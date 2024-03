Mar. 18—Teya Vitu has retired as business editor of The Santa Fe New Mexican after holding the post since November 2018.

The new business editor is Matthew Narvaiz, who can be reached at mnarvaiz@sfnewmexican.com and 505-986-3027.

Vitu completes a 37-year journalism career that has taken him from California to Carson City, Nev.; Tucson, Ariz.; and Boise, Idaho, before arriving in Santa Fe.