huawei’s betting that inverters, electronic mining solutions and smart car software may compensate for the decline of smartphones, its longer-term future -- and its ability to continue powering China’s 5G roll-out -- remains clouded. Its HiSilicon subsidiary had been the country’s most capable chipset designer, making the high-end processors that power the company’s smartphones and wireless base stations, before Washington cut off access to the latest chip-design software and contract manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.For now, the company has told its wireless customers it has enough communications chips to support base station constructions in 2021. But it’s unclear how long those stocks can last, and what options Huawei has once those inventories eventually deplete. Wireless operators have been cautious on their 5G build-out and there is “plenty of uncertainty” whether Huawei will be able to continue providing equipment in the longer term, Jefferies analyst Edison Lee wrote in a note earlier this month. “The ongoing political frictions have cast shadows on the business operations of Huawei and other Chinese firms in the foreseeable future and strategic investment in emerging technologies is key to Huawei’s sustainable business growth,” said Charlie Dai, principal analyst at Forrester Research Inc.(Updates with FCC designation in seventh paragraph, analyst’s comment in second-last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘There will be no peace’ until 10-year Treasury yield hits 2%, strategist says

    A bond market selloff is calling the tune across financial markets. Equilibrium is unlikely to return until the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note hits 2%, a well-known macro strategist argued Friday.

  • Masters of Equities Universe Are Unfazed by Spike in Bond Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rise in interest rates triggered a bout of volatility, but it’s not making the pros in the stock market run for the hills just yet.Some of the world’s biggest fund managers say equities can persevere and continue rallying through the rise in government bond yields. They are focusing instead on prospects for a powerful economic and profit recovery.In an informal Bloomberg News survey of more than 50 market players, most respondents including State Street Global Advisors and JPMorgan Asset Management said they’re monitoring the pace of the ascent in yields -- and the reasons for it -- rather than awaiting a particular level that will mark a breaking point for stocks. As long as central banks stick to accommodative policies, the equity bull run can power ahead, these investors say.“Absent a shift in central banks’ thinking, we don’t think yields will rise to a level where it broadly hurts equities,” said Hugh Gimber, a London-based global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. “Provided the Fed sticks to guidance, and remains comfortable, willing to look through any temporary spike in inflation, I don’t see an environment where yields are rising in a way that’s problematic for equities broadly.”The surge in government bond yields over the past month helped fuel an exit from the frothier parts of the market such as technology and defensive shares, leading to a dip of as much 11% in the Nasdaq 100. But the vaccination push in major economies and bets on a recovery in economic growth as well as consumer spending are filling equity bulls with confidence that they can keep reaping returns despite higher interest rates.At the same time, the pick-up in yields and the more than 70% rally in stocks from pandemic lows are pushing fund managers to become more selective. The likes of Manulife Investment Management and HSBC Asset Management say that, while this isn’t the time to exit equities, the selloff in bonds will accelerate the rotation out of the more expensive growth parts of the market and into cheaper and laggard equities that can benefit from the economic recovery.“If rates were rising from a normal range, tech stocks would’ve been fine, but not true when the valuations are what they have been,” said Dave King, a Boston-based portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. “Potential reopening, coinciding with the rise in yields as well as other factors, were positive for the stocks that people didn’t like too much last year, whether it’s banks or energy.”The energy sector is the best performer in the MSCI World this year, rising about 30%, while financials are next with a 14% gain. More defensive and rates-dependent sectors, such as consumer staples and utilities, are both in the red.Cult stocks that have been investors’ favorites throughout the pandemic have also had a harsh few weeks. Tesla Inc. was down as much as 36% from its January peak before recouping some of its losses last week. Even market stalwart Apple Inc., the biggest U.S. stock, crashed as much as 19% from its record high.This environment could also mark a shift from U.S. stocks to other international equities, such as Europe and emerging markets, that have higher exposure to value sectors. Having lagged the S&P 500 during last year’s rally from the March lows, the Stoxx Europe 600 is outpacing the American benchmark so far in 2021.