U.S. markets close in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,572.46
    +26.60 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,867.64
    +49.37 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,491.50
    +230.00 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,095.22
    +4.11 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.56
    +2.29 (+2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.00
    +13.30 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.62
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0994
    -0.0055 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4030
    +0.0260 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3109
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7500
    +0.2600 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,741.93
    -744.68 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,075.08
    -9.17 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Vivace Therapeutics to Present New Data from Preclinical Combination Studies of VT3989 and Osimertinib at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022

·2 min read

VT3989, a Clinical-Stage TEAD Autopalmitoylation Inhibitor, Demonstrates Strong Synergy with Osimertinib in EGFR Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Models

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivace Therapeutics, Inc., a small molecule discovery and development company developing first-in-class therapies targeting the Hippo pathway, today announced that new preclinical data on the company's transcriptional enhanced associate domain (TEAD) autopalmitoylation inhibitor, VT3989, will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022. Presented findings will highlight results of research evaluating the combination of VT3989 and osimertinib (Tagrisso®), an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, in preclinical EGFR mutant tumor models. Study data demonstrated strong synergistic activity for the treatment combination as compared to osimertinib alone, as evidenced by enhanced efficacy and delayed tumor regrowth. The AACR conference is being held April 8-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Vivace's proprietary compounds inhibit palmitoylation of members of the TEAD protein family, including both covalent and non-covalent inhibitors. The company's clinical candidate, VT3989, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials. Pre-clinical research and development activities have demonstrated that the clinical candidate is active as a monotherapy against tumors that rely upon dysfunction of the Hippo pathway, and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies in additional tumor types.

Details of the company's presentation at the AACR conference are as follows:

Poster Presentation #5364:

About Vivace Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivace Therapeutics is a small molecule drug discovery and development company focused on targeting the Hippo pathway. The company is pursuing a first-in-class approach to treat human carcinomas of high unmet medical need. Based in San Francisco Bay Area, the company has raised $70 million to date, and is funded by leading biotechnology investors, including Canaan Partners, WuXi Healthcare Ventures, Cenova Capital, Sequoia Capital China, Boxer Capital and RA Capital Mangement. For more information, please visit www.vivacetherapeutics.com.

Tagrisso® is a registered trademark of the AstraZeneca group of companies.

Contact information
Sofie Qiao, Ph.D.
President and CEO
info@vivacetherapeutics.com
650.666.2753

Tim Brons
Vida Strategic Partners (media)
646-319-8981
tbrons@vidasp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vivace-therapeutics-to-present-new-data-from-preclinical-combination-studies-of-vt3989-and-osimertinib-at-american-association-for-cancer-research-aacr-annual-meeting-2022-301516901.html

SOURCE Vivace Therapeutics, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Two key tech execs quit Truth Social after troubled app launch

    (Reuters) -The two Southern tech entrepreneurs had the two qualities that Donald Trump’s Truth Social startup needed: tech-industry expertise and a politically conservative worldview aligned with the former president, a rare combination in the liberal-leaning industry centered in San Francisco. Josh Adams and Billy Boozer - the company’s chiefs of technology and product development - joined the venture last year and quickly became central players in its bid to build a social-media empire, backed by Trump’s powerful brand, to counter what many conservatives deride as “cancel culture” censorship from the left. Less than a year later, both have resigned their senior posts at a critical juncture for the company’s smartphone-app release plans, according to two sources familiar with the venture.

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Climbed 13% in March

    While it wasn't packed with electric tidbits, the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report, released on March 1, had enough positive details to supercharge the bulls' enthusiasm. Exceeding analysts' estimates in its final earnings report of 2021, Plug Power booked $162 million on the top line, whereas Wall Street had expected the company would report $157 million. According to Plug Power, the source of this robust growth will be the company's material handling equipment business, which is projected to account for $600 million in revenue for 2022.

  • Better Buy: UiPath vs. DocuSign

    UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) burned a lot of investors over the past few months. UiPath went public at $56 last April and surged to an all-time of $85.12 the following month, but it now trades at about $22. DocuSign, which went public back in 2018, closed at an all-time high of $310.05 last September, but now trades below $110 per share.

  • AMD to acquire cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that semiconductor company AMD has acquired cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying Netflix (NFLX) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • Why Palantir Stock Jumped 15.9% in March

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) gained 15.9% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The data-analytics company's stock benefited from market momentum and bounced off a lifetime low that it hit in the previous month. After big sell-offs in February, the S&P 500 index rose 3.6% last month, while the Nasdaq Composite index climbed 3.4% across the stretch.In addition to positive market momentum, Palantir stock also appears to have gotten a boost from favorable coverage from analysts.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cybercrime and cybersecurity had a record year in 2021, with the Theft Research Center saying the number of data breaches recorded surpassed the previous record year by 23%. Cybersecurity stocks should be seen as one of the prime opportunities for investors, because like death and taxes, cybercrime will likely always be with us. For that reason, this pair of companies should be at the top of every investor's list of cybersecurity stocks to own for decades to come.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    GameStop (NYSE: GME), Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) -- soared on Monday. All three stocks would go on to decline over the final four trading days of the week, but only one of them fell enough to offset the initial Monday pop. GameStop, Chewy, and AMC Entertainment rose 15%, fell 11%, and climbed 9% last week, respectively, averaging out to a hearty 4.3% increase.

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st

  • Curis Plummets To 52-Week Low After FDA Clinical Hold On Blood Cancer Trial

    The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on Curis Inc's (NASDAQ: CRIS) TakeAim Leukemia Phase 1/2a study in relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The TakeAim Leukemia study is evaluating emavusertib (CA-4948) as monotherapy and in combination with azacitidine or venetoclax No new patients will be enrolled in the study. Current study participants benefitting from treatment may continue to be treated with emavusertib at 300mg BID o

  • Would You Consider Buying Union Pacific (UNP) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • The Lead Independent Director of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC), Andrew Hall, Just Bought 349% More Shares

    Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the TMC the metals company Inc. ( NASDAQ:TMC...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Jump On Beijing Audit Shift

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • AMD to buy Pensando — a Milpitas startup led by Cisco vets — for $1.9B

    The startup that AMD is buying is the latest from a team of engineers and execs who sold several of their previous ventures to Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Before Its Stock Split

    Google's parent company will split its shares in July, and there are many reasons to think it's undervalued.

  • CFRX: Futility Analysis for DISRUPT Trial in 1H22…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:CFRX READ THE FULL CFRX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Update on Phase 3 DISRUPT Trial ContraFect, Corp. (NASDAQ:CFRX) is currently conducting the Phase 3 DISRUPT (Direct Lysis of Staph aureus Resistant Pathogen Trial) trial of exebacase in patients with Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including right-sided endocarditis. The DISRUPT trial is a randomized, double

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Deliveries Hit High, But BYD Set To Seize EV Crown

    Tesla deliveries hit a new record in Q1. BYD sales topped 100,000 in March and could overtake Tesla in Q2.