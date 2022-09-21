U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

Vivanti to hold hybrid data warehousing webinar

0
·3 min read

Data consultancy Vivanti hosts webinar, outlining how hybrid data models help data warehouses deliver a balance between responsiveness and robustness

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivanti — the enterprise technology consultancy delivering impactful cloud experiences and data-driven innovations with a client-first ethical framework — is holding a thought leadership webinar next week. The webinar outlines how a hybrid data modeling approach enables data warehousing projects to meet desired business objectives.

Logo
Logo

Titled You Don't need more data: You Need better data modeling, the webinar takes place 2pm New York EDT, Wednesday 28th September.

To register for the webinar, go here: https://bit.ly/3xD4yD0

Vivanti Principal Consultant and webinar host, James Hunt, said that the session would explain how organizations can apply blended data architectures to solve modern data challenges.

"Research from Data Science Central suggests that over 80 percent of today's data warehousing projects fail to achieve desired business goals," said Hunt. "With more data and data sources than ever before, it's not a dearth of data that's the problem. It's poor data modeling.

"We're encouraging data professionals, and organizations looking to build or improve their data warehouses, to join us as we outline how hybrid data models can blend the best parts of what Inmon and Kimball have to offer.

"For too long now, we've held ourselves hostage to single data warehousing approaches, restricting our capacity to answer pressing questions with sufficient speed and depth. Join us as we pinpoint when, why and how hybrid data models can help unleash our ability to analyze and act on data – with the flexibility and pace that modern business demands."

The first part of the webinar will identify and explore the core data inputs, analytical outputs and business demands that will shape an organization's required approach.

The second leg of the webinar will build on the criteria established and examined in the first half. Vivanti's data consultants then offer advice for successfully executing hybrid data warehousing solutions.

"Leave the sins of brittle ETL pipelines, inflexible reporting, and problematic data governance where they belong – in the data warehousing doldrums," said Hunt. "See how to deliver modern Cloud Data Platforms that move at the speed of business."

For more information about the webinar, and to register, go here: https://bit.ly/3xD4yD0

About Vivanti

Vivanti is a modern data-focused cloud consulting company with a consultant-led, customer-first approach. Vivanti consultants are organizationally empowered, and professionally obligated, to advocate for clients' best interests at each step of every engagement — just as doctors or lawyers are entrusted to do.

Vivanti's mission is to deliver impactful cloud experiences and data-driven innovations that promote a new level of customer-centric operating standards across the US technology consulting industry. Based in New York City, with offices in Manhattan and Washington DC, Vivanti offers advisory, consulting and managed services across all major cloud platforms. Specializing in the latest cloud data technologies, designed to facilitate digital business transformation and future ways of working, Vivanti's practice areas include data, artificial intelligence, DataOps and digital customer engagement.

For more information, visit www.vivanti.com

For further media information, interviews or images, please contact:

Lachlan James, Vivanti Chief Marketing Officer, on +61 (0)431 835 658 or lachlan.james@vivanti.com

For regular updates, follow Vivanti on Twitter (@Vivanti_Consult), LinkedIn (Vivanti Consulting), YouTube (Vivanti Consulting), Facebook (@VivantiConsulting) or Medium (VivantiConsulting).

For regular industry news and analysis, subscribe to Vivanti's mailing list here:

https://vivanti.com/contact-us/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vivanti-to-hold-hybrid-data-warehousing-webinar-301629700.html

SOURCE Vivanti

