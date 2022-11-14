In Vitro Fertilization Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1256.35 Billion in 2028

Stratview Research

The In Vitro Fertilization Market is expected to reach US$ 1256.35 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.29% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the In Vitro Fertilization Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the In Vitro Fertilization market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Declining fertility rates owing to various factors such as stress, pollution, an increase in several people smoking, and obesity.

Increasing awareness among people regarding infertility and the availability of various methods to treat infertility problems is likely to create lucrative opportunities.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





In Vitro Fertilization Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Reagent (Embryo Culture Media, Cryopreservation Media, Sperm Processing Media, OVUM Processing Media),

By Equipment (Imaging Systems, Sperm Separation Systems, Cabinets, OVUM Aspiration Pumps, Incubators, Micromanipulator Systems, Gas Analyzers and Other),

By Cycle (Fresh Non-Donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Non-Donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Donor IVF Cycles, Fresh Donor IVF Cycles),

By End User (Fertility Clinics & Surgical Centers, Hospitals & Research Laboratories, Cryobanks),

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In Vitro Fertilization Market Insights

Market Trends by End-User Type

The Fertility Clinics & Surgical Centers segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 76.0% in 2021.

The market has been segmented into fertility clinics & surgical centers, hospitals & research laboratories, and cryobanks. The segment growth can be attributed to the increasing number of fertility clinic centers coupled with rising infertility rates globally.

Market Trends by Reagent Type

The Embryo Culture Media segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 40.0% in 2021.

The market has been segmented into Embryo Culture Media, Cryopreservation Media, Sperm Processing Media, and OVUM Processing Media). The expansion was ascribed to factors such as increased research efforts to improve media for culture, and more accessible funding.

Market Trends by Cycle Type

The Frozen Non-Donor IVF Cycles segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 45.0% in 2021.

The market has been segmented into Fresh Non-Donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Non-Donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Donor IVF Cycles, and Fresh Donor IVF Cycles. The segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. The high percentage can be attributed to the cost-effectiveness when compared to fresh non-donor sperm, as well as the procedure's less-invasive nature.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The market in Europe accounted for the largest market share of more than 35.0% in 2021 owing to increasing infertility rates; rising awareness, and continuous spending on R&D activities to develop technologically advanced solutions for health problems.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the review period on account of the growing median age of first-time motherhood, rising infertility rates, and low treatment costs.

COVID-19 Impact on the In Vitro Fertilization Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Cooper Surgical Inc. (The U.S.)

Vitro Life (Sweden)

Cook Medical Incorporated (The U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (The U.S.)

Irvine Scientific (The U.S.)

Genea Limited (Australia)

The Baker Company, Inc. (The U.S.)

Kitazato Corporation (Japan)

Esco Micro Pte Ltd (Singapore)

EMD Serono (The U.S.)

IVF Tech APS (Denmark)

Rocket Medical (UK)

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the In Vitro Fertilization Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

