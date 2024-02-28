Vivani Medical Shows Preclinical Data on Weight Loss Implants

By Daniella Parra

Vivani Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: VANI) reported promising preclinical data on NPM-115, a miniature exenatide implant for chronic weight management.

The company focuses on GLP-1 implants for obesity treatment due to their potential to improve patient outcomes, which show comparable weight loss to semaglutide injections, they said.

Studies in mice and rats demonstrated significant weight loss with NPM-115 and NPM-119, indicating potential for long-term efficacy, Vivani said.

“We believe the primary expected advantages of our proprietary NanoPortal implant technology, improving medication adherence and medication tolerability, have the potential to transform and advance the adoption of GLP-1 therapy in the future,” said Adam Mendelsohn, Ph.D., Vivani President and Chief Executive Officer.

Contact:

Healthcare Edge

Editor@Executives-edge.com