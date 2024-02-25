ViTrox Corporation Berhad Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Investors in ViTrox Corporation Berhad (KLSE:VITROX) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.8% to close at RM7.57 following the release of its annual results. Revenues were in line with forecasts, at RM599m, although statutory earnings per share came in 13% below what the analysts expected, at RM0.13 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for ViTrox Corporation Berhad from nine analysts is for revenues of RM776.0m in 2024. If met, it would imply a substantial 30% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 53% to RM0.21. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of RM805.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.22 in 2024. It's pretty clear that pessimism has reared its head after the latest results, leading to a weaker revenue outlook and a small dip in earnings per share estimates.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the RM8.03 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values ViTrox Corporation Berhad at RM10.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at RM6.15. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the ViTrox Corporation Berhad's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that ViTrox Corporation Berhad's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 30% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 15% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 15% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that ViTrox Corporation Berhad is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

