In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market to Reach $59.14 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 12.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Rise in awareness of regulatory authorities about environmental welfare and increase in demand for in vitro methods for cancer diagnosis drive the growth of the global in vitro toxicity testing market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market by Type (Absorption, Toxic Substances, Dose), by Techniology (Cell Culture Technologies, High Throughput Technologies, Toxicogenomics), by End User (Cosmetics and Households Products, Pharmaceuticals Industry, Food Industry, Chemicals Industry): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global in vitro toxicity testing industry generated $18.56 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $59.14 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2030.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1523

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in awareness of regulatory authorities about environmental welfare, the emergence of new approaches to 3D cell culture, and increase in demand for in vitro methods for cancer diagnosis drive the growth of the global in vitro toxicity testing market. However, reduction in adoption rate of testing methods and incapability to determine autoimmunity and immuno-stimulation restrain the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and development of new in vitro models present new opportunities in the next few years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The demand for in vitro testing increased as the development activities of vaccines for Covid-19 increased significantly. However, the demand from the cosmetics, food, and chemicals industries decreased considerably.

  • Owing to lockdown measures and economic uncertainties, R&D activities were disrupted in various sectors. This impacted the demand and overall revenue of the market. However, the demand is estimated to recover post-lockdown.

The absorption segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on type, the absorption segment held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global in vitro toxicity testing market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to increase in adoption of absorption screening to determine the toxicity for its cost-effectiveness and time-saving benefits along with widely application in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and household products industries. However, the dose segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to high demand in the field of diagnosis and adoption of computerized dose screening methods.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1523

The cosmetics and households products segment to maintain its lead position by 2030

Based on end user, the cosmetics and households products segment contributed the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around half of the global in vitro toxicity testing market, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to stringent government norms and ban on animal testing along with benefits such as cost-effectiveness, less time consumption, and enhanced efficiency to detect toxicity. However, the pharmaceuticals industry segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2030, owing to usage of in vitro toxicity testing to detect carcinogenicity and toxicity present in the products.

North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global in vitro toxicity testing market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to rise in demand to determine toxicities in cosmetic & household products and stringent government regulations regarding experiments on animals. However, LAMEA is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period, owing to rise in investments by key players in emerging countries and increase in adoption in industries such as cosmetics, household, food, and pharmaceuticals.

Leading Market Players

  • General Electric Company

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

  • Acacia Pharma Group Plc

  • Tesaro Inc.

  • Helsinn Holding S.A.

  • Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

  • AstraZeneca Plc

  • Catalent, Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Blood Cell Analyzer Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Botulism Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Cell Cryopreservation Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Darier Disease Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Diverticulitis Disease Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

High Throughput Process Development Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Botulinum Toxin Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Cardiovascular Drug market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Dental Fluoride Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Medical Spa Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-vitro-toxicity-testing-market-to-reach-59-14-bn-globally-by-2030-at-12-0-cagr-allied-market-research-301533034.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

