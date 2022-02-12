U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,418.64
    -85.44 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,738.06
    -503.53 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.15
    -394.49 (-2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.15
    -21.02 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.90
    +4.02 (+4.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.60
    +23.20 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    -0.0080 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    -0.0760 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4100
    -0.6200 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,416.91
    -769.88 (-1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.62
    -23.33 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Vivakor, Inc. Announces Pricing of $8.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VIVK

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2022 / Vivakor, Inc. (the "Company" or "Vivakor") (NASDAQ:VIVK), a socially responsible operator, acquirer and developer of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,600,000 shares of common stock (the "Common Stock") at a public offering price of $5.00 per share of Common Stock for aggregate gross proceeds of $8.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses.

In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 240,000 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about February 16, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company has received approval to list its Common Stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market, with its Common Stock trading under the symbol "VIVK", with trading expected to begin on February 14, 2022.

In connection with this offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding Common Stock at a ratio of 1-for-30. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective as of the open of trading on February 14, 2022. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-250011), was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and was declared effective on February 11, 2022. A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com or telephone at (212) 404-7002.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Vivakor

Vivakor, Inc. is a clean energy technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources. Vivakor's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that produce solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners. The company currently focuses on bitumen (heavy crude) extraction from shallow, oil-laden areas in Eastern Utah, along with petroleum-based remediation projects across the globe. The technologies utilized are low-cost, proprietary and proving themselves industry disruptive when measured by a number of important factors. The general business model has been to be an acquisition hub, focused on building and acquiring cash-flowing assets in discrete areas that have an acknowledged technological advantage and enable a substantial market opportunity within significant target markets across the globe. Our research, and the technology we acquire are anchored by our relationships with synergistic partners and product-specific commercialization strategies. From the point of product or technology conception, or through acquisition, development and commercialization, we expect to have strategic partners, joint ventures or licensing arrangements in place for many of our products to sustain revenue attainment.

For more information, please visit our website www.vivakor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact
949-281-2606
info@vivakor.com

ClearThink
nyc@clearthink.capital

SOURCE: Vivakor, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688511/Vivakor-Inc-Announces-Pricing-of-80-Million-Underwritten-Public-Offering-and-Nasdaq-Listing

Recommended Stories

  • Discovery Sets Date for Shareholder Vote on WarnerMedia Deal

    Discovery investors will be asked to approve the $43 billion deal to combine with WarnerMedia, which AT&T is spinning off, at a March 11 virtual meeting. Discovery announced the date in a letter to shareholders, which it disclosed in an SEC filing Thursday. On that same day, AT&T has scheduled a virtual investor conference where […]

  • Is a Reverse Stock Split Coming for These 2 Pot Stocks?

    It's a discretionary move, and while some businesses, including Berkshire Hathaway, like keeping their share prices high, others like to split their stocks to bring down their prices so they look more affordable to retail investors. Two cannabis stocks that may potentially take on such moves in the near future are Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO). It's looking inevitable that Sundial Growers will need to use a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq.

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Crashed 10% Friday

    Shares of steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) -- once best known for iron and coal mining but now the proud owner of the U.S. steelmaking operations that used to belong to AK Steel and ArcelorMittal -- plummeted in Friday trading after the company announced fourth-quarter sales and earnings results that fell well short of expectations. As of 3:25 p.m. ET, Cleveland-Cliffs shares were down 10.1%. Analysts had predicted that Cleveland-Cliffs would earn $2.12 per share on sales of more than $5.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Soros Cut Stake in Big Tech Stocks Before Selloff, Added Peloton

    (Bloomberg) -- Soros Fund Management reduced its holdings of big tech stocks prior to January’s market tumult, while disclosing a $2 billion stake in electric pickup maker Rivian Automotive Inc.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveU.S. Warns of Risk That Russia Attacks Ukraine Next WeekU.S. Stocks Extend Losses on Tensions Over Ukraine: Markets WrapBiden, Putin to Talk Saturday With Tensions High: Ukraine Upda

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as White House warns attack could come ‘any day now’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • Why Confluent Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    The company had solid fourth-quarter results, but investors might be latching on to an analyst's comments.

  • How the Russia-Ukraine conflict could affect the chip industry

    Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo details ways the Russia-Ukraine conflict could impact the computer chip and semiconductor industry, including disruptions in flows of raw materials necessary for production.

  • Another Reminder of Why I'll Never Buy Energy Transfer

    Energy Transfer just increased its distribution by 15% and is planning for more hikes in the future. But I'm still stuck on the past here.

  • Analysts Warn 8 Falling Stocks Still Have Lots To Lose

    Buying the dip with S&P 500 and smaller stocks is a risky move. And now, normally bullish analysts are waving you off from trying it.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slipped Early Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the semiconductors giant, slipped somewhat again in early trading on the Nasdaq today. Investors, it seems, may be getting a case of the nerves as Nvidia's fourth-quarter earnings report approaches and new disruptions are reported in the semiconductors supply chain. As The Wall Street Journal reported this morning, a possible "contamination" of flash memory chips, produced at two fabrication plants in Japan operated by Kioxia Holdings in partnership with Western Digital, has forced a halt in production there.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 70% (or More)

    What to make of the markets this year? 2022 started with a sharp drop, and we’re still seeing increased volatility, with large intraday swings in the main indexes. But where January was noted for showing four weeks in a row of net losses, February hasn’t been so hard on investors. Looking at the situation from Goldman Sachs, global chief equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer notes several points. First, that January's jobs report was far better than expected, indicating economic strength, and seco

  • Diabetes device maker lands crucial FDA approval after a year of Covid delays

    The approval comes after regulators spent a year prioritizing work directly related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Why Cloudflare Shares Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), a cloud platform company, were tumbling today after the company reported its fourth-quarter results late yesterday. Despite delivering quarterly earnings that were on par with analysts' consensus estimate and revenue that beat Wall Street's expectations, the tech stock took a nosedive today. Cloudflare's stock was down by as much as 10.6% today and had fallen 9.5% at the end of the trading day.

  • AMD Stock Sees Worst One-Day Drop Since 2020 Ahead of Xilinx Acquisition

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has come under severe selling pressure just ahead of the completion of its long-pending acquisition of chip maker Xilinx, expected Monday.

  • Here's Why Block (Square) Is Rising on Friday

    The stock market had a muted open on Friday, with all three major averages hovering near the flatline shortly after the opening bell. Block is rising today thanks to not one but two major analyst upgrades. First, an analyst with Bank of America upgraded Block from neutral to buy and placed a $185 price target on the stock.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Stocks in focus: Affirm, Under Armour, Zillow

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Affirm, Under Armour, and Zillow stocks are performing after recent earnings reports.

  • Why Chemours Stock Dropped 14.5% at the Open Today

    Shares of the specialty chemicals company didn't react well to its earnings update, though the numbers weren't exactly terrible.

  • Goodyear Tire’s stock suffering worst day since Black Monday after downbeat FCF outlook

    Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. pulled a sharp U-turn to travel deep into negative territory Friday, after the tire maker followed a strong earnings report with a disappointing full-year outlook for free cash flow.

  • After Alphabet’s Stock Split, Amazon and Others Look Ripe to Split Shares

    Stock splits generally lift the share prices, and if giants Amazon.com follow in its footsteps, the S&P 500 would see a big boost, as well.