Billionaire Bollore Eyes Vivendi Breakup, Shares Jump

(Bloomberg) -- Vivendi SE is considering splitting up its media and entertainment empire into several companies to better take advantage of each unit’s strength.

Since listing Universal Music Group two years ago, the French company said it has “endured a significantly high conglomerate discount,” reducing its valuation and limiting growth opportunities for its subsidiaries, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Vivendi shares rose 9.9% to €9.84 at 9:23 a.m. in Paris trading, giving the company a market value of €10.1 billion. The shares earlier gained as much as 12%, the biggest intraday rise since Sept. 2021.

A separation would “unleash the development potential” of all its activities, Vivendi said, and be structured around three businesses: film and TV production arm Canal+; advertising and communications branch Havas; and publishing group Lagardère, which are seeing strong growth marked by “numerous” investment opportunities.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Bloxham said the move would represent “a U-turn from the current strategy of seeking closer integration among its disparate collection of media assets.” Vivendi has tried to create synergies between its activities, turning intellectual property like Paddington Bear into films, books and marketing campaigns in an effort to build a European empire to rival Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co.

Vivendi said it would tap its “usual” banks and advisers to study a potential breakup and that any plan would need to bring value to all stakeholders and account for tax consequences. The company didn’t say exactly when it would make a decision.

Investors have been watching to see whether French billionaire Vincent Bolloré — Vivendi’s controlling shareholder, who’s been likened to fellow media mogul Rupert Murdoch — tries to raise his stake in the company to win greater control over the media business and take it in new directions. The 71-year-old had already started reshaping Vivendi through the 2021 initial public offering of Universal Music.

A split would allow Vivendi to pursue acquisitions via distribution of shares in its markets, as well as making the separate units M&A targets. “A standalone Havas would be an attractive bid target and could even trade at a premium,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Daniel Kerven wrote in a note.

Known as a ruthless corporate raider, Bolloré worked to internationalize his media group over the past decade. Since taking control of Canal+ about eight years ago, Bolloré has made the once-struggling unit a Netflix-like platform by acquiring rivals in Europe, Africa and Asia.

Havas also has an international footprint, with an outsize presence in the US. Vivendi has been focused in the past year on finalizing its acquisition of media rival Lagardere, which owns Hachette, the world’s third-largest publishing house, and a global travel retail business.

If the split goes through, Bolloré has a war chest to pursue further operations as a controlling shareholder of various media groups after his family holding, Bollore SE, divested its transport and logistics business.

