In Vitro Fertilization Market in India Is Expected to Reach $3.72 Billion by 2030, Claims Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in number of infertility cases, increase in trend of late pregnancies, technological advancements in ART procedures, surge in IVF success rates, and rise in disposable income in India drive the growth of the India in vitro fertilization market. In terms of offering, the IVF and IUI services would continue its dominancy in terms of market share and CAGR during the forecast period. Based on cycle type, the thawed IVF cycles segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Portland, OR, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the India in vitro fertilization market stood at a revenue of $793.27 million in 2020, and is predicted to amass $3.72 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 16.45% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Growing incidence of male and female infertility, emerging trend of late pregnancies, technological advancements in ART procedures, surge in IVF success rates, and rise in disposable income in India drive the growth of the India in vitro fertilization market. However, significant cost associated with IVF treatment impede the market growth. Moreover, growing number of fertility clinics and growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to boost the market growth in future.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2172

Covid-19 Impact Analysis-

  • The Covid-19 pandemic severely affected the India IVF market, the reason being, shutdown of fertility centers and hospitals in various COVID-19 affected countries and more number of healthcare workers falling ill.

  • Moreover, there was a decrease in number of fertility treatments and services such as fresh IVF cycles, thawed IVF cycles, and donor egg IVF cycles owing to direct contact of physicians with people seeking IVF treatment.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the India In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2172?reqfor=covid

The India in vitro fertilization services market is studied on the basis of gender, procedure, cycle type, end user, and offering.

Based on gender, the female segment garnered the largest market share of nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2020 and is expected to exhibit prominent growth during the forecast period, 2021-2030. However, the male segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.2% in 2030.

Based on cycle type, the fresh IVF cycles segment was the largest in 2020, capturing nearly three-fourths of the total market share and is expected to lead the trail through 2030. On the other hand, the thawed IVF cycles segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

In terms of offering, the IVF and IUI services generated the highest market share of more than two-thirds of the total market in 2020 and is expected to continue its leadership status through 2030. The same segment is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2172

The key players analyzed in the India in vitro fertilization market include ART Fertility Clinics, Bavishi Fertility Institute, Craft Hospital & Research Centre, Dr. Thomas Fertility Center/Chennai Fertility Centers, Gunasheela Hospital, Iswarya fertility Center, Kamala Polyclinic & Nursing Home/Mumbai Fertility Clinic & IVF Center, Lifeline Hospitals, Nova IVI Fertility, Oasis Centre (Unit of The Entity Sadguru Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd.), Medicover, Prashanth Fertility Research Centre, Reviva Infertility & IVF Clinic, Sabine Hospital & Research Centre Pvt. Ltd., and Sudha Hospitals.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Palliative Care Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Healthcare Chatbots Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

COPD and Asthma Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Vascular Disease Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Oral Cancer Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220                                                            
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285                                                          
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com  
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


