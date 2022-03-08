U.S. markets close in 1 hour 39 minutes

Vivante Health Raises $16M in Series A Round Led by 7wireVentures; Adds Multiple Fortune 500 Clients

·4 min read

HOUSTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivante Health, the leading digital solution for digestive health and disease, has announced a $16 million Series A funding round led by 7wireVentures. The financing round was joined by new investors Human Capital, Intermountain Ventures, SemperVirens, Elements Health Ventures, and Leaps by Bayer. Returning investors FCA Venture Partners, NFP Ventures, Lifeforce Capital, and Big Pi Ventures also participated in the round.

Since the beginning of 2021, Vivante Health has grown the company's client base by 400% through the addition of key Fortune 500 clients that join existing clients such as US Foods, Bucknell University, and Marpai. The company's commercial expansion is bolstered by partnerships with best-in-class employer healthcare solutions such as Virgin Pulse and Accolade. Collectively, Vivante's potential member base encompasses over 500,000 covered lives. The company's continued commercial momentum speaks to the significant opportunity to service the growing employer demand for digestive health solutions.

"The Series A financing round represents another pivotal milestone in our mission to improve our member's digestive health and provide outcomes at scale for our enterprise partners," said Bill Snyder, Vivante Health CEO. "We are thrilled to partner with premier investors in this latest round of funding that will enable us to continue our rapid growth trajectory and further establish ourselves as the leader in digestive health."

Nearly one in four Americans currently live with a digestive disease. Most digestive diseases are difficult to diagnose and complicated to treat, with ever-changing and hard to manage symptoms. As a result, GI disorders collectively cost the US over $136B alone each year in direct medical spend, a meaningful cost burden to individuals and employers alike. Today, digestive health has become a high priority throughout the country and with employer organizations in particular. Vivante Health's recently published study on the prevalence of GI conditions with the University of Texas, underscores the need for solutions to this growing issue.

Vivante Health's unique, patient-centric approach provides an all-in-one digestive health solution, enabling the company to achieve patient outcomes at scale and lower GI costs for employers. According to a recently completed business case, Vivante provided direct medical cost reductions resulting in a 3 to 1 ROI for a large employer organization.

Vivante Health's solution empowers members to improve their overall and digestive health through personalized, comprehensive care. In a recent survey, 87% of members stated they better managed their digestive symptoms and 83% of members said they felt healthier.

"The current experience for individuals with GI disorders is at a minimum inadequate and frustrating, and for many, debilitating. To no surprise, over 40% of people with a GI condition are dissatisfied with their care," said Robert Garber, Partner at 7wireVentures. "Vivante is on a mission to change that. We are thrilled to partner with the company at a true inflection point in their growth story and accelerate access to a proven, evidence-based model that drastically improves the consumer experience while reducing costs for employers.

The latest round of funding will accelerate Vivante Health's efforts to drive world class care to the organization's rapidly growing member base and scale their commercial growth.

About Vivante Health

Vivante Health is an innovative digital healthcare company reinventing the way chronic conditions are managed, gut first. Our all-in-one gut health program, GIThrive, empowers people—through innovative technology, advanced science, and on-demand human support—to improve digestive health, while lowering their cost of care. Click here to learn how employers and health plans are saving money with GIThrive or email info@vivantehealth.com.

About 7wireVentures

7wireVentures is one of the country's leading venture capital firms investing in early-stage digital health companies supporting an "Informed Connected Health Consumer" - the epicenter of a consumer-first, tech-enabled convergence of the health and care markets. As highly selective investors, the fund works side-by-side with founders to build companies that change the status quo and empower consumers to be better stewards of their health. Visit www.7wireventures.com to learn more.

Media Contact:
Katharine Moore
331486@email4pr.com
(888)200-5492

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vivante-health-raises-16m-in-series-a-round-led-by-7wireventures-adds-multiple-fortune-500-clients-301498220.html

SOURCE Vivante Health

