U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,320.83
    +13.29 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,030.21
    +186.29 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,455.11
    +6.53 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,211.49
    +7.12 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.91
    -0.12 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.60
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.45 (+2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1593
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4930
    -0.0360 (-2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3547
    +0.0071 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0570
    -0.2330 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,351.28
    +3,898.23 (+8.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,166.38
    +84.30 (+7.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.08
    -54.34 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Viventium Enhances Technology Suite with DailyPay's ExtendPX API

·3 min read

The SaaS-based HCM Solution Leverages DailyPay as newest innovation to Proactively Help Support The Healthcare Sector Amid The Health Crisis

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viventium, a SaaS-based human capital management solution specializing in the health services sector, today announced that it will join forces with DailyPay to offer more of its clients' employees life-changing access to, and control over, their earned pay. This groundbreaking, white-label solution will offer Viventium clients a seamless, on-brand experience that leverages DailyPay's best-in-class technology previously available only to larger clients.

Viventium Logo
Viventium Logo

With more than 6,000 integrations with banks and financial institutions, DailyPay moves more than $1 billion a year in earnings into the hands of employees as they need it. In less than six weeks, the technology teams at Viventium and DailyPay came together to create a customized solution that fits Viventium's needs and delights their clients' employees. With this solution seamlessly integrated into Viventium's systems, millions more healthcare professionals will have instant access to their earned wages, 24/7.

"Since COVID began, healthcare professionals一our most essential workers一have been more stressed than ever before. Viventium's mission is to relieve as much of this stress as possible, and this partnership accomplishes that goal by eliminating the financial burden of waiting between pay cycles," said Dan Neuburger, Chief Executive Officer of Viventium. "DailyPay's gold-standard technology platform and seamless integration with Viventium made them the obvious choice."

Research shows that employees who have access to their pay as they earn it are less stressed and more engaged at work. Research shows that companies offering DailyPay are able to hire 52% faster and retain employees as much as 72% longer, a critical need for healthcare companies amid the labor shortage and global pandemic.

"Our white-label offering provides our valued partners a customized solution with unrivaled go-to-market speed and efficiency," said Darren Cho, Vice President of Product, DailyPay. "We are thrilled to roll out this innovative partnership and solution with Viventium, which will now offer millions in the healthcare field the ability to take control of their finances, reducing their personal stress and helping to save more lives during these unprecedented times."

About Viventium
Viventium Software Inc. is a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and award-winning software. Viventium provides flexible software and expert guidance so clients can be sure their payroll is done right. Viventium offers specialized solutions in the health services markets which include home care agencies and skilled nursing facilities. Viventium Software supports all 50 of the United States with payroll and HR. For more information about Viventium, visit https://www.viventium.com, or follow @viventium on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About DailyPay
DailyPay, powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system. Partnering with America's best-in-class employers, including HCA Healthcare, DaVita Kidney Care, ProMedica and Intelycare, DailyPay is the recognized gold-standard in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants, and financial institutions. DailyPay is building technology and the mindset to reimagine the way money moves, from the moment work starts. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press.

Media contacts:
David Schwarz
Email: david.schwarz@dailypay.com

Ye Bin Kwon
Email: yebin.kwon@dailypay.com

Press@dailypay.com

Website: dailypay.com

DailyPay Logo (PRNewsfoto/DailyPay)
DailyPay Logo (PRNewsfoto/DailyPay)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viventium-enhances-technology-suite-with-dailypays-extendpx-api-301389859.html

SOURCE Viventium

Recommended Stories

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • NIO (NYSE:NIO) Delivers a Record Number of Vehicles, Here is When They are Estimated to Become Profitable

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) future prospects. NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China and is on route to expand globally.

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    It's more important than ever for companies to protect their data, which could mean significant opportunities for investors.

  • Merck’s pill shows positive signs against COVID, Five9 axes Zoom sale, AMC’s debt repurchase

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the latest early market movers, which include: Zoom's stock leaping upwards after the Five9 merger agreement fell apart, Merck announcing that its experimental pill delivers effective results against COVID-19, and AMC shares surging after the company disclosed plans to repurchase debt.

  • China's EV Makers Saw Monster Deliveries. Will Tesla Follow Suit?

    The stock market has had a tough go lately, with a sad September performance that saw major market benchmarks fall 4% to 5%. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures moved higher by 16 points to 4,314, and the futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had picked up 49 points to 14,731. It's the first day of the month, and that means that China's major electric vehicle manufacturers were out overnight with their latest delivery numbers.

