Vitru Announces Record Date for Rights Offering

Vitru Limited

FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitru Limited (Nasdaq: VTRU) (“Vitru” or the “Company”) today announced that the record date for determining shareholders that will be issued subscription rights pursuant to its proposed rights offering will be October 21, 2022.



The final terms of any potential offering of common shares and rights, including the specific terms, remain subject to change and will be determined at the time of such offering. The proposed rights offering would be made pursuant to Vitru’s effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 25, 2021 and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus.

This press release is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Vitru

Vitru is the leading pure distance learning education group in the postsecondary distance learning market in Brazil. Through its invested companies, Vitru provides a complete pedagogical ecosystem focused on hybrid distance learning experience for undergraduates and continuing education students.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continues,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “can,” “may,” or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on Vitru’s current plans, estimates of future events, expectations and trends that affect or may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity, prospects and the trading price of Vitru’s common shares, and are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond Vitru’s control. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in this press release. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented. Vitru does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events, or other factors.

CONTACT: Contact Carlos Henrique Boquimpani de Freitas, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer Maria Carolina F. Gonçalves e-mail: ir@vitru.com.br website: https://investors.vitru.com.br/



