Vitura Health (ASX:VIT) delivers shareholders incredible 60% CAGR over 3 years, surging 12% in the last week alone

Vitura Health Limited (ASX:VIT) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 22% in the last quarter. But that doesn't displace its brilliant performance over three years. In fact, the share price has taken off in that time, up 304%. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. The thing to consider is whether there is still too much elation around the company's prospects.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Vitura Health investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Vitura Health moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how Vitura Health has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Vitura Health, it has a TSR of 311% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Vitura Health's total shareholder return last year was 46%. That's including the dividend. That falls short of the 60% it has made, for shareholders, each year, over three years. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Vitura Health better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Vitura Health you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

