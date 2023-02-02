Vitrolife AB Fourth quarter and full year report 2022: Strong profitable growth

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter

Sales of SEK 855 (514) million, corresponding to an increase of 66% in SEK, whereof organic growth 11%, acquired growth 37% and currency effect 18%. Sales pro forma increased 9% in local currencies (adjusted for business related to Covid-19 tests and divested business).

Consumables increased sales by 23% in SEK, Technologies increased by 36% in SEK, and Genetic Services contributed acquired sales of SEK 192 million.

Including the acquisition we have strong growth in all market regions, Americas 81%, EMEA 31%, Japan Pacific 56% and Asia 32% in local currencies.

Organic growth in local currency (pro forma, adjusted for business related to Covid-19 tests) was in Japan Pacific 24%, Asia 15%, EMEA 6%, and Americas 1%.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was SEK 273 (85) million, corresponding to a margin of 31.9% (16.5%) (pro forma 27.8%). EBITDA per share increased by 196% to SEK 2.02.

Net income was SEK 73 (34) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.55 (0.26).

Full Year 2022

Sales of SEK 3,234 (1,681) million, corresponding to an increase of 92% in SEK, whereof organic growth 10%, acquired growth 65% and currency effect 18%. Sales pro forma increased 10% in local currencies (adjusted for business related to Covid-19 tests and divested business).

Consumables increased sales by 23% in SEK, Technologies by 16% in SEK, and Genetic Services contributed acquired sales of SEK 1,085 million.

Including the acquisition we have strong growth in all market regions. Americas 177%, EMEA 48%, Japan Pacific 59% and Asia 38% in local currencies.

Organic growth in local currency (pro forma, adjusted for business related to Covid-19 tests) was in Japan Pacific 19%, Asia 16%, EMEA 3%, and Americas 8%.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was SEK 1,050 (544) million, corresponding to a margin of 32.5% (32.4%) (pro forma 32.2%). EBITDA per share increased 63% to SEK 7.75.

Net income was SEK 394 (344) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 2.91 (2.97)

Net debt/EBITDA 1.5 (3.2) rolling 12 months.

After the end of the period

Bronwyn Brophy is appointed as new CEO of Vitrolife AB (publ). She will join the company at the latest of 1 August 2023.

The Chairman of the Board, Jón Sigurdsson will assume the position as interim CEO from 1 April 2023.

Board member, Henrik Blomquist, will be the Chairman of the board from 1 April 2023 until the annual general meeting on 27 April 2023.

Current CEO, Thomas Axelsson, will leave his position as CEO, from 31 March 2023.

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 0.85 (0.80) per share, corresponding to SEK 115 (108) million.