“The risk of an equity market correction driven by higher yields is highest in the U.S.,” said Joost van Leenders, an Amsterdam-based senior investment strategist at Kempen Capital Management. “The U.S. economy has recovered faster than the European economy, and another major fiscal stimulus bill has just been approved. Inflationary pressure in Europe looks minimal. From a style perspective, growth is more at risk than value. This also means Europe may benefit relative to the U.S.”Investors who are watching out for a particular Treasury yield level that can significantly hurt global equities pointed to a range between 2% and 3% for 10-year bonds.“It’s important to remember that historically, rising yields have been consistent with rising markets, because both are driven by growth, and we think that will remain the case this time,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. At the same time, he added that “yields above 2.25-2.5%, if not accompanied by an improvement in the long-term earnings growth outlook and lower risk premia, would start to make current equity valuations look more challenged.”The pause in the bond market selloff in the middle of the week last week showed how quickly stocks and growth sectors can come rushing back. The Nasdaq 100 on Tuesday surged 4% for its biggest jump since November, signaling that appetite for tech names remains strong.“If the rise in bond yields is too quick or too high, it’s a negative for equity valuations. However, if controlled and modest over time, equities can absorb the adjustment reasonably well,” said Nathan Thooft, Boston-based global head of asset allocation at Manulife Investment Management. “Especially if the reason for higher rates is better growth rather than just higher inflation.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Move Over China as Australia Finds New Home for Barley in Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian barley farmers have moved on, big time. Facing massive Chinese tariffs and an urgent need to ship a bumper harvest, they’re piling into one of the world’s mega markets for the grain -- Saudi Arabia.For the first time in about five years, Australia has meaningfully broken into the Saudi market, beating usually fierce competition from other suppliers, and there are signs that sales will continue at least until the middle of the year, according to Andrew Whitelaw, an agricultural analyst at Thomas Elder Markets.“We lost China,” said Whitelaw in Melbourne, but Saudi Arabia is shaping up to be Australia’s biggest customer this season. “If you look at the last three tenders in a row, we got the lion’s share of most of that,” he said. “In terms of volumes to Saudi Arabia, we’re getting more than anyone else.”In tender results announced last week, Australia appears likely to provide the bulk of a purchase of 660,000 tons, pushing out traditional suppliers from the European Union and Black Sea. Australian trade data show the value of exports to Saudi Arabia far exceeded every other destination in December.Saudi Arabia and China jostle for the position of top barley importer, with Saudi being ahead the past two years and China having an edge this year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The kingdom uses most of the barley as feed for sheep, camels and goats, a tradition among Bedouin tribes.The sales are a significant turnround for barley growers in Australia, who were hit last year by escalating political tensions with China, spurring Beijing to impose anti-dumping tariffs of over 80% on the grain as a retaliatory measure.China Slaps Duties on Australian Barley as Tensions EscalateThe surge in global crop prices to the highest in more than six years has lifted Australian barley sales. China’s been scooping up soybeans and grains to feed a recovering hog herd and rebuild stockpiles, pushing up world markets. That’s made Australian barley competitive, opening up new destinations.“There’s only a finite amount of grains, so when China soaks up a lot of demand, it means that other countries will buy alternate products, for instance barley instead of corn,” Whitelaw said.Thailand, VietnamAustralian farmers had a near-record harvest this season as rains supercharged crop yields. With expectations for next season also tipped to be favorable, the sales into new markets are welcome news.Mexico bought its first ever shipment in January, while sales to Thailand and Vietnam have surged. There are nascent signs of interest from India after the government removed phytosanitary restrictions that have kept Australian barley locked out of the country for a decade, Whitelaw said.Beer Craze May Boost Australian Barley Shipments to India Still, risks remain in the long term. Saudi Arabia is set to phase out government tenders as it shifts toward private deals. That could spur a decrease of barley imports in favor of other grains. At the start of February, the Foreign Agricultural Service of the USDA forecast barley imports at 6.2 million tons in 2020-21, about 23% below the official USDA’s latest estimates.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Short Sellers Are Increasingly Targeting SPACs: WSJ