  • My 5 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    One of the best parts about being a contributor with The Motley Fool is that I get to spend lots of time learning about great companies. In no particular order, these five are Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). Zoom is a videoconferencing tool, and its core product is called Meetings; it's what most people likely think of first when Zoom is mentioned.

  • 3 Great Stocks for Your IRA

    The perfect stock for your IRA needs to provide growth, stability, or dividend income -- or some combination of the three. The best investment options really depend on your personal circumstances, but a great stock has to fulfill a role. Younger retirement savers need to prioritize growth, whereas people approaching retirement might want to find a more reliable company that produces passive income.

  • 5 Top Stocks for October

    The next few months may be messier, with labor shortages and supply chain issues causing serious problems for companies big and small. Here's what you need to know about Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO). Matt Frankel, CFP (Digital Realty Trust): Real estate investment trust (REIT) Digital Realty Trust didn't have a great September, with shares falling by more than 10% despite a lack of company-specific news.

  • Trulieve Completes Acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Creating the Largest and Most Profitable U.S. Cannabis Operator

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced arrangement, pursuant to which Trulieve acquired all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares, multiple voting shares and super voting shares (collectively the "Harvest Shares") of Harvest (the "Transaction").

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • Why Altria, Philip Morris Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) and Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) are trading lower Thursday after the US International Trade Commission ruled the companies must halt sales and imports of the IQOS heated tobacco device due to patent infringement against Reynolds American. The US International Trade Commission's ruling found that the IQOS device infringed on two of Reynolds American's patents. The ruling is set for an administrative review that requires the signature of President Joe Bid

  • JPMorgan’s Texas Muni Work Becomes Latest Culture War Fallout

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest U.S. bank says it’s being shut out of underwriting municipal-bond deals in Texas after the state enacted a law banning government work with banks that limit business with the firearms industry.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Be

  • Alibaba loses its 'strong buy' rating at Raymond James amid concerns about e-commerce growth

    Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler still likes shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. , though he's becoming a bit more cautious on the name. Kessler lowered his rating on the stock by a notch Friday, downgrading it to outperform from strong buy and reducing his price target to $240 from $300. "While we remain positive on Alibaba long-term and believe valuation remains attractive...we believe the recovery in shares could take longer given the recent slowing of e-commerce growth combined with cont

  • 2 Stocks Near All-Time Highs That Are Worth Buying Today

    These two stocks have crushed the market's 31% growth over the past year. Here's why those gains could continue.

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Stefan Tilk, the chief executive officer of National Electric Vehicle Sweden AB, told Bloomberg News that the firm had entered discussions with new potential owners. “I’m acting as if things won’t be working out with Evergrande,” he said.The Chinese real estate firm is battling to stay afloat as it contends with more th

  • Why Suze Orman says now is the time to sell your car

    There’s never been a better time to swap your ride for a wealthier future, she says.

  • Up 200% in the Past Year, Is Snap Stock a Smart Buy?

    Snap (NYSE: SNAP) has benefited from strong user engagement throughout the pandemic, much to the delight of shareholders. To answer that question, let's take a closer look at Snap's business and its prospects for future growth. Snap brands itself as a camera company.

  • This Company Is Set for Explosive Amazon-Like Growth

    Founded in 2010, Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) didn't take long to evolve itself into the market leader in South Korea's e-commerce industry, posting an annualized run-rate of $18 billion as of its most recent quarter. Led by Founder and CEO Bom Kim, Coupang is now taking a page out of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) playbook by focusing on long-term cash flow generation versus short-term profitability, which true investors should love to see from such a rapidly growing company.

  • Why Macy's, Nordstrom, and Party City Just Crashed

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of retail stocks Macy's (NYSE: M), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), and Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) crashed in quick succession Thursday, and were trading down by 7.9%, 9.1%, and 12.4%, respectively, as of 1:54 p.m. EDT. You can probably blame another retail stock -- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) -- for all of that. You see, there was no particularly bad news on the wires concerning Macy's, Nordstrom, or Party City Thursday.

  • Bitcoin surges 10%, leading cryptocurrency market rally

    Bitcoin rose above above $47,500 on Friday, with the top 20 cryptocurrencies almost all in the green, as El Salvador said it mined its first bitcoin using volcano energy, while the U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday that he has “no intention” to ban cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin (BTCUSD) was up 10% over the past 24 hours, recently trading at $47,572. Cardano (ADAUSD) and Binance Coin, the third and fourth largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, went up 7.5% and 11%, respectively, over the past 24 hours.