In-vitro Diagnostics Market to observe USD 33.16 Bn incremental growth; 35% growth to originate in North America -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in-vitro diagnostics market size is expected to increase by USD 33.16 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period. According to the report by Technavio, the market will observe the highest incremental growth in North America. The region will account for 35% of the global market share over the forecast period. Factors such as increased insurance coverage, rise in R&D expenditure, and the growth of the geriatric population with chronic diseases are significantly contributing to the growth of the regional market. Explore future growth opportunities across various regions in detail. Buy Report Now

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing geriatric population, chronic, and infectious diseases, high demand for personalized medicine, and increasing investments in drug discovery. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

In-vitro Diagnostics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Technology

The market growth in the immunoassay segment will be significant during the forecast period. Immunoassay is a technique that primarily focuses on the identification and documentation of high-resolution cellular components within cells and tissue constituents such as proteins and lipopolysaccharides in clinical diagnostics and medical research laboratories. It is used to diagnose diseases, for biological research, and for drug development applications, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

About 35% of the overall market growth is expected to come from North America during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to high healthcare spending and an increase in promotions about the use of POC tests for the early detection of diseases.

In-vitro Diagnostics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the in-vitro diagnostics market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include:

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers in vitro diagnostics such as Alinity H-Series and CELL DYN Ruby.

Danaher Corp.: The company offers in vitro diagnostics such as HemoCue Hb 801 System.

DiaSorin SpA: The company offers in vitro diagnostics such as DiaSorin LIAISON Calprotectin Assay.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.: The company offers in vitro diagnostics such as Elecsys Anti SARS CoV 2.

Illumina Inc.: The company offers in vitro diagnostics such as Illumina COVIDSeq Test.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

ARKRAY Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

BGI Group

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Grifols SA

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plc

QIAGEN NV

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Siemens AG

Sysmex Corp

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

In-vitro Diagnostics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist in-vitro diagnostics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the in-vitro diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the in-vitro diagnostics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in-vitro diagnostics market vendors

In-vitro Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 33.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., ARKRAY Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BGI Group, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Grifols SA, Illumina Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plc, QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Technology

5.3 Immunoassay - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Molecular diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Clinical chemistry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Hematology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 Danaher Corp.

10.5 DiaSorin SpA

10.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

10.7 Illumina Inc.

10.8 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plc

10.9 Quest Diagnostics Inc.

10.10 Siemens AG

10.11 Sysmex Corp

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

