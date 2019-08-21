Vivendi Wants to Block Mediaset’s Dutch Holding Company Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Mediaset SpA shareholder Vivendi SA plans to vote against the Italian TV company’s proposal to merge with its Spanish affiliate, according to people familiar with the matter, in a potential setback for the broadcaster’s ambition to create a European alliance.

Mediaset investors will gather Sept. 4 to vote on a plan to create a Dutch-registered holding company to house the assets. The controlling shareholder, former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s family, wants other national broadcasters to invest in the new entity, which would collaborate on data platforms and advertising in response to the growing threat from Netflix Inc.

The plan is overshadowed by a long-simmering conflict between the Berlusconis and Vivendi. The French media group sees the Dutch holding, dubbed Media For Europe, as a move by the family to cement its control over Mediaset, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential.

Whether Vivendi can block the merger is unclear. It holds around 29% of Mediaset and the vote needs a two-thirds majority to pass. However, most of Vivendi’s shares sit in an independent trust and it may only be able to vote using the remaining 9.6% of stock that it holds directly.

A Vivendi spokesman declined to comment. A Mediaset representative said the company doesn’t comment on speculation based on anonymous and not official sources.

Mediaset shares were down 0.5% as of 9:23 a.m. in Milan after falling as much as 1.3% at the open.

If it loses next month’s vote, Vivendi will need to decide whether to tender its shares to the Dutch entity or sell out of Mediaset. That second option may be unappealing as Mediaset shares have been trading above the alternative cash buyout price of 2.77 euros ($3.07) offered to shareholders who don’t want the Dutch stock. The shares closed Tuesday trading at 2.95 euros in Milan.

Even if the resolution does pass and Vivendi decides to remain a shareholder, its opposition to a cornerstone of Mediaset’s future strategy would only prolong the damaging feud.

Mediaset Chief Executive Officer Pier Silvio Berlusconi said in July he didn’t expect Vivendi to withhold its participation in the new holding company.

Vivendi found one potential ally on Tuesday when proxy advisory firm ISS said Mediaset shareholders should oppose the Dutch arrangement, saying it wasn’t “particularly attractive from a financial standpoint” and minorities would be worse off in terms of corporate governance.

The Dutch structure may give extra voting rights to so-called “loyal” shareholders, an set-up that could allow the Berlusconis to maintain their control, ISS said.

Still, another proxy advisory firm, Glass Lewis, said Mediaset shareholders should vote for the plan because the combined business would be more efficient.

(Adds Mediaset shares in sixth paragraph.)

To contact the reporters on this story: Daniele Lepido in Milan at dlepido1@bloomberg.net;Tommaso Ebhardt in Milan at tebhardt@bloomberg.net;Geraldine Amiel in Paris at gamiel@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Thomas Pfeiffer at tpfeiffer3@bloomberg.net, Jennifer Ryan

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.