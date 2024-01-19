What Is Viva Leisure Limited's (ASX:VVA) Share Price Doing?

Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth of 10% on the ASX over the last few months. The company is inching closer to its yearly highs following the recent share price climb. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Viva Leisure’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Viva Leisure?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 1.7% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Viva Leisure today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$1.48, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Viva Leisure’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Viva Leisure look like?

ASX:VVA Earnings and Revenue Growth January 19th 2024

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Viva Leisure. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? VVA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VVA, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Viva Leisure you should know about.

