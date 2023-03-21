U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

VIVATECH 2023: A PROGRAM AND FLAGSHIP INITIATIVES TO MEET THE MAJOR CHALLENGES OF TECH

PR Newswire
·2 min read

PARIS, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Technology, Europe's biggest startup and tech event, is back for its 7th edition from 14 to 17 June at Porte de Versailles in Paris.

VIVA TECHNOLOGY June 14 -17 2023 / PARIS
VIVA TECHNOLOGY June 14 -17 2023 / PARIS

 

As an accelerator of innovation and transformation, VivaTech will bring together startups, tech leaders, major companies, public organizations and investors from all over the world for four days to respond to the major challenges of our time and to propose decisive solutions for business and society.

KEY THEMES COVERING MAJOR  ISSUES FOR TECHNOLOGY

TECH TO WATCH - AI

AI already contributes to the majority of human activities (Generative AI, education, services, science...) and continues to evolve rapidly and to bring about strong changes in the technology ecosystem. It nevertheless raises many questions in terms of impact, opportunities but also risks, ethics and regulation.

ENERGY/CLIMATE TECH

To meet the challenges of sustainability, Climate Tech solutions are being developed in all markets, helping governments, consumers and businesses respond to the climate crisis and reduce their carbon footprint.

INCLUSION AND DIVERSITY

To contribute to the positive transformation of the workplace, entrepreneurs are reinventing education, training and work by combining new technologies, responses to human resource needs and societal challenges. For the first time, a FemTech village will be set up at the heart of VivaTech.

FUTURE OF SPORT 

VivaTech joins Global Sports Week, the first international forum in France for the sports ecosystem, to create a gathering dedicated to the positive transformation of sport, unique in Europe, with a rich programme of conferences and debates in Hall 2.

VIVATECH IS GROWING

A 20% INCREASE IN EXHIBITION SPACE

With the aim of making tech shine with greater reach, VivaTech is opening up an additional hall. This year, the event will be held in Halls 1 and Hall 2, which will allow more business opportunities, exchanges and meetings to take place on an additional 20% of floor space.

NEW FORMATS FOR EXCHANGES ON TOPICAL ISSUES

As every year, numerous conferences with renowned speakers will take place throughout the four days of the event. This year, several new nations will be involved in these issues, for a total of 32 countries represented. The African continent will have an important place with a dedicated Africatech zone that will gather 9 country pavilions and more than 100 startups.

To get your accreditation, click here

Contact: lroos@vivatechnology.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2036538/VIVA_TECHNOLOGY__2023_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vivatech-2023-a-program-and-flagship-initiatives-to-meet-the-major-challenges-of-tech-301776511.html

