U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,392.75
    +44.50 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,226.00
    +387.00 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,153.00
    +143.50 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,207.40
    +30.60 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.52
    +1.23 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.00
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    +0.23 (+1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.57
    +1.76 (+8.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6330
    +0.2130 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,069.13
    -1,901.86 (-4.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,080.45
    -53.94 (-4.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,979.14
    +75.23 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Vivendi confirms the 1:1 distribution ratio for Universal Music Group N.V. shares, reference price and Home Member State Declaration

·7 min read

Not for release, publication or distribution in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into any jurisdiction in violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction

HILVERSUM, Netherlands, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Music Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Universal Music Group)

ADVERTISEMENT. This announcement is an advertisement for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") relating to Universal Music Group N.V.'s ("Company") admission to trading and official listing of its shares on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam ("Admission"). This announcement does not constitute or form part of a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation and has not been reviewed nor approved by any regulatory or supervisory authority in any jurisdiction, including any member state of the European Economic Area (each, an "EEA Member"), the United Kingdom and the United States. This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer by or invitation by or on behalf of, the Company, Vivendi SE ("Vivendi") or any of their advisors or any representative of the Company, Vivendi or any of their advisors, to purchase any securities or an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation to buy securities by any person in any jurisdiction, including any EEA Member, the United Kingdom or the United States. The approval of the prospectus in connection with the Admission ("Prospectus") by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM") should not be understood as an endorsement of the quality of the Company or its shares.

In connection with the announced intended distribution by Vivendi of up to 60% of the outstanding share capital of the Company to Vivendi's shareholders by way of a distribution in kind (the "Distribution"), Vivendi has announced on September 21, 2021 that the Distribution will be paid as planned on the basis of one Company share for every one eligible Vivendi share. Settlement of the Distribution will occur on September 23, 2021. The Vivendi press release is available on the corporate website of Vivendi (www.vivendi.com).

Additionally, the technical reference price for the shares in the Company to be traded on Euronext Amsterdam (the "Reference Price") was confirmed by way of a notice issued by Euronext Amsterdam on September 20, 2021, which Reference Price is EUR 18.50 per share. The relevant Euronext Amsterdam notice is available on the website of Euronext at https://live.euronext.com.

Risk Factors

Investing in the Company involves certain risks. A description of these risks, which include risks relating to the Company as well as risks relating to the Distribution and the shares in the Company is included in the Prospectus. Any investment decision in respect of the Company should be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the Prospectus.

Earlier announcements related to the Distribution by Vivendi

On June 22, 2021, Vivendi announced that its general meeting of shareholders approved, inter alia, the Distribution. On August 20, 2021 and on August 25, 2021, Vivendi further announced that the capital markets day in respect of the Company, ahead of the Distribution and the Admission, was to be held on August 25, 2021. On September 14, 2021 Vivendi announced that the Prospectus had been approved by the AFM and made a further announcement confirming that the management board of Vivendi have decided to combine the special dividend in kind of EUR 5.3 billion approved by Vivendi shareholders on June 22, 2021 with an interim dividend in kind to be paid out of the June 30, 2021 earnings, which combination enables the Distribution. These press releases are available on the corporate website of Vivendi (www.vivendi.com).

Home Member State Declaration

Pursuant to applicable Dutch law, issuers of securities admitted to trading on a regulated market within the European Union are obligated to publicly disclose their "home member state" for the purposes of their disclosure obligations under Directive 2004/109/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 December 2004 on the harmonisation of transparency requirements in relation to information about issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market and amending Directive 2001/34/EC (the EU Transparency Directive).

The Company hereby discloses that its home member state is the Netherlands.

This press release is also available on the corporate website of the Company (www.umusic.nl), subject to applicable securities laws.

DISCLAIMER

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation"), and shares in Universal Music Group N.V. will be distributed in circumstances that do not constitute "an offer to the public" within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. This announcement is not intended for distribution in jurisdictions that require prior regulatory review and authorization to distribute an announcement of this nature.

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which it is released, published or distributed, should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions.

This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. With respect to the member states of the European Economic Area, no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of the securities referred to herein requiring a publication of a prospectus in any relevant member state. As a result, the securities may not and will not be offered in any relevant member state except pursuant to a prospectus approved by the relevant market authorities in that member state or in accordance with the exemptions set forth in Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Regulation, if they have been implemented in that relevant member state, or under any other circumstances which do not require the publication of a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation and/or to applicable regulations of that relevant member state.

This announcement is not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer by or invitation by or on behalf of the Company, Vivendi or any of its advisors or any representative of the Company, Vivendi or any of their advisors, to purchase any securities or an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation to buy securities by any person in any jurisdiction, including any member state of the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom or the United States.

The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company and Vivendi do not intend to register all or any portion of the offering of the securities in the United States of America or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States of America.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. This announcement is being distributed to and is directed only at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) persons who are investment professionals within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") and (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment activity to which this announcement relates will only be available to and will only be engaged with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

The price and value of securities may go up as well as down. Persons needing advice should contact a professional adviser. Information in this announcement or any of the documents relating to the Admission and the Distribution cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance.

Vivendi may decide not to go ahead with the Distribution and there is therefore no guarantee that the Admission and the Distribution will occur. You should not base your financial decision on this announcement. Acquiring investments to which this announcement relates may expose an investor to a significant risk of losing all of the amount invested.

Media
James Murtagh-Hopkins
+31 35 799 4204
communicationsnl@umusic.com

Investors
Erika Begun
+31 35 799 4200
investorrelations@umusic.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vivendi-confirms-the-11-distribution-ratio-for-universal-music-group-nv-shares-reference-price-and-home-member-state-declaration-301381174.html

SOURCE Universal Music Group N.V.

Recommended Stories

  • Investors tune in as Universal leaps on market debut

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Universal Music Group's shares leapt more than a third in their stock market debut on Tuesday as investors bet a boom in music streaming still has a long way to run. The world's biggest music label, which represents musicians and song catalogues from Billie Eilish to The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan, saw its market value leap to almost 47 billion euros ($55 billion) in Europe's largest listing of the year. The company was spun off by France's Vivendi, which handed a 60% stake in Universal to its shareholders.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons.

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • Will the Stock Market Selloff Get Worse? Watch This Number.

    The S&P 500 had its worst day in months Monday, tumbling 1.7% on fears that property giant China Evergrande Group ‘s (ticker: 3333.Hong Kong) troubles may spill over into other markets. Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, a technical indicator that shows investors are losing confidence in the market outlook. The S&P 500 is 3.9% below its all-time high as of Monday’s close, at its lowest level since mid-June.

  • Here's the biggest risk from the Evergrande crisis, says Goldman Sachs

    Fear contagion from the Evergrande crisis, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Why Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Other Tech Stocks Dropped Today

    What happened  Mounting concerns of a potential financial crisis in China drove investors to reduce risk on Monday. Here's how some of the largest and most popular tech stocks fared today: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), down 2.

  • Evergrande Tumbles Further After S&P Says Default Is Likely

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group slid deeper in equity and credit markets Tuesday, fueling concerns about broader contagion after S&P Global Ratings said the developer is on the brink of default.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $

  • Why Rare Earth and Lithium Stocks Crashed Today

    Monday put investors in lithium and rare earth metal stocks on the edge. While Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) sank 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, by 2:30 p.m. EDT, rare earth stock MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was down 8.5% by then. With concerning news from China and an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer slashing its outlook on supply shortages hitting electric-vehicle stocks hard, lithium and rare earth stocks were bound to feel the heat.

  • Evergrande fears sink stock market: Here’s what investors need to know about the teetering property giant

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • How China’s Property Market Could Trigger a Crypto Crash

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were tumbling on Monday as one of China's largest property developers teetered on collapse. Here's how it could spill over into cryptos.

  • Evergrande crises triggers market sell-off as mining and energy stocks slide

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Monday morning amid a broad-based sell-off driven by concerns around the heavily indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). At 11:30 a.m. EDT, NIO's American depositary shares were down about 5% from Friday's closing price. You've probably heard that Evergrande is thought to be close to bankruptcy, that the Chinese government is thought to be unwilling to bail it out, and that its failure could have broad effects on stocks in China and possibly beyond.

  • Morning Brief: This is why September stinks for stocks

    Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down Monday’s Morning Brief, which details how September is living up to its persona of being a historically weak time for the market as stocks continue to slip and the other factors that could continue to affect the market during September.

  • Expected fallout from potential Evergrande collapse

    Derek Scissors American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what's next for the markets as the Evergrande crisis continues to develop.

  • Evergrande chairman confident company will 'walk out of its darkest moment'

    China Evergrande Group is confident the company will "walk out of its darkest moment", the debt-laden property developer's chairman said in a letter to staff on Tuesday, as nervous global investors fretted about default risks. In the letter that coincided with China's mid-autumn festival, Hui Ka Yuan, expressed appreciation for the hard work of employees and said Evergrande will deliver property projects as pledged, fulfil responsibilities to property buyers, investors, partners and financial institutions.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Fell Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) fell today despite the fact that an analyst raised his price target for its stock. The company -- which is involved in everything from digital entertainment, e-commerce, and financial services -- was likely sliding today as part of a major sell-off in the broader market. Sea Limited's stock was down by 2.95% at the end of the trading day.

  • U.S. Index Futures Gain as Stock Selloff Moderates: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in stocks moderated on Tuesday as traders assessed risks from China’s crackdown on the real-estate sector and looked ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve meeting.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion In