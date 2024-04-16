ViTrox Corporation Berhad (KLSE:VITROX) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think ViTrox Corporation Berhad (KLSE:VITROX) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ViTrox Corporation Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = RM146m ÷ (RM1.2b - RM154m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, ViTrox Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 6.2% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ViTrox Corporation Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering ViTrox Corporation Berhad for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of ViTrox Corporation Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 40% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

The Key Takeaway

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for ViTrox Corporation Berhad have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. The market must be rosy on the stock's future because even though the underlying trends aren't too encouraging, the stock has soared 122%. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