    SPACs are under attack. The Wall Street Journal today rounded up the short-selling activity surrounding special purpose acquisition vehicles, the path to going public that's in vogue these days. About 250 SPACs were launched in the U.S. last year and they've gotten hotter this year, drawing questions over the quality of the overall mix as more money chases deals. Short sellers are also going after the companies that the SPACs ultimately take public. Here are some of the main points from the WSJ article: Data from S3 Partners shows bets against SPACs have risen in value to $2.7 billion from $724 million this year alone. Some 19% of the outstanding shares of Chamath Palihapitiya's Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VCorp (NYSE: IPOE) have been sold short, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. That makes it one of the more popular targets of short sellers who are betting against SPACs. Social Finance, Inc., better known as SoFi, announced in January that it planned to go public through a merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings V. Another target is Churchill Capital Corp. IV (NYSE: CCIV), which plans to take electric-vehicle startup Lucid Motors public. Short interest has more than doubled this month to about 5%. Short seller firm Muddy Waters on March 3 threw down the gauntlet on XL Fleet Corp (NYSE: XL), a maker of electric drive systems for commercial fleet vehicles. Muddy Waters described XL as "middle of the fairway SPAC garbage," said the company had exaggerated its backlog of orders, and questioned the competitiveness of XL's technology. XL Fleet issued a rebuttal of the Muddy Waters report, calling it "grossly inaccurate." XL Fleet went public last year through a merger with Pivotal Investment Corporation II. "SPACs are an area of focus," Carson Block of Muddy Waters told WSJ. Another short seller firm, Hindenburg Research, last week went after electric truck maker Lordstown Motors Corporation (NASDAQ: RIDE). "Lordstown is an EV SPAC with no revenue and no sellable product, which we believe has grossly misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities," Hindenburg tweeted in announcing a report against Lordstown. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has a small stake in Lordstown, which went public via a SPAC deal with DiamondPeak Holdings Corp last year. Lordstown does not appear to have issued a statement in response yet. This is the second time Hindenburg has targeted a SPAC-launched electric vehicle maker with ties to General Motors. Last September, Hindenburg called electric truck startup Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) a fraud just days after GM and Nikola announced a major partnership that would have given GM an 11% stake in Nikola. Nikola founder Trevor Milton stepped down as chairman later that month. GM and Nikola re-entered an agreement later in November, with the GM equity stake removed. Photo courtesy of XL Fleet. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFanDuel Parent Considering IPO As Investors Push For SpinoffIRS Providing Updates Today On Its 'Get My Payment' Pages On Stimulus Money© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why Buying Carnival Stock Could Be the Ultimate Reopening Play

    Most investors know how badly Carnival Corporation’s (NYSE:CCL) management team and shareholders are looking forward to a return to normal. Indeed, the incredible downside move in CCL stock from over $50 per share pre-pandemic to lows of under $8 a year ago cites the concerns the market previously had with this company staying afloat in these turbulent times. Source: Ruth Peterkin / Shutterstock.com Today, shares have rebounded nicely to the $26 level of late. That said, unlike many economically-sensitive industries, shares of cruise line operators like Carnival are still way off of their pre-pandemic highs. It appears there’s cautious optimism CCL stock could rebound nicely upon some sort of return to normal. We’re all itching for a vacation.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Being cooped up in quarantine and having lockdowns and travel bans imposed over the past year will do this. Indeed, a cruise sure sounds nice right about now for many readers. Of course, the timing and the specifics of how the flagging cruise sector will be allowed to reopen remains uncertain. 7 Biotech Stocks With Catalysts That Go Far Beyond Covid-19 Vaccines Here’s why I think there’s significant room for optimism right now. Carinval’s Size and Moat Help CCL Stock As with any distressed industry, investors tend to gravitate toward companies with a sufficient margin of safety to make it through the economic storms that arise from time to time. The covid-19 pandemic has turned out to be more of a hurricane for this sector. That said, Carnival’s size makes it the most appealing option for long-term investors right now. As of 2019, Carnival’s market share in the global cruise industry was dominant. The company controlled 47% of total passenger volumes and almost 40% of the total revenues of the sector. That’s impressive. If the sector is able to return to some sort of level of normalcy, there’s a strong argument these shares are undervalued right now. Of course, bearish sentiment continues to weigh on this stock, and likely will for some time. Here are a couple of key issues Carnival is likely to face in the near- to medium-term. Debt Will Pressure Earnings As a result of attempting to stay afloat with really nothing in the way of