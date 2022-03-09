U.S. markets open in 2 hours 18 minutes

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market worth $113.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Market by Product and Service (Instrument, Kits), Technology (Immunoassay, MDx, Hematology, Urinalysis), Application (Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Infectious Diseases) End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global IVD Market is projected to reach USD 113.1 billion by 2026 from USD 98.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "In-Vitro Diagnostics Market"

347 – Tables
41 – Figures
426 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=703

The global IVD market is projected to reach USD 113.1 billion by 2026 from USD 98.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. The growth of the In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Market is mainly driven by the rising geriatric population and the subsequent growth in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing adoption of fully automated and POC instruments in developed regions, growing awareness regarding diseases diagnosis in developing regions, and growing R&D investments by industry players to launch new IVD products. Also, the development of disease-specific markers and tests is expected to offer potential growth opportunities to market players in the coming years. However, the unfavorable reimbursement scenario is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

In this report, the IVD market is segmented based on product & service, technology, application, end user, and region.

"Reagents & kits segment accounted for the largest share in the In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Market."

Based on product and service, the In-Vitro Diagnostics Market is segmented into reagents & kits, instruments, services, and data management software. The reagents & kits segment accounted for the largest share of 68.1% of the market in 2020. Accessibility to a wide range of reagents and the need for reliable, specific, and faster detection of chronic diseases and genetic disorders in the early stages are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

"Oncology segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period."

Based on application, the In-Vitro Diagnostics Market is segmented into infectious diseases, diabetes, Oncology, cardiology, drug testing/ pharmacogenomics, HIV/AIDS, autoimmune diseases, nephrology and other applications. In 2020, infectious diseases accounted for 34.1% of the IVD market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and multi-drug-resistant infectious diseases and the growing need for effective diagnostic tools for these diseases. However, the oncology segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The increasing number of cancer cases across the globe, the growing demand for personalized medicine, and the availability of funding for cancer research are the major factors driving the market growth.

"Immunoassay/immunochemistry account for the largest share in the IVD market."

Based on technology, the In-Vitro Diagnostics Market is segmented into immunoassay/immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, hematology, microbiology, coagulation and hemostasis, urinalysis and other technologies. The immunoassay/immunochemistry segment accounted for 31% of the IVD technologies market in 2020. The growing preference for these technologies in clinical diagnostics over conventional methods and the ability of immunoassay/immunochemistry technologies to offer faster results with high sensitivity and accuracy are contributing to the growth of this market segment.

"Hospital laboratories accounted for the largest share of IVD market in 2020"

Based on the end user, the In-Vitro Diagnostics Market is segmented into hospital laboratories, clinical laboratories, academic institutes, POC (point-of-care) testing centers, patients, and other end users. In 2020, hospital laboratories accounted for the largest share of 47% of the market, followed by clinical laboratories (23.8%) and POC testing centers (13%). Many diagnostic tests are carried out in hospitals. The acquisition of smaller physician practices and groups by hospitals is becoming a noticeable trend in the US healthcare industry; the continuation of this trend will support the market for hospital laboratories.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=703

"North America accounted for the largest share of the IVD market in 2020"

The In-Vitro Diagnostics Market is divided into five major regions— North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of 39.8% of the market, followed by Europe (28%), Asia Pacific (22.9%), Latin America (6.5%), and the Middle East & Africa (2.9%). The In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Market in North America is well established, with the US being the major market in this region. Growth in the North American market is mainly driven by the increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. Initiatives taken by different government associations are also anticipated to boost market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Players:

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Abbott (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) are the leading players in this market. Other players in this market are Johnson & Johnson (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), bioMérieux (France), DiaSorin (Italy), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=703

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Microfluidics Market by Product (Devices, Components (Chip, Sensor, Pump, Valve)), Application (IVD (POC, Clinical, Veterinary), Research, Manufacturing, Therapeutics), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center, Academic Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/microfluidics-market-1305.html

Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product & Service(Reagents, Kits, PoC & Tabletop Instruments), Application(COVID-19, Hepatitis, HAI, HIV, Oncology, Genetic Tests), Technology (PCR, NGS, ISH), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs)-Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/molecular-diagnostic-market-833.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/ivd-in-vitro-diagnostics-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ivd-in-vitro-diagnostics.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-vitro-diagnostics-market-worth-113-1-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301498886.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

