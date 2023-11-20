ViTrox Corporation Berhad (KLSE:VITROX) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

ViTrox Corporation Berhad (KLSE:VITROX) has had a rough three months with its share price down 13%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to ViTrox Corporation Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ViTrox Corporation Berhad is:

16% = RM152m ÷ RM944m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of ViTrox Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, ViTrox Corporation Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 10% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for ViTrox Corporation Berhad's moderate 17% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing ViTrox Corporation Berhad's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 17% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is ViTrox Corporation Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is ViTrox Corporation Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

ViTrox Corporation Berhad has a low three-year median payout ratio of 23%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 77% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Additionally, ViTrox Corporation Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 24% of its profits over the next three years. However, ViTrox Corporation Berhad's ROE is predicted to rise to 20% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with ViTrox Corporation Berhad's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

