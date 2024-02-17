Viva Leisure (ASX:VVA) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Viva Leisure (ASX:VVA), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Viva Leisure is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = AU$24m ÷ (AU$468m - AU$63m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Viva Leisure has an ROCE of 6.0%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 7.3% average generated by the Hospitality industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Viva Leisure compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Viva Leisure here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Viva Leisure doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 11% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, Viva Leisure has decreased its current liabilities to 14% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for Viva Leisure in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 49% in the last three years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Viva Leisure does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Viva Leisure that you might be interested in.