government assistance, Carnival has raised a ton of debt and carried out a number of equity issuances over the past year. In fact, the company’s debt load has more than doubled over the past year. Accordingly, from now until 2024, the company has approximately $12 billion in principal repayments due on its bonds. Given the lengths to which the company has gone to stay afloat, this has been expected. However, some investors are concerned about the overhang this debt load will have on earnings growth moving forward. Here’s the good news. After being forced to offer bonds at a 12% yield immediately following the onset of the pandemic, Carnival’s bond yields on recent issuances have dropped almost in half. Last November, the company was able to raise $2 billion at a yield of 7.6%, without using the company’s ships as collateral. These 2026 unsecured bonds are much more favorable for the company. These also allow Carnival more wiggle room over the next five years to sort out its affairs. More importantly, these bonds also push out Carnival’s near-term obligations further down the road. Despite Treasury yields rising in recent months, the corporate bond market is being much more friendly to Carnival of late. Accordingly, I think the market is beginning to breathe some life into this sector. This is welcome news for CCL stock investors, particularly since the government seemingly doesn’t want to step in to help. As in the case of the auto industry following the Great Recession and the airline industry post-9/11, these industries will find a way to survive, and long-term investors will eventually see a return over time. At least, that’s what the bond market is pricing in right now. Conclusion Dilution and a deteriorating balance sheet are major concerns for investors. There’s reason to believe Carnival’s long-term earnings growth has been structurally undermined by this pandemic. Those bearish on the stock have a reason to be, and I’m not going to sugar coat it – it’s going to be rough waters for Carnival for some time. However, I think there’s reason to be bullish on this stock right now. Mass vaccinations in the U.S. and abroad are likely to provide much more favorable conditions over the medium-term. Over the long-term, I think the company’s market position is the key with this stock. Carnival remains the golden child of the cruise line industry. Accordingly, this stock is high on my watch list right now. On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Why Buying Carnival Stock Could Be the Ultimate Reopening Play appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock? The truth is, past is prologue, not prophet, and investors can profit by taking past performance as one of many factors in evaluating a stock. There’s no one sure path to success here, and every stock should considered as a unique individual – which makes past performance a useful indicator, even if it’s not the only one. Investors should also look for Wall Street’s view – are the analysts impressed by the stock? And in addition to that, how does the upside potential look like? Now we have useful profile for monster growth stocks: gangbusters gains, Buy ratings from the Wall Street analyst corps, and considerable upside for the coming year. Three stocks in the TipRanks database are flagging all those signs of strong forward growth. Here are the details. Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Say ‘biotech,’ and most people will assume you’re talking about pharmaceuticals. But Amyris puts a different twist on the biotech industry. The company focuses on developing synthetic chemical replacements for common petroleum-, plant-, and animal-based products. Amyris operates three development divisions for cosmetics, health & wellness, and food flavorings, which are offered to the public through three direct-to-consumer brands: Pipette, Biossance, and Purecane. AMRS shares have shown rapid growth recently, taking off in the past six months. During that time, the company’s stock is up 786%, impressive by any standard. The company’s growth has accelerated in recent months, and a look at the recent 4Q20 earnings report will give some reasons. Q4 marked the third consecutive quarter of record product sales. The company reported $80 million in total sales, more than doubling the previous quarter’s result. Of that total, the $35 million in product revenue was up 71% year-over-year. The company also saw a significant yoy increase in gross margins, from 56% to 66%. The increasing sales let to full-year revenues of $173 million, a 13% year-over-year gain. Looking ahead to the end of 2021, the company guides toward continued increasing product sales leading to full-year total revenue near $400 million, well above the consensus forecast of $231 million. Covering this stock for Roth Capital, 5-star analyst Craig Irwin notes the company’s forward guidance and recent growth. Irwin also points out that Amyris is well-positioned to maintain its blistering pace. “Long-term growth is underpinned by a strong pipeline of new molecules in development with strategic partners. With the 13 ingredients in the market, and 18 in active development, we expect continued healthy portfolio expansion as these come to market through 2025. Mgmt expects to add another 8 to 10 ingredients to the active development