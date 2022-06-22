In Vitro Fertilization Market in India Is Expected to Reach $3.72 Billion by 2030, Claims Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Rise in number of infertility cases, increase in trend of late pregnancies, technological advancements in ART procedures, surge in IVF success rates, and rise in disposable income in India drive the growth of the India in vitro fertilization market. In terms of offering, the IVF and IUI services would continue its dominancy in terms of market share and CAGR during the forecast period. Based on cycle type, the thawed IVF cycles segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Portland, OR, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the India in vitro fertilization market stood at a revenue of $793.27 million in 2020, and is predicted to amass $3.72 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 16.45% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Growing incidence of male and female infertility, emerging trend of late pregnancies, technological advancements in ART procedures, surge in IVF success rates, and rise in disposable income in India drive the growth of the India in vitro fertilization market. However, significant cost associated with IVF treatment impede the market growth. Moreover, growing number of fertility clinics and growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to boost the market growth in future.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis-

The Covid-19 pandemic severely affected the India IVF market, the reason being, shutdown of fertility centers and hospitals in various COVID-19 affected countries and more number of healthcare workers falling ill.

Moreover, there was a decrease in number of fertility treatments and services such as fresh IVF cycles, thawed IVF cycles, and donor egg IVF cycles owing to direct contact of physicians with people seeking IVF treatment.

The India in vitro fertilization services market is studied on the basis of gender, procedure, cycle type, end user, and offering.

Based on gender, the female segment garnered the largest market share of nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2020 and is expected to exhibit prominent growth during the forecast period, 2021-2030. However, the male segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.2% in 2030.

Based on cycle type, the fresh IVF cycles segment was the largest in 2020, capturing nearly three-fourths of the total market share and is expected to lead the trail through 2030. On the other hand, the thawed IVF cycles segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

In terms of offering, the IVF and IUI services generated the highest market share of more than two-thirds of the total market in 2020 and is expected to continue its leadership status through 2030. The same segment is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the India in vitro fertilization market include ART Fertility Clinics, Bavishi Fertility Institute, Craft Hospital & Research Centre, Dr. Thomas Fertility Center/Chennai Fertility Centers, Gunasheela Hospital, Iswarya fertility Center, Kamala Polyclinic & Nursing Home/Mumbai Fertility Clinic & IVF Center, Lifeline Hospitals, Nova IVI Fertility, Oasis Centre (Unit of The Entity Sadguru Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd.), Medicover, Prashanth Fertility Research Centre, Reviva Infertility & IVF Clinic, Sabine Hospital & Research Centre Pvt. Ltd., and Sudha Hospitals.

