In Vitro Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Test Location, By End-use, By Application, By Technology And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Reagents, Services), By Test Location (PoC, Homecare), By End-use (Hospitals, Laboratory), By Application, By Technology, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "In Vitro Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Test Location, By End-use, By Application, By Technology And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288324/?utm_source=GNW

In Vitro Diagnostic Market Growth & Trends

The global in vitro diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 113.38 billion by 2030. It is estimated to register a CAGR of 0.2% over the forecast period driven by the increasing geriatric population, COVID-19 pandemic, and technological advancements in diagnostics that are supporting its adoption. Technological advancements in terms of portability, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness are projected to be one of the high-impact rendering drivers. Technological advancements were further accelerated by the launch of COVID-19 IVD diagnostics and enhanced the adoption of instruments and consumables for technologies, such as PCR. Competitors in the market are increasingly adopting agreement and partnership strategies to maintain a constant flow of business for manufacturers & diagnostics for users.

These agreements are also a result of the harsh price containment strategies for government laboratories, which lowers the price in government settings. For instance, in April 2021, the Italian subsidiary of Seegene, Inc. received a USD 108.25 million tenders for public procurement for the supply of extraction reagents, as well as 7.15 million SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic tests. However, it increases the multiparty nature and complexity of the supply chain. The high prevalence of cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) globally is anticipated to drive diagnostic innovation to facilitate early diagnosis and meet the constantly evolving needs of consumers. Novel technologies, such as plasmonic PCR, are anticipated to commercially enter the market during the forecast period, influencing the business of existing products adversely.

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Report Highlights
• Molecular diagnostics is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 owing to the rising adoption and usage rate
• Reagents held the largest market share owing to the surge in demand for genetic testing and enhanced availability of technologically advanced diagnostic tests in lower and middle-income countries with unmet clinical needs
• The infectious diseases application segment held the largest market share owing to the large volume of testing for infectious diseases globally
• North America dominated the global market in 2021 owing to the high demand for novel technologies, a large pool of key players, high prevalence of diseases, and advanced healthcare infrastructure
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288324/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


