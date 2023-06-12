Is ViTrox Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:VITROX) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already know that ViTrox Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:VITROX) stock increased by 4.1% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study ViTrox Corporation Berhad's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ViTrox Corporation Berhad is:

20% = RM183m ÷ RM909m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.20.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of ViTrox Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

At first glance, ViTrox Corporation Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to ViTrox Corporation Berhad's decent 19% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing ViTrox Corporation Berhad's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 18% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if ViTrox Corporation Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is ViTrox Corporation Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In ViTrox Corporation Berhad's case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 23% (or a retention ratio of 77%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Additionally, ViTrox Corporation Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 26%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that ViTrox Corporation Berhad's future ROE will be 21% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with ViTrox Corporation Berhad's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