pipeline in 2021, maintaining a broad channel for expanding long-term product and ingredient potential,” Irwin opined. Unsurprisingly, Irwin rates AMRS as a Buy, and his $33 price target implies a 59% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Irwin’s track record, click here) Fast-paced growth will always attract Wall Street’s analysts to an innovator. Amyris has picked up 4 recent Buy reviews, all coalescing to a Strong Buy consensus rating. AMRS has a share price of $20.65, and even after its recent appreciation, the $25.50 average price target still suggests a 23% one-year upside. (See AMRS stock analysis on TipRanks) Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) The next growth stock we’re looking at inhabits the renewable fuel industry. This is a sector that is growing partly on political cachet – renewable are an ‘in’ thing – and partly on the strength of the business model. Clean Energy produces renewable natural gas (RNG) for transportation purposes. The company’s fuel products are marketed to transit and transport customers; among Clean Energy’s customers are Estes Express Lines, UPS, and the New York City MTA. In early February, Clean Energy announced a major multi-year contract to provide the LA County Metro system – the largest bus fleet in the US – with 47.5 million gallons of RNG. The agreement is part of a move by the LA Metro to low-carbon fuels. Clean Energy was awarded three fueling depots for five years, with an option to extend the contract for an additional three years. This is in addition to five fueling depos with Clean Energy already operates for Metro. The LA Metro news came out after CLNE shares had been showing explosive recent growth, part of a general trajectory that has seen the stock rise 492% over the past 6 months. That rise has coincided with several other recent contracts, totaling over 58 million gallons of RNG. Customers include Pacific Green Trucking and Waste Connections. Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine, rated 5-stars at TipRanks, writes of Clean Energy: “We think it is becoming increasingly clear that natural gas (and RNG) is going to be a critical fuel as part of the de-carbonization of transportation with Amazon’s initial deployment an exclamation point. With CLNE’s dominant position and RNG plans, the significant financial impact of RNG which is amplified by the increased contribution of low-CI RNG, and the most expansive station footprint, we see CLNE as an ideal investment in natural gas and also note it is one of the few pure play investments in renewable natural gas.” In light of his bullish comments, Stine puts a Buy rating and a $25 price target on CLNE. His target indicates confidence in 68% growth for the year ahead. (To watch Stine’s track record, click here) Overall, Wall Street’s analysts are sanguine about this stock’s ability to continue melting up to new highs. CLNE's Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 3 Buys and 1 Hold. It doesn’t hurt that its $23 average price target puts the potential twelve-month rise at ~55%. (See CLNE stock analysis on TipRanks) Aemetis (AMTX) Aemetis is another company focusing on renewable fuels. Aemetis’ main products are ethanol and biodiesel, along with glycerin, an important industrial chemical. The company doesn’t rest on one sector, however, and has a broad production portfolio that also includes distiller’s grains, edible oils, and palm olein, and other food products. Aemetis markets heavily in India’s food sector and the California Central Valley. Aemetis' shares have shown robust recent growth, with a net gain of 736% year-to-date. A significant portion of that gain has come after the company’s announcement that it will be starting a ‘Carbon Zero’ plant to produce renewable truck and jet fuels, with a capacity of 23 million gallons per year. The company has also published a five-year growth plan targeting $1 billion in total revenue by 2025. Aemetis reported 4Q20 results earlier this month, and despite losses year-over-year the company was able to put a positive spin on the results. The report noted that, even though 2020 saw serious demand disruptions, ethanol and fuel-grade alcohol revenues came in at $112 million, just $3 million less than the prior year. Amit Dayal, rated #9 overall among Wall Street analysts, takes note of all of this in his recent coverage of AMTX. “We believe the company is emerging as one of the leaders in implementing a zero-to-negative carbon intensity (CI) strategy to bring renewable fuels to the market that should be supportive of a superior margin profile relative to competitors. We also believe that the company has timed these initiatives well during a very friendly federal regulatory environment, improving the probability of success,” Dayal wrote. To this end, Dayal puts a $28 price target on the stock, backing his Buy rating and suggesting a 34% one-year growth potential. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here) AMTX shares have managed to slip under the radar so far, and have only garnered 2 recent reviews. Both agree, however, that this stock is a Buying proposition. The shares are priced at $20.83, with a $26.50 average target that indicates room for 27% growth in by year’s end. (See AMTX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.