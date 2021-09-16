U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.25
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,843.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,457.50
    -46.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.40
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.44
    -0.17 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.90
    -34.90 (-1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    -0.79 (-3.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1761
    -0.0065 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3450
    +0.0410 (+3.14%)
     

  • Vix

    18.73
    -0.73 (-3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7450
    +0.3850 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,004.90
    +407.54 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,236.46
    +39.24 (+3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.32
    +34.83 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 332,000 individuals filed new claims last week

New claims increase from pandemic-era low

VivaTech will Be Back in Paris From June 15 to 18, 2022

·2 min read

PARIS, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VivaTech, Europe's biggest startup and tech event, will be back, for its 6th edition, from June 15 to 18, 2022, in Paris and online worldwide.

(PRNewsfoto/Viva Technology)
(PRNewsfoto/Viva Technology)

VivaTech confirms the success of its hybrid format launched in 2021 by renewing and enriching this experience next year. For its 5th edition last June, VivaTech gathered more than 140,000 visitors, including 26,000 in person and reached more than 119 million people in 149 countries, thus generating 1.7 billion views thanks to a rich collection of more than 500 exceptional innovations, 1400 exhibitors including 60% in person as well as 400 speakers from around the world including Tim Cook (Apple), Eric S. Yuan (Zoom), and Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook).

"After an exceptional 2021 edition, we are further enriching the event experience for our visitors and partners both in person and digitally. Reconnecting with and bringing together the greatest innovation players from around the world remains our priority as well as continuing our key role as a catalyst for digital transformation and startup growth. In a world which is undergoing reconstruction, our mission to place innovation at the service of major societal, environmental, economic and human issues seems to us more essential than ever." explain Julie Ranty, Managing Director of VivaTech, Maurice Lévy and Pierre Louette, Co-Presidents.

In the meantime, VivaTech is opening its digital platform to all and making more than 200 hours of conferences, workshops and startup pitches, which made its 5th edition a success, available for consumption free of charge. All of this content can be found on app.viva technology.com.

Viva Technology is Europe's biggest startup and tech event. We act as a powerful global catalyst for digital transformation and startup growth. Every year, VivaTech brings together in Paris and online the greatest business leaders, startups, investors, researchers and innovators to ignite positive change in business and for society.

More information on https://vivatechnology.com/media/ and @VivaTech

sales@vivatechnology.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1626846/Viva_Tech_2021___Spot_robot.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1626845/Viva_Technology_Logo.jpg

Viva Tech 2021 - Spot robot (PRNewsfoto/Viva Technology)
Viva Tech 2021 - Spot robot (PRNewsfoto/Viva Technology)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vivatech-will-be-back-in-paris-from-june-15-to-18-2022-301377907.html

SOURCE Viva Technology

Recommended Stories

  • 100 smart contracts in first 24 hours as Alonzo goes live on Cardano

    Cardano finally completed the much-anticipated Alonzo Hard Fork on Sunday, delivering smart contract capability to the network.

  • $1b of Ethereum has now been burned since inception of EIP-1559 upgrade

    More than $1bn worth of Ethereum has now been burned since the inception of network upgrade EIP-1559 amid increased demand for the asset and rising competition from rival Layer-1 blockchains. According to data from EthBurned and UltraSound.

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks That Have Killer Advantages

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) killer advantage is Amazon Web Services (AWS), which controlled 31% of the world's cloud infrastructure market in the second quarter of 2021, according to Canalys. AWS generated just 13% of Amazon's sales in the first half of 2021, but it raked in 50% of the company's operating profits. In other words, Amazon subsidizes the expansion of its lower-margin retail business with AWS' higher-margin cloud revenue.

  • China slows game approvals to enforce tough new rules - Bloomberg News

    The media watchdog is re-evaluating titles submitted for approval by game developers from Tencent Holdings Ltd to Netease Inc to make sure they comply with fresh curbs imposed in August, the report https://bloom.bg/3hEq8ix said. Tencent declined to comment on the report, and Netease did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Last month, China forbade more than three hours of video games a week for those younger than 18, a stringent rule aimed at halting a growing addiction to what it once called "spiritual opium".

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Wireless Firms Turn Aggressive With Apple IPhone 13 Promotions

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G opportunities.

  • Comcast Stock Slides After Warning on Slowing Subscriber Growth

    The cable giant said it was experiencing a slowdown in its cable business after surging growth in the early stages of the pandemic.

  • The 10 Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies of the Last Year

    Cryptocurrency has been one of the buzziest areas of the market over the past few years, due in part to the astronomical gains that some coins have achieved. Over the past year, for example, Dogecoin...

  • Cisco Introduces New Metrics to Showcase Shift Toward Software

    The network equipment maker plans to introduce new financial metrics and overhaul its reporting segments.

  • Why Polkadot Tokens Are Soaring Today

    Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) tokens rose all the way to $38.51 on Tuesday morning, marking a 12.8% jump from the lowest prices of Monday afternoon. The blockchain protocol, designed to connect various blockchains and other asset types to form the basis of new applications and services, is gearing up for an important technical update at the end of 2021. Well, that launch is scheduled to take place before the end of the year, when developers have approved the final technical design and completed auctions for the first handful of feature-complete Polkadot chains.

  • Fintech Startup Pagaya Reaches $9 Billion SPAC Deal to Go Public

    Pagaya is combining with the SPAC EJF Acquisition and uses artificial intelligence to improve lending and other financial processes.

  • Can DinoSwap Become The Top Yield Farm On Polygon?

    Decentralized exchanges and Automated Market Maker protocols are very popular in the cryptocurrency space today. Uniswap is the market leader for Ethereum, and PancakeSwap holds a similar position on Binance Smart Chain. DinoSwap, a project offering an AMM DEX on the Polygon network, wants to become a force to be reckoned with. Bringing An AMM DEX To Polygon In recent months, there have been numerous developments regarding the Polygon ecosystem. It is a more efficient network than Ethereum and o

  • NetEase downsizes some projects amid China's regulatory crackdown - SCMP

    The report said that dozens of employees, which include programmers, designers and creative artists at the company's Shanghai and Hangzhou offices, had been taken off their original jobs and told to look for new assignments inside and outside NetEase. NetEase did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. China has reportedly slowed down approval for all new online games temporarily in a bid to curb a gaming addiction among young people.

  • Theater chain AMC to accept other cryptocurrencies along with bitcoin

    AMC's shares, one of the so-called "meme stocks", were down about 1% in premarket trading. "While I don't think this is going to make any of these coins do any parabolic movements as a result, to me this is just another awesome step in the global adoption of crypto as a whole," said one user in the Reddit group r/cryptocurrency that discusses digital currencies.

  • Watch cryptocurrency experts discuss bitcoin price predictions

    Watch two cryptocurrency experts discuss the market’s unpredictable nature

  • Sky CEO Dana Strong On Comcast’s Potential Appetite For Channel 4: “It’s Premature To Speculate On It Until We Get More Information From Government” — RTS Convention

    In her first on-stage interview since she became CEO of European pay-TV giant Sky, Dana Strong discussed the Comcast-owned broadcaster’s recent deal with ViacomCBS in Europe, the potential sale of Channel 4 and her favorite TV shows. Strong became Sky Group CEO in early 2021, taking over from longtime boss Jeremy Darroch, who led the […]

  • Operational technology vulnerabilities increased by 46%, Skybox Security research reveals

    Skybox Security, a global leader in security posture management, today released its annual Mid-Year Vulnerability and Threat Trends Report, offering new threat intelligence research on the frequency and scope of global malicious activity. The Skybox Research Lab analysts found that new vulnerabilities in operational technology (OT) devices were up 46% in the first half of 2021, putting vital critical infrastructure at risk.

  • DoorDash sues to stop New York data-sharing measure

    DoorDash on Wednesday sued New York City over a measure requiring it and meal delivery rivals to share customer data with restaurants.

  • Bitcoin Tests Resistance At The 20 EMA

    Bitcoin managed to settle above $46,000 and is testing the next resistance level at the 20 EMA.

  • JPMorgan Chases the Online Investing Boom With Senior Hires

    The bank is adding two executives to reinvigorate its online investing platforms, which lagged behind rivals during the pandemic trading boom.

  • Trader Joe and a huddle of penguins bring hoardes of DeFi users to Avalanche

    Layer-1 blockchain Avalanche has become the latest destination for DeFi enthusiasts seeking high yields and low costs, thanks to the emergence of an array of DeFi platforms taking advantage of $180m incentive program Avalanche Rush.